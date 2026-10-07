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October Prime Day ends tonight — so if you're looking to grab any essentials for cozy season, now could be your last chance to do so with a hefty discounts.

Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your autumnal cravings with fall essentials deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween decor, patio and garden must-haves, cozy apparel, camping essentials and more. The best part? I've rounded up my favorite fall picks — and they're all under $50.

If you're ready to start upgrading your home and wardrobe for fall, keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite festive deals to shop this October Prime Day.

Editor's Choice

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear! Read more Read less ▼

Columbia: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Get your wardrobe fall and winter ready with the latest sale from Columbia. Amazon is discounting many of our favorite Columbia apparel with deals from $24. From versatile zip-ups to lightweight fleeces, there's bound to be something for you in the latest sale. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel Deals

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $41 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Flannel (Men's): was $60 now $39 at Amazon If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few). Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $69 now $42 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Home Decor Deals

Fall Thanksgiving Paper Plates: was $8 now $7 at Amazon Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or Thanksgiving dinner, this set of paper plates is the perfect pick — especially since it's only $7. The set of 40 plates is adorned with autumn leaves and pinecones and they will certainly elevate your party. Read more Read less ▼

decorUhome Fall Decorative Throw Pillow Covers: was $11 now $9 at Amazon If you're looking to add a touch of fall to your home but you're on a budget, these $8 throw pillow covers will do the trick. You can add them to your already-existing couch pillows and give them a fluffy faux fur look that will immediately boost your home's autumnal vibes. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $15 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Fleece Blanket: was $29 now $15 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed. Read more Read less ▼

Fall Garland with Lights: was $35 now $21 at Amazon This festive garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of beige and burnt orange hues, and sprinkled with berries and pinecones, it is sure to warm up any room. It also has lights with a timer feature and measures up to 6 feet in length. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $29 now $16 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Cover: was $43 now $27 at Amazon Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $39 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼