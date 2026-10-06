5 mattress toppers I'd buy in Prime Day sales to revive an old bed — from just $63
All the best Prime Day mattress topper deals from Amazon and beyond to make your bed softer, firmer and cooler
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
I've only been impressed with a handful of mattress deals this Prime Day, but Amazon's biggest sale is making up for it with great discounts on sleep accessories — that includes mattress toppers. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper, now $319 (was $429) in a queen at Amazon, is one of the best bedding deals I've seen this Prime Day.
After rigorous testing, we named the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper this year's best mattress topper. It both softens and cools hard beds, helping tackle two common sleep saboteurs. But it's not the only cooling model discounted this Prime Day... especially as many sleep brands are running their own rival (sometimes even better) sales.
The CopperWELL Mattress Topper, now $200 (was $249) at Molecule, is our top pick for hot sleepers and a prime (no pun intended) example of a great Amazon Prime Day sleep deal found outside of Amazon. These are all the best mattress topper discounts in this year's Amazon October Prime Day sales.
The original Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper delivered amazing pressure relief for side sleepers, but it could sleep hot. Enter the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling model, an upgrade that still has that side-sleeper comfort but fixes the heat retention with a specialist cooling cover. At Amazon, a queen size is down to $319 from $429. And you get some good benefits shopping from Amazon, like a 90-day return window (buying from the Tempur-Pedic sales means the topper is non-returnable).
Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (12,400+ reviews)
Read moreRead less▼
The Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is our top budget pick and one of the best mattress toppers for college dorms. Its thick, squidgy feel delivers softness to hard beds, making it perfect for side sleeping. Right now, a 4" model is down from $119.99 to $101.99 in a queen. Don't let this deal slip away, as the Gel Memory Foam model is sold out at Lucid.
Our Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam mattress topper review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (32,500+ reviews)
Read moreRead less▼
Thanks to a cooling copper infusion and airflow-boosting structure, the CopperWELL Mattress Topper excels at temperature regulation and is out top choice for hot sleepers who want to add some cooling tech to their bed. One of the top deals I found outside of Amazon (it's very rarely on sale), it's now 20% off at Molecule. This takes a queen to $200 (was $249), plus it comes with a 5-year warranty and 30-night returns.
Our Molecule CopperWELL mattress topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (20+ reviews)
Read moreRead less▼
One of the rare mattress toppers to add firmer support rather than cushioning, the Active Cooling Copper Topper is ideal for back sleepers and hot sleepers alike. Its copper-infused ThermalAdapt foam and ventilated airflow channels prevent overheating, while the firm foams deliver good lumbar support. Right now, a queen is $254.99 (was $399.95) at ViscoSoft, and buying from the brand guarantees you a five-year warranty plus a 90-night sleep trial.
Our Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (200+ reviews)
Read moreRead less▼
While I haven't tried this specific Dormeo Octasmart model, I have experienced Octsmart's signature Octaspring technology (designed to add relief to side sleeper pressure points) during testing for my Octasmart Deluxe Mattress Topper review. Its body-hugging feel impressed me as a side sleeper, and I'm sure the Premium model is no different. Right now, a queen is down from $339 to $319.20.
User score: ★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)
Read moreRead less▼
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.