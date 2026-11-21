Without a doubt, I'm getting a chorus of groans when I mention this upper-body exercise during team workouts. It mimics an overhead press using just your bodyweight, meaning my clients can't use the excuse of needing weights to get out of doing it.

I love lifting weights, but the body is an incredible tool, and it's impressive how you can overload your muscles by using your own weight in the right way. The pike push-up is the perfect example of this, so if you haven't tried it before, check out the shoulder-strengthening exercise below: how to do it, the benefits, and why I swear by it.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, or you're currently pregnant or postnatal, I recommend seeking advice before starting this exercise.

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How to perform pike push-ups

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Start in an all-fours position, toes tucked

In one motion, sweep your hips up and back into a downward dog

Walk your feet in a few inches toward your hands, creating an upside-down V-shape with your body

Look to your fingertips, then shift your weight forward over your shoulders

Tap the crown of your head to the ground in front of your hands, creating a tripod shape with your head and hands

Pause, then drive up through your arms, shoulders and core muscles to send your weight back again

A soft knee-bend is fine if you have tight hamstrings.

There are a few pointers to consider if you need to modify this exercise. Firstly, you can perform pike push-ups on your knees for a beginner-friendly option. If you'd like to try without knees, place a book or block in front of your hands and aim to touch your head to that instead of the ground.

To make the exercise harder, elevate your hands so that your head has further to travel. You could also elevate your feet instead of your hands, which loads the body more vertically, working the upper body harder.

What are the 5 key benefits?

Shoulder and core-strengthening: The pike is a masterclass in building functional, foundational upper-body strength without weights. It mimics an overhead press by inverting the body, allowing you to load with your weight rather than barbells or dumbbells. The vertical position, made even more difficult if you elevate your lower body, means your torso can travel to the ground, working your core, triceps, upper chest, upper back and shoulders hard.

The pike is a masterclass in building functional, foundational upper-body strength without weights. It mimics an overhead press by inverting the body, allowing you to load with your weight rather than barbells or dumbbells. The vertical position, made even more difficult if you elevate your lower body, means your torso can travel to the ground, working your core, triceps, upper chest, upper back and shoulders hard. Control and stability: This move requires a slow tempo up and down, meaning the eccentric phase (lowering) and concentric phase (pushing up) are both controlled, maximizing muscle tension and demand. Core stability will be tested to keep you in the V-position as you move, but otherwise, this is all in the arms, shoulders and chest.

This move requires a slow tempo up and down, meaning the eccentric phase (lowering) and concentric phase (pushing up) are both controlled, maximizing muscle tension and demand. Core stability will be tested to keep you in the V-position as you move, but otherwise, this is all in the arms, shoulders and chest. Accessible and scalable: Pike push-ups look advanced, but you can scale them according to your ability. Practice on your knees, place bricks under your body, or make it more challenging using elevation. Either way, there are places you can take this as you progress. Besides, you don't need equipment, which means you don't need space or a gym.

Pike push-ups look advanced, but you can scale them according to your ability. Practice on your knees, place bricks under your body, or make it more challenging using elevation. Either way, there are places you can take this as you progress. Besides, you don't need equipment, which means you don't need space or a gym. Time under tension: As mentioned, your muscles work throughout all phases of this exercise, maximizing the tension in your muscles. Remember to use your exhale as you push the ground away.

As mentioned, your muscles work throughout all phases of this exercise, maximizing the tension in your muscles. Remember to use your exhale as you push the ground away. Transferrable: Pike's are a transferrable skill to learn, preparing you better for exercises like headstands, handstands, or handstand push-ups, if they're your thing. If not, even your push-ups and presses might get a boost.

Always focus on finding length through your spine and keep your chest proud. If you struggle to engage your core properly during workouts, learn this 5-minute bracing routine first.

Give this a try, and let us know how you get on in the comments.

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