Grab your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial to buy this deal! (Image credit: Amazon) As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership. Sign up for Amazon Prime

I've only been impressed with a handful of mattress deals this Prime Day, but Amazon's biggest sale is making up for it with great discounts on sleep accessories — that includes mattress toppers. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper, now $319 (was $429) in a queen at Amazon, is one of the best bedding deals I've seen this Prime Day.

After rigorous testing, we named the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper this year's best mattress topper. It both softens and cools hard beds, helping tackle two common sleep saboteurs. But it's not the only cooling model discounted this Prime Day... especially as many sleep brands are running their own rival (sometimes even better) sales.

The CopperWELL Mattress Topper, now $200 (was $249) at Molecule, is our top pick for hot sleepers and a prime (no pun intended) example of a great Amazon Prime Day sleep deal found outside of Amazon. These are all the best mattress topper discounts in this year's Amazon October Prime Day sales.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.