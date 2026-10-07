21 cozy Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 — fall essentials for upgrading your home and wardrobe
Huge fall savings on home decor, outdoor gear, apparel and more
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
October Prime Day ends tonight — so if you're looking to grab any essentials for cozy season, now could be your last chance to do so with a hefty discounts.
Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your autumnal cravings with fall essentials deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween decor, patio and garden must-haves, cozy apparel, camping essentials and more. The best part? I've rounded up my favorite fall picks — and they're all under $50.
If you're ready to start upgrading your home and wardrobe for fall, keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite festive deals to shop this October Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's October Prime Day deals
- YETI sale: up to 30% off
- Columbia: deals from $24
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Fall Decorative Throw Pillow Covers: was $11 now $9
- Yankee Apple Pumpkin Scented Candle: was $24 now $16
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $32
- Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45
- Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $99 now $40
Editor's Choice
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
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Columbia: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Get your wardrobe fall and winter ready with the latest sale from Columbia. Amazon is discounting many of our favorite Columbia apparel with deals from $24. From versatile zip-ups to lightweight fleeces, there's bound to be something for you in the latest sale.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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Apparel Deals
Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few).
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From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
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Home Decor Deals
Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or Thanksgiving dinner, this set of paper plates is the perfect pick — especially since it's only $7. The set of 40 plates is adorned with autumn leaves and pinecones and they will certainly elevate your party.
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If you're looking to add a touch of fall to your home but you're on a budget, these $8 throw pillow covers will do the trick. You can add them to your already-existing couch pillows and give them a fluffy faux fur look that will immediately boost your home's autumnal vibes.
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Adding some fall placemats is a super simple way to celebrate the season in style. The rustic placemats will add some farmhouse-inspired charm to any dining or kitchen tablescape. The set of 4 placemats is made from durable 100% burlap.
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Need some festive placemats to round out your Thanksgiving tablescape? This is the ultimate choice. Available in set of 4, the elegant placements are in the shape of vibrant fall leaves, perfect for the season.
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I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade.
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This festive candle embodies the sweet and comforting aromas of autumn perfectly, thanks to its apple, cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla scents. The long burning candle lasts up to 150 hours offering room-filling fragrance.
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Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed.
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This festive garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of beige and burnt orange hues, and sprinkled with berries and pinecones, it is sure to warm up any room. It also has lights with a timer feature and measures up to 6 feet in length.
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Outdoor Deals
Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children.
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Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $39 to keep your furniture protected from the elements!
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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