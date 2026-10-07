I play golf all fall — 7 Prime Day golf deals actually worth buying

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We're officially in fall, which means some parts of the country are starting to see cold temperatures and bitter winds putting a damper on their golf plans. But as someone born and raised in Connecticut, I'm not ready to let a little bit of cold stop me from enjoying golf.

But I do need some help to have as much fun as possible on the course during this time of year. That's where these incredible Prime Day golf deals come in. You'll find everything you need to stay warm on the course here, at prices that won't break the bank. (For more deals, check out our October Prime Day deals live blog).

Prime Day Golf Deals

Pompongo Hand Warmers: was $19 now $15 at Amazon This isn't technically a golf-specific product, but if you've dealt with cold hands ever on the course, you know how unpleasant it is. These rechargeable hand warmers let you warm up between shots on the cart, which is always comforting and could even help you play a little better if your hands are less stiff. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Men's Core Golf Pants: was CA$70 now CA$28 at Amazon You need pants to golf in the fall. I don't care how tough you are; golfing in shorts isn't fun. Grab a good pair from Adidas (I highly recommend avoiding the random off-brands on Amazon, as I've had mixed results with the quality), and you'll be ready to go. (Note: the price varies by size, so you may see a different final cost than $28 in your size). Read more Read less ▼

Callaway Cart Mits: was $39 now $31 at Amazon These are for those really cold fall golf days. No, you don't wear these while swinging; they're for letting your hands warm up between shots. They're very warm and definitely worth grabbing, though. Read more Read less ▼

Puma Men's Pebble 1/4 Zip: was $46 now $37 at Amazon A nice quarter-zip is the perfect layering piece for fall golf, and I've found that Puma makes great ones. This one being discounted for Prime Day makes it an even better option, as golf is expensive enough as it is. Read more Read less ▼

Callaway Opti Dri Protection: was $56 now $39 at Amazon A long-sleeve polo is another great piece to have for cooler days. Maybe it's not quite cold enough to layer up with a quarter-zip or a hoodie; a long-sleeve polo might be just enough to cover your arms and keep you comfortable for 18 holes. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Ultimate365 Elevated Pullover: was $100 now $67 at Amazon I love that hoodies are now an acceptable piece of golf apparel. This one from Adidas is massively discounted for Prime Day, so grab yourself one and throw it on with your quarter-zip and polo and be prepared for fall golf to be a lot more pleasant. Read more Read less ▼

GoSports Golf Simulator Enclosure Net: was $1,299 now $717 at Amazon If you can't play fall golf outside, a simulator might be just what you need. This enclosure is the perfect starting point for your golf sim journey, especially at this price (you'll still need hitting mats, a launch monitor and a projector to round it out). Read more Read less ▼

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