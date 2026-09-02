September is here, which means fall is on its way and the end of summer sales are in full swing. The Labor Day sales are my excuse to stock up on sleep essentials, as this is my last chance to build a cozy hibernation kit for less before the fall weather really sets in.

If you want to upgrade your sleep setup to make it cocoon-ready, the Leesa Studio Mattress, now $625 (was $895) in a queen at Leesa, is perfect for giving you that body-cradling memory foam feel you'll find in many of the best mattresses.

But if you're after something that'll both help you relax on gloomy nights and get you out of your den on dark fall mornings, try the Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm and Sleep Sound Machine for $48.59 (was $79.99) at Walmart.

Whatever sleep product you need to take on the chilly nights, you're sure to find it in this year's Labor Day mattress and sleep sales. That's why I've curated the nine best cozy sleep deals — from hotel-style pillows to the best comforters — to help you nestle into autumn on a budget.

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