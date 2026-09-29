We're less than a week away from the start of Prime Big Deal Days 2026. However, in typical Amazon fashion, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals you can shop now. In fact, some of the best Prime Day deals tend to debut ahead of Amazon's big event.

One of my favorite deals right now is the Amazon Echo Show 11 for $149. I purchased one during Amazon's spring sale (it was $20 pricier back then) and use mine daily. It's currently at its lowest price to date.

I'm also a huge fan of the New Balance Ellipse on sale for $109. These have become my new go-to running sneakers and this is the cheapest they've ever been. In fact, they've been selling at their full $144 price since launch. (Note: Only select colors/sizes are on sale).

Although Prime Big Deal Days is a Prime member only event, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or college students receive a free 6-month trial. Otherwise, below you'll find all of my favorite early deals. (For more personal recommendations, check out the Tom's Guide Saving Squad page).

My Favorite Deals

Alexa devices: deals from $12 @ Amazon

I always recommend upgrading or buying new Alexa devices on Prime Day. Outside of Black Friday, it's when I see the lowest prices on Amazon hardware. Right now, Amazon has its smart home devices on sale from $12. My personal pick is the Echo Show 11 for $149 (pictured, was $249), which is $20 cheaper than Amazon's spring sale and at an all-time price low. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Silky Soft Cooling Blanket: was $18 now $16 at Amazon I tend to sleep hot — even in cooler months — so this cooling blanket was designed for me. It's made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, so it’s cool to the touch and also offers moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance footwear: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Training for a fall 5K or a full-on marathon? Amazon is drastically slashing the price of select New Balance footwear with deals from $19. The sale includes running sneakers, sandals, slides, and more. My personal pick if the New Balance Ellipse for $109 (pictured, was $144). It's my current go-to shoe for all runs. Read more Read less ▼

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: was $32 now $29 at Amazon The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but Iniu also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it.

Price check: $33 @ Iniu Read more Read less ▼

Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $64 now $59 at Amazon The Tribit StormBox Micro 3 offers an IP68 rating, a companion app for EQ customization (although some settings cause compression), and simple controls that make the speaker a breeze to use. It has 24 hours of battery life and can even be used as a portable charger. But most importantly, the audio performance really is excellent. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE451 Coffee Machine is my personal everyday machine. The 14-cup coffee brewer has a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed in advance. In our Ninja Fresh Brew review we said it's one of the best coffee makers you can buy at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $199 at Amazon This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 review for the full lowdown. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine is a compact espresso machine, so it won't take up too much room on your countertop. It has three termperature settings, a 15 bar professional pump, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame D20 Air Plus Robot Vacuum: was $349 now $227 at Amazon The Dreame D20 Air Plus can clean and mop your floors. It features 20,000Pa suction power for cleaning and a built-in electronic water tank for mopping. It uses LiDAR technology to navigate through your home and it automatically docks when it's time to empty out its bin. We also appreciate its 4L sealed dust bag that traps up to 120 days worth of dust, pet hair, and debris. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Shark FlexStyle: was $382 now $249 at Amazon The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Designed for all hair types, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and more. Our deals editor Olivia Halevy recommends it and says it's lowered her blow-drying/styling time from an hour to just 20 minutes Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349 at Amazon Apple's iPads received a serious price hike this summer and now start at $449. If you want a reliable tablet that won't put a dent in your wallet, we recommend the TCL NXTPAPER 14. It offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet. Read more Read less ▼