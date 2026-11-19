Dark and cold mornings make me want to stay hidden beneath the covers. If you're also debating hibernation, I have a solution: the Hatch Sleep Clock, now $187.49 (down from $249.99) in Amazon's Black Friday sale, which has made my mid-November mornings feel like bright spring days.

In my Hatch Sleep Clock review I describe it as one of the best sunrise alarm clocks we've tested thanks to its powerful natural sunrise function. In the 30 minutes before my alarm goes off each morning, the Sleep Clock slowly bathes my bedroom in a warm glow. When I finally stir, the bright light has already given my circadian rhythm the kickstart it needs to help wake me up feeling refreshed. The sunset function also helps me fall asleep faster at night.

Plus, the Hatch Sleep Clock doubles as a great sleep tracker. Here's a closer look at Amazon's 25% off sale, while our guide to this year's best Black Friday mattress deals has everything you need if you're also looking to upgrade other aspects of your sleep.

Save 25% Hatch Sleep Clock: was $249.98 now $187.49 at Amazon The Hatch Sleep Clock uses a sunrise function to help you wake up fresher, while the contactless sleep tracker function helps you sleep better and maintain a consistent bedtime. Normally sold for $249.98, the Hatch is down to its lowest price ever of $187.49 at Amazon. With no subscription required, it's an excellent choice for increasing your sleep quality this winter and beyond. Our Hatch Sleep Clock review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (2,400+ reviews)

Don't need sleep tracking? Try this instead...

What are the benefits of a sunrise alarm clock?

Light is one of the biggest triggers for your body clock. A lack of light signals it's time to sleep, while bright lights help you feel alert. It's a reason why many of us (including me) find it easier to wake up in summer, when the sun has naturally risen by the time you're getting out of bed.

In winter, however, dark mornings often lead to sleep inertia. Instead of being slowly woken by the rising sun, you're jolted awake by an alarm screeching in the middle of your sleep cycle.

(Image credit: Future)

There are two potential solutions. First, you can shift your wake up until the sun naturally rises. Appealing, but potentially disruptive and on some overcast days, you might never get out of bed.

Second, a sunrise alarm clock. The Hatch Sleep Clock steps up when the sun isn't around. It lights up slowly (over a preset period) meaning when the built-in alarm starts to chime, you've already received key signals that it's time to get going. And instead of blinking awake in darkness, you open your eyes to a well lit room.

Convenient and comfortable sleep tracking

The Hatch Sleep Clock adds an additional feature: contactless sleep tracking. I think it's one of the best sleep trackers you can buy for convenient insights into your sleep.

I'll level with you. The Sleep Clock won't give the deep insight, minute-by-minute metrics, and all-round health data of something like the Oura Ring 5.

(Image credit: Future)

However, the user-friendly interface is super accessible for anyone looking to learn about their sleep for the first time, while contactless tracking is both more comfortable than wearables and means no charging.

Plus, there's no subscription required. So you don't have to worry about your data being paywalled. At it's lowest price ever of just $187.49, the Sleep Clock is also competitively priced for a tracker, making now the time to shop.

Looking for something cheaper? This is a gifting must-have...

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