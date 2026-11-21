The day before Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch, like many gamers, I returned to Grand Theft Auto 5’s Los Santos for one last ride. Within moments of booting up my multi-hundred-hour save, I was causing chaos with a bazooka before switching to a devastating portable mini-gun. It was the stuff of pure GTA carnage; extreme violence, utterly gleeful in its sheer absurdity.

The next day, I spent the majority of my first hour with GTA 6, trying to decide what color to paint the protagonist’s bedroom walls, fixing the leaky roof, and replacing rotting wooden planks on a staircase, before unwinding by shooting some hoops in my front yard and going for a gentle kayak. I’d swapped being a one-man army for being a domesticated virtual boyfriend.

I enjoyed my day of digital DIY significantly more than becoming the city’s most wanted. And that’s what makes GTA 6 a game-changer. It has literally changed the way I game. If previous Grand Theft Autos were sprawling sandboxes, ripe for wanton destruction, GTA 6’s Vice City is the first Rockstar Games world I don’t want to destroy; I just want to exist in.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Grand Theft Auto VI (PS5): $79 at Amazon After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived. Set in the state of Leonida, with Vice City at its heart, you play Jason and Lucia, two criminals forced into an increasingly dangerous situation as they seek their fortune, discovering the darker side of the sunniest spot in America.

Taking it slow in the state of Leonida

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is still a Grand Theft Auto game, so the option to go on a rampage is very much present. If you want to play your Jason and/or Lucia as a murderous psychopath that robs every gas station they find, terrorizes ordinary citizens, and is hunted by the Vice City Police Department, Rockstar Games won’t stop you (though such criminal actions will be reflected in your “Criminal Profile,” which reportedly has narrative consequences).

Much to my surprise, I just haven’t felt the desire to engage in random acts of violence. Instead, I’ve been content to take my time, observing the world at a slower pace as a law-abiding citizen. I’ve even been obeying traffic laws!

But much to my surprise, as noted above, unlike in GTA 5, I just haven’t felt the desire to engage in random acts of violence. Instead, for the majority of my five hours with the game so far (a playtime that should swell significantly over the weekend), I’ve been content to take my time, observing the world at a slower pace as a law-abiding citizen. I’ve even been obeying traffic laws!

The DNA of Red Dead Redemption 2 has most definitely bled into GTA, and in my book, that’s a very good thing. Like that 2018 masterpiece, actions in GTA feel deliberate, and the level of detail in environments and how you can interact with the world is staggering. I can’t think of another AAA game that has made me want to work out, wolf down a protein bar, and take a shower afterwards. It’s not so much digital escapism as living a virtual second life.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I’m typically a goal-oriented player; I like having something to do at all times. Which means with a lot of games, I find myself mission-hopping, neglecting to enjoy the setting in the process. With GTA 6, I’ve done the exact opposite. I’ve barely made any story progress, because I’ve been losing myself in Jason’s local neighborhood, pottering around shops, sitting by the beach drinking a smoothie, or taking to the ocean to see what sea life I can find.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reason for my change in approach is probably that GTA 6 looks absolutely incredible on PS5 Pro. Yes, the 30 fps cap is disappointing, but the visual quality makes up for it. When an open-world setting looks this stunning and is rendered in such rich detail, perhaps it’s only natural to want to experience it as a real human would, rather than viewing it as a sandbox.

Maybe at some point, I’ll get bored of just existing in Leonaida (and I haven’t even been to Vice City yet), and then I’ll be glad to have the story missions to funnel me through over-the-top action set pieces. But at this early stage in my playthrough, the biggest joy that GTA 6 has brought me hasn’t been from stealing cars or robbing convenience stores, but just taking a lazy stroll.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.