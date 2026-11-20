Whether it's the crackling of a fire or classic white noise, soundscapes are a must if I want to fall asleep fast — but wearing sleep earbuds becomes irritating night after night. That's why I'm using the ultra-thin Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker, now $42.49 (was $59.99) in Amazon's Black Friday sale, which I slip under my pillow for contact-free ambient sound sounds.

While most of the best sleep headphones are engineered for ear comfort, I find the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker a better alternative for side sleepers. It provides private listening — bone conduction technology means you only hear soothing sounds when you rest your head against the pillow —without the irritation.

This 29% price drop is one of the best Black Friday mattress and sleep deals I've seen, dropping the speaker even cheaper than last month's Amazon Prime Day sales. Here's everything I love about the Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker, and why you should snap up this Black Friday deal this weekend...

Why you should buy the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker this Black Friday

Testing for my Jabees PEACE Duo Pillow Speaker review came at the right time. After wearing too thick and too bulky earbuds to bed every night, my ear canals had become increasingly sore. The contact-free Peace Duo is designed to circumvent this issue, but I was a little skeptical. I'd never tested a pillow speaker before and worried it would feel uncomfortable.

However, I need soothing white noise and soundscapes to sleep, and the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker promises to deliver just that via bone-conduction technology, transmitting audio directly through your pillow as soon as you rest your head on it.

(Image credit: Future)

From the first night of use, I was pleasantly surprised by the feel of this speaker. Or, more accurately, the lack thereof. I couldn't feel the ultra-thin, side sleeper-friendly speaker through my pillow at all.

I was also blown away by how private the audio was; when I take my head off my pillow, I can't hear a single sound from the speaker. This private listening makes it great for those sharing a room with a partner or roommate.

Its Bluetooth connectivity means I can listen to any soundscape or ambient noise I want. I've been enjoying this free hidden iPhone background noise feature in particular lately.

However, back sleepers and anyone using a memory foam or latex foam pillow may find the volume muffled or too quiet. Also, the audio isn't clear enough to follow guided sleep meditations or sleep stories.

Looking for a cheaper, low-tech alternative?

Save 20% Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs: was $24.95 now $19.95 at Amazon If you prefer complete silence to sleep, but you live in a noisy neighborhood and hate wearing chunky ANC earbuds, then I swear by the Loop Quiet 2 earplugs for low-tech noise blocking. Thanks to these easy-to-clean, reusable silicone earplugs, gone are the days when I relied on disposable, unhygienic foam plugs to get some piece peace and quiet — and they're now 20% off at Amazon.

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