I found the best cozy decor deals for fall this Prime Day — and they're all under $20
Get your home fall -ready this Prime Day
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Now that fall is officially here, there's nothing better than curling up and making our homes feel extra snug.
As a Homes editor, I love hunting for cute fall decor touches that instantly bring that warm, cozy vibe to my home — and it’s even better when you can get a deal.
Luckily, I’ve just spotted some great decor deals on October Prime Day to help us prepare for the chilly months ahead (and save money).
For instance, if you want to keep snug all season, this Bedsure GentleSoft White Throw Blanket is now just $12 from $17 on Amazon. Or this GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp is a safe way to add a soft glow to any room for just $15 from $20.
So, if you want to get your home fall-ready, here are my top picks this Prime Day — but you’d better be quick!
Quick Links
- shop today's best October Prime Day deals
- Fall Door Mat: was $24 now $9
- Bedsure GentleSoft White Throw Blanket for Couch: was $17 now $12
- Der Rose 4 Pack Fall Fake Plants: was $14 now $12
- Ceramic Vase Set of 3: was $16 now $14
- GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp: was $19 now $15
Top cozy picks
If you want to upgrade your porch decor, this white and orange plaid rug gives instant fall vibes. Made from high-quality cotton, this rug is thick, durable, and designed to last all year. I like how this cozy addition instantly makes your entrance warm and inviting, especially for guests this season.
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I love wrapping up in a cozy throw in fall, and this fleece blanket is ideal. Designed from a soft, ribbed plush material, this will certainly keep you warm all season. Plus, it looks great as a decorative item on your sofa or chair. It's no wonder why this is a bestseller on Amazon.
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If you’re looking for a quick way to add fall color to your home all season, this faux plant set will do just that. Simply place them on a desk, table, or windowsill to add instant warmth and cozy vibes. Plus, there's zero watering to worry about!
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These farmhouse-style ceramic vases are a great way to spruce up any room for fall. You can use them for either real or artificial flowers, or they look stylish on their own. Made from high-quality terracotta material, these are durable and corrosion-resistant.
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You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win!
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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