Dark mornings are coming — but these 3 Labor Day sunrise alarm clock deals will help you wake up full of energy
Plus, Labor Day savings on light therapy lamps to help brighten gloomy fall days
While fall is arguably the coziest time of year, dark mornings can be a nightmare when you need to get up early. But adding a sunrise alarm clock to my routine makes me feel like I'm awaking to a summer morn, even when I'm up before dawn has broken. These devices, like the Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light, $143.99 ($179.95) at Amazon, expertly mimic a rising sun.
The Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light graces a spot in our best sunrise alarm clock guide, which is filled with wake-up lights we've tested ourselves during the darkest mornings. And the SmartSleep is not the only tested-and-approved sunrise alarm clock on sale this Labor Day.
So with dark mornings nearly upon us, I've trawled today's Labor Day sleep and mattress sales for deals on the sunrise alarms we love. I've also gathered some deals on light therapy lamps, so you can brighten your entire day, as well as your morning.
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: 3 sunrise alarm deals
While many sunrise alarms nowadays offer colorful lights and a library of white noise sounds, it's important to remember that the most important factor of a sunrise alarm is to mimic the sunrise. And the Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light does just that (and then some). In fact, we voted it the best wake-up light for sunrise simulation. It's now 20% off at Amazon, taking over $35 off the MSRP.
Our Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (1,270+ reviews)
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The Hatch Restore 3 may be our favorite sunrise alarm clock, but the Dreamegg is a cheaper alternative worth buying. Doubling as a sound machine and a wake-up light, the Dreamegg Sunrise offers 29 different soothing sleep sounds. Yes, it may lack the bells and whistles of Hatch and Lumie sunrise alarms, but at $62.99 (was $105.99), it boasts incredible value for money.
Our Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (170 reviews)
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Marketed as a "smart alarm clock", Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Spot is more than a gentle wake-up (though that is its key feature). This smart clock wakes you up with music and gradual light, instead of shocking you out of slumber with a loud alarm. While it brightens the screen rather than offering a sunrise feature, it's still a great nightstand companion at $69.99 (was $109.99).
Our Amazon Echo Spot review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (45,000+ reviews)
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Labor Day mattress sales 2026: light therapy lamp deals
While a sunrise alarm's main task is to gently wake you up by gradually increasing your room's brightness, a light therapy lamp delivers intense brightness (typically 10,000 lux) to treat Seasonal affective Disorder (SAD) and regulate your circadian rhythm during the day.
Here are a couple of light therapy deals if you think a light therapy lamp is a better fit for you...
The HappyLight Touch Plus Light Therapy Lamp is designed to deliver "up to 10,000 Lux of UV-Free, LED, full-spectrum light". Along with three light settings, you can also change the color temperature. It's now only $52.99 thanks to a 24% off deal at Amazon.
User score: ★★★★½ (2,000+ reviews)
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The SUXIO Light Therapy Lamp comes with three different light modes, with the brightest emitting 10,000 lux. Amazon customers praise this lamp for lifting their mood and energy levels. A 5% discount may not seem like huge savings, but it still offers you a top-rated light therapy lamp for under $25.
User score: ★★★★½ (125+ reviews)
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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