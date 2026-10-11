Fall has finally arrived, which means it's time for the Tom's Guide sleep team to transform our bedrooms into a cozy sanctuaries for hibernation season. And we've found plenty of top-rated deals to give your sleep set-up a quick and impactful fall refresh, without breaking the bank.

From comfy bedding you can layer on chilly nights to one of the best sunrise alarm clocks for dark mornings, every bedroom essential you see here has been hand-picked by our panel of sleep experts. That includes our very own Certified Sleep Coach (CSSC), Claire Davies, and seasoned sleep product testers like myself.

My top cozy season pick? The newly-released Pine & Pillow Candle, $26.99 at Naturepedic, which is non-toxic and has a calming pine and vanilla aroma. Read on to find out what else myself and my fellow sleep enthusiasts are using to sleep better in the darker months ahead.

Claire Davies, Managing Editor of Sleep

Claire says: "For me, Fall and winter are all about 'light and layers'. A common bedding mistake is to swamp your bed with flannel sheets, a heavy comforter and thick blankets. That's a recipe for overheating. Layering it with breathable, temperature regulating fabrics – cotton, Tencel, bamboo and wool – keeps you cozy, not sweaty.

"Getting the right type of light after sleeping is also important to winter sleep health, as it helps regulate your circadian rhythm. With natural daylight sometimes not appearing until later in the morning, I recommend using blue light therapy glasses or a light therapy box within 30 minutes of waking. A good sunrise alarm clock, while not light therapy, can help you wake up more easily on pitch-black mornings. Here are my top suggestions for 'light and layers'..."

Nicola Appleton, Sleep Editor

"I use the Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock to wake up feeling refreshed and alert on dark fall mornings, while I unwind in the evenings by listening to sleep mediations with the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2," says Nicola.

"I was also lucky enough to nab a free 2-pack of Helix Dream Pillows with my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, and I loved how comfortable and supportive for side sleeping they are. If you want to experience these medium loft, microfiber pillows for yourself, now is a great time to buy, as the Helix Dream Pillow set currently has 25% off."

Ruth Jones, Senior Sleep Staff Writer

Ruth says, "My favorite products include a weighted blanket from Oodie (I've been curling up under mine for evening movie marathons) and a weighted eye mask from Bearaby, as soon as I put it on I feel cozy.

"I enjoy hot cocoa before bed but they often come packed with sugar and caffeine. This caffeine-free Moonbrew is both sugar-free and mixed with sleep-inducing magnesium, making it the perfect choice for chilly evenings."

Frances Daniels, Senior Sleep Staff Writer

"I've spent the past three years covering and reviewing some of the most-hyped sleep gadgets, and a cozy sleep accessory I loved testing is the Birch Organic Mattress Topper — one of the best mattress toppers on the market. It uses temperature-regulating wool that will keep you warm and toasty in the colder months but cool in the summertime," says Frances.

"As well as enjoying the cozy ambience created by the Naturepedic Pine & Pillow Candle, I'm also a huge tea fanatic and love sipping on the latest herbal blends to unwind before bed. While pumpkin spice lattes have become synonymous with fall, they contain way too much sugar and caffeine to be enjoyed in the evening. That's why I'm swapping them for sweet, caffeine-free Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea, now $9.99 at Teapigs."

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