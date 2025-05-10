I track mattress sales for a living — 5 early Memorial Day deals you should shop this weekend

The early Memorial Day mattress deals are here and I'm rounding up my favorite savings, including $400 off luxury handcrafted mattresses at Saatva. You can shop now and enjoy the holiday weekend in comfort.

I've been closely tracking all the Memorial Day mattress sales and I'm impressed with the quality of savings already. Deals like 27% off mattresses at Helix with code TOMS27 match the discounts I saw (and loved) over Black Friday

You won't find deals on all our tried and tested best mattress you can buy online just yet, but shopping now helps you beat the rush (and you don't have to worry about sizes selling out.)

Below I've rounded up my favorite early mattress sales to browse this weekend. I doubt these beds will get any cheaper before Memorial Day, so you can shop with confidence...

5 early Memorial Day mattress sales to shop today

3. Tulo Green Tea Hybrid 12" Plush Mattress: twin was $699.99 now $319.99 at Mattress Firm

I'm closely tracking the Mattress Firm Memorial Day savings and it's budget deals that are catching my eye right now. Like this saving on the Tulo Green Tea Hybrid, now only $399.99 (was $899.99.) The plush feel should suit side sleepers while the simple design and low price tag are appealing if you're setting up a guest room. All Mattress Firm mattresses come with a 120-night trial while Tula also offers a 10-year warranty. User score: ★★★★★ (5 reviews)

4. Zinus Cooling Airflow 10" Memory Foam Mattress: full from $118 at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day deals are just getting started but while we wait for the offers to roll in, feast your eyes on this exceptional saving: a queen 10" Zinus all-foam mattress is now only $128 at Walmart (was $148.) That's a bargain price even for one of the best cheap mattress and ideal if you need a short-term sleep fix or a bed for a sporadically used guest room. To be upfront, I doubt this mattress has much durability but Zinus is typically a reliable brand so I'm expecting decent value for money, so it's a great option for a guest room. User score: ★★★★½ (6,700+ reviews)