It's nearly cozy season — create the ultimate hibernation sanctuary with these fall sleep essentials from $5.39
Take advantage of the Labor Day sales to get all your fall sleep essentials for less, including weighted blankets and sunrise alarms
September is here, which means fall is on its way and the end of summer sales are in full swing. The Labor Day sales are my excuse to stock up on sleep essentials, as this is my last chance to build a cozy hibernation kit for less before the fall weather really sets in.
If you want to upgrade your sleep setup to make it cocoon-ready, the Leesa Studio Mattress, now $625 (was $895) in a queen at Leesa, is perfect for giving you that body-cradling memory foam feel you'll find in many of the best mattresses.
But if you're after something that'll both help you relax on gloomy nights and get you out of your den on dark fall mornings, try the Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm and Sleep Sound Machine for $48.59 (was $79.99) at Walmart.
Whatever sleep product you need to take on the chilly nights, you're sure to find it in this year's Labor Day mattress and sleep sales. That's why I've curated the nine best cozy sleep deals — from hotel-style pillows to the best comforters — to help you nestle into autumn on a budget.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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