Not long to go now — Black Friday deals are just one week away! That's right, we're seven days out from the big day itself, and the discounts are getting seriously great. Amazon has dropped its official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and hundreds of digital games are on sale at the Nintendo eShop, too.

With one week to go, I'm sharing all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that you don't want to wait to snap up. I think they could sell out fast — and I have five years of experience tracking price drops (as well as almost a decade of experience as a Switch fan,) so I know what I'm talking about.

Stay tuned, as I'll be sharing the best deals live right as they appear.