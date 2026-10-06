Dreading dark winter mornings? Prime Day’s Hatch Sleep Clock deal helps you brighten up for less — and beat morning fatigue fast
This smart sunrise alarm clock is my nightstand must-have and it's down to its lowest price ever
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
I've tested all kinds of sleep tech but it's the Hatch Sleep Clock that's earned a permanent place on my nightstand. This sunrise alarm clock-sleep tracker combo, now only $199.99 (was $249.99) in the Amazon Prime Day sale, is the only thing getting me out of bed during these dark fall mornings.
Like all the best sunrise alarm clocks, the Hatch Sleep Clock gradually fills my room with light to make waking up easier. It means when my alarm goes off at 6 a.m., rather than stumbling around in the dark, I enjoy a gentle start to the day in a bedroom that looks lit by the sun.
And I can see the impact this softer start is having on my day in real-time data, thanks to Sleep Clock's built-in sleep tracker. It's basically a 2-for-1, which is why I can't get enough of this Amazon October Prime Day deal.
You'll often pay $200 for a sleep tracker or sunrise alarm clock — the Hatch Sleep Clock combines them both for just $199.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sleep deals. This is the lowest price we've seen since the Sleep Clock was launched earlier in the year. Getting a head start on your holiday shopping? This is a stylish and functional upgrade for any nightstand.
Our Hatch Sleep Clock review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (43 reviews)
Why the Hatch Sleep Clock is my fall must-have
Waking up before the sun always feels unnatural to me. I'm like a bear being poked in the middle of December: grumpy, discombobulated, and ready to get stuck into some pastries.
Light naturally triggers part of the circadian shift necessary for an easy wake up. So when there's no light, getting out of bed becomes more difficult. Hence, angry bear.
Unfortunately, I can't move my schedule to accommodate the sunrise. I have to bring the sunrise to me, which is where the Hatch Sleep Clock comes in.
Based on when I need to wake up, the Hatch creates it's own sunlight. When paired with the soothing alarm tones, I blink myself awake feeling like I've been roused into a natural start.
Even better, the Hatch Sleep Clock features integrated sleep tracking. Tracking your sleep helps you understand your sleep, which in turn can improve your sleep. (Plus, once Hatch has learned your patterns it can give you pointers on where your sleep hygiene needs a spruce up.)
It's one of the most convenient sleep trackers I've tested. It doesn't need to be charged and I don't need to wear it, so even if I forget about it for a week, I still have all my data available to access.
Looking for something different? Try these
Want a sunrise alarm clock but not bothered about the sleep tracking? The Hatch Restore 3 has the same excellent circadian features as the Sleep Clock but without the integrated tracking. And it's also on sale this Prime Day — it's just $135.99.
Our Hatch Restore 3 review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (3,200+ reviews)
I love a contactless sleep tracker — you can set it, forget it, and then access your data whenever you need to. It's ideal for 'big picture' tracking and identifying trends. The Withings Sleep Mat simply slips under your mattress and starts collecting data, no subscription required. Sales are rare from Withings so din't miss 20% off dropping the Sleep Mat to $159 (was $199.95).
Our Withings Sleep Analyzer review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★ (2,200+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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