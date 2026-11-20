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Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Black Friday is one week out, but don’t wait to buy these discounted Switch games and accessories
Snap up these Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals before they're gone
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Not long to go now — Black Friday deals are just one week away! That's right, we're seven days out from the big day itself, and the discounts are getting seriously great. Amazon has dropped its official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and hundreds of digital games are on sale at the Nintendo eShop, too.
With one week to go, I'm sharing all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that you don't want to wait to snap up. I think they could sell out fast — and I have five years of experience tracking price drops (as well as almost a decade of experience as a Switch fan,) so I know what I'm talking about.
Stay tuned, as I'll be sharing the best deals live right as they appear.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- PDP Afterglow Wireless Controller: was $54 now $24
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $39
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice
LIVE: Latest Updates
Get 30% off Kirby's best ever 3D adventure game...
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is packed with simple fun. Playing as Kirby, you can swallow enemies to gain new abilities and traverse a lush, overgrown urban wasteland — a unique setting for a Nintendo game.
Like most Kirby games, the stages aren't too difficult to clear, so the challenge comes from combing back over levels to look for hidden secrets and collectables. That makes it great for kids and adults alike, whether they're experienced gamers or not. Oh, and since there's the option for co-op multiplayer, both kinds of gamers can team up and play together at the same time.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $41 (Digital)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $59 (Physical)
Premium sound for just $14...
I just posted about a deal on Metroid Dread, and it's a game that benefits highly from playing with a good pair of headphones. Not only will great sound help you get fully immersed, it'll help you play better too — audio cues can be vitally important, depending on what you're playing.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit have been on sale at this price for a couple of days now, and I honestly can't believe they haven't sold out. They're one of the best gaming headsets we've tested, particularly for Nintendo Switch gamers, and offer sound quality and features that are way better than you'd expect considering their tiny price tag. Grab a pair and all your games will sound better!
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 @ Amazon
Get 30% off some of Nintendo's biggest games...
Here's a Black Friday headliner! Several of Nintendo's biggest hitters are discounted today with 30% off. While we'll have to wait a little longer for those exciting physical game discounts, you can save 30% on a couple of huge Nintendo Switch titles in digital form right now.
To start, I highly recommend picking up Metroid Dread. Metroid Ravenous was recently announced, and the hype caused the previous 2D Metroid game, Metroid Dread, to shoot to the top of the digital Switch best sellers chart. In fact, physical copies of Metroid Dread are sold out at Amazon and Walmart right now, with only third-party sellers offering them at inflated prices.
Metroid Dread is absolutely fantastic, delivering some of the best combat and most spine-chilling atmosphere of any game on Switch. Let's hope Metroid Ravenous can live up!
- Metroid Dread: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon (Digital)
Welcome!
Hello again and welcome back to the Tom's Guide Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog. Today is Friday, but not that Friday — Black Friday is next week, on November 27. But there are still tons of early deals available today, and for the most part, I don't recommend waiting to snap them up. Stay tuned as I share them all with you live!
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