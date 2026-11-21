There is something charming about the crunch of gravel underfoot, and whether you are aiming for a relaxed rustic country look or strong architectural lines in a contemporary yard, gravel has a place in both.

I’m a huge fan of gravel and the small stones in my front and backyard — in fact, I’m even considering digging up most of my lawn next year to plant a dry garden — an approach that makes gravel even more central to the space.

Unfortunately, keeping gravel spotless can be a chore. Pesky weeds have a way of popping up and disturbing the landscaping. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With the right prep work and a few weed-removal tricks, if they do sprout up, you can enjoy the look without backbreaking weeding.

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Why weeds grow in gravel

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While gravel might seem far less hospitable to weeds than bare soil, they still manage to find a way. Wind, birds, and nearby plants constantly drop seeds between the stones, while fallen leaves and grass clippings gradually break down — creating just enough organic matter and moisture for those seeds to take root.

But weeds can also take root from below if the ground wasn’t prepared properly before the stones were laid.

Get the groundwork right to avoid weeds

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The key to achieving a beautiful expanse of gravel, without a weed in sight, is to get the basics right.

Extensive ground prep ahead of time is really going to be the part that saves you the biggest headaches when putting down gravel Dawn DeFeo, Landscape Barn

Dawn DeFeo, head of landscaping & gardening at Landscape Barn , confirms, “Extensive ground prep ahead of time is really going to be the part that saves you the biggest headaches when putting down gravel.”

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So what exactly does this involve? DeFeo says you need to start by removing any weeds and roots that are already there. And I know from experience that if you skip this step, you are already in trouble.

Once you’ve prepared the ground and removed any offending weeds, she recommends covering the base area with landscaping fabric, and adds, “Make sure you overlap a bit to stop new weeds from sneaking up through the seams.”

You might be wondering whether you need to lay down sand before placing the landscaping fabric, but DeFeo isn’t a fan. “A lot of people recommend it, but I’d skip the sand. It can actually work against you; weeds seem to like growing in it.”

Consider the stone size

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I have two different types of gravel in my yard: a large white stone covers a small space in my front yard, and I’ve laid finer pea gravel in my backyard. Both have fabric landscaping underneath that keeps most weeds at bay.

But what does DeFeo recommend? “Crushed gravel around a half inch does a good job fitting together as opposed to the smoother, rounder stuff,” says DeFeo. “Just make sure to get a good three to four inches down so you can’t see any of your fabric.”

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Weed removal is still inevitable

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Despite getting the groundwork right and laying a landscaping fabric and choosing stones that sit tightly together to stop seeds from penetrating, some weeds will still peek through.

Gillian Metetansky, founder of The Southern Garden Edit, explains why it’s not a foolproof method, “Weeds can still come via the wind blowing the seeds or through wildlife like birds spreading them.”

There’s not much you can do to prevent nature from doing its thing, but by getting the groundwork right, it will be easier to keep on top of the weeds that do appear.

Weed patrol

So, what is the best method to remove weeds from gravel? “I only recommend removing weeds by using a vinegar spray and pulling them up from the base,” explains Metetansky.

Besides using the vinegar spray to remove weeds and pulling, she warns, “If you are not able to fully remove the base, they will come back more easily this way.”

If you are pulling weeds up by hand, De Foe recommends pulling them up after a good rain, when the ground is soft. It will make the task much easier, and it helps you grab the whole weed, including the root.

But what if this all sounds like hard work and you want an easier solution? "Using a weed killer isn’t the end of the world; just make sure to research the product, and keep in mind if you have kids or pets running around,” says De Foe.

Avoid sharp tools

I own various weed-removal tools that I use to remove weeds from my lawn, pathways, and flowerbeds, and they are all fairly invasive. When it comes to gravel, though, I take extra care. The same sharp blade you might use to scrape weeds out of patio cracks can easily slice through the landscape fabric and encourage more weeds to break through.

Shift the debris

One job that will prevent weeds from growing in your gravel is to keep the area tidy and remove any debris — especially in the fall when fallen leaves or pine needles build up quickly. “It will save you a lot of time down the road, and those leaves can become a new base for weeds to grow if left alone for an extended period of time,” she adds.

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