While fall is arguably the coziest time of year, dark mornings can be a nightmare when you need to get up early. But adding a sunrise alarm clock to my routine makes me feel like I'm awaking to a summer morn, even when I'm up before dawn has broken. These devices, like the Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light, $143.99 ($179.95) at Amazon, expertly mimic a rising sun.

The Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light graces a spot in our best sunrise alarm clock guide, which is filled with wake-up lights we've tested ourselves during the darkest mornings. And the SmartSleep is not the only tested-and-approved sunrise alarm clock on sale this Labor Day.

So with dark mornings nearly upon us, I've trawled today's Labor Day sleep and mattress sales for deals on the sunrise alarms we love. I've also gathered some deals on light therapy lamps, so you can brighten your entire day, as well as your morning.

Labor Day mattress sales 2026: 3 sunrise alarm deals

Labor Day mattress sales 2026: light therapy lamp deals

While a sunrise alarm's main task is to gently wake you up by gradually increasing your room's brightness, a light therapy lamp delivers intense brightness (typically 10,000 lux) to treat Seasonal affective Disorder (SAD) and regulate your circadian rhythm during the day.

Here are a couple of light therapy deals if you think a light therapy lamp is a better fit for you...

Save 5% SUXIO Light Therapy Lamp : was $23.99 now $22.79 at Amazon The SUXIO Light Therapy Lamp comes with three different light modes, with the brightest emitting 10,000 lux. Amazon customers praise this lamp for lifting their mood and energy levels. A 5% discount may not seem like huge savings, but it still offers you a top-rated light therapy lamp for under $25. User score: ★★★★½ (125+ reviews) Read more Read less ▼

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