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I've tested all kinds of sleep tech but it's the Hatch Sleep Clock that's earned a permanent place on my nightstand. This sunrise alarm clock-sleep tracker combo, now only $199.99 (was $249.99) in the Amazon Prime Day sale, is the only thing getting me out of bed during these dark fall mornings.

Like all the best sunrise alarm clocks, the Hatch Sleep Clock gradually fills my room with light to make waking up easier. It means when my alarm goes off at 6 a.m., rather than stumbling around in the dark, I enjoy a gentle start to the day in a bedroom that looks lit by the sun.

And I can see the impact this softer start is having on my day in real-time data, thanks to Sleep Clock's built-in sleep tracker. It's basically a 2-for-1, which is why I can't get enough of this Amazon October Prime Day deal.

Why the Hatch Sleep Clock is my fall must-have

Waking up before the sun always feels unnatural to me. I'm like a bear being poked in the middle of December: grumpy, discombobulated, and ready to get stuck into some pastries.

Light naturally triggers part of the circadian shift necessary for an easy wake up. So when there's no light, getting out of bed becomes more difficult. Hence, angry bear.

Unfortunately, I can't move my schedule to accommodate the sunrise. I have to bring the sunrise to me, which is where the Hatch Sleep Clock comes in.

(Image credit: Future)

Based on when I need to wake up, the Hatch creates it's own sunlight. When paired with the soothing alarm tones, I blink myself awake feeling like I've been roused into a natural start.

Even better, the Hatch Sleep Clock features integrated sleep tracking. Tracking your sleep helps you understand your sleep, which in turn can improve your sleep. (Plus, once Hatch has learned your patterns it can give you pointers on where your sleep hygiene needs a spruce up.)

It's one of the most convenient sleep trackers I've tested. It doesn't need to be charged and I don't need to wear it, so even if I forget about it for a week, I still have all my data available to access.

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