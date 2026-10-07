I found the best cozy decor deals for fall this Prime Day — and they're all under $20

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Now that fall is officially here, there's nothing better than curling up and making our homes feel extra snug.

As a Homes editor, I love hunting for cute fall decor touches that instantly bring that warm, cozy vibe to my home — and it’s even better when you can get a deal.

Luckily, I’ve just spotted some great decor deals on October Prime Day to help us prepare for the chilly months ahead (and save money).

For instance, if you want to keep snug all season, this Bedsure GentleSoft White Throw Blanket is now just $12 from $17 on Amazon. Or this GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp is a safe way to add a soft glow to any room for just $15 from $20.

So, if you want to get your home fall-ready, here are my top picks this Prime Day — but you’d better be quick!

Top cozy picks

Save $15 Bottalive Fall Door Mat: was $24 now $9 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your porch decor, this white and orange plaid rug gives instant fall vibes. Made from high-quality cotton, this rug is thick, durable, and designed to last all year. I like how this cozy addition instantly makes your entrance warm and inviting, especially for guests this season. Read more Read less ▼

Save $4 Bedsure GentleSoft White Throw Blanket for Couch: was $16 now $12 at Amazon I love wrapping up in a cozy throw in fall, and this fleece blanket is ideal. Designed from a soft, ribbed plush material, this will certainly keep you warm all season. Plus, it looks great as a decorative item on your sofa or chair. It's no wonder why this is a bestseller on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% Ooit Store Ceramic Vase Set of 3: was $16 now $14 at Amazon These farmhouse-style ceramic vases are a great way to spruce up any room for fall. You can use them for either real or artificial flowers, or they look stylish on their own. Made from high-quality terracotta material, these are durable and corrosion-resistant. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp : was $19 now $15 at Amazon You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win! Read more Read less ▼