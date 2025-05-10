I track mattress sales for a living — 5 early Memorial Day deals you should shop this weekend
Get a mattress from $118 with these early Memorial Day savings
The early Memorial Day mattress deals are here and I'm rounding up my favorite savings, including $400 off luxury handcrafted mattresses at Saatva. You can shop now and enjoy the holiday weekend in comfort.
I've been closely tracking all the Memorial Day mattress sales and I'm impressed with the quality of savings already. Deals like 27% off mattresses at Helix with code TOMS27 match the discounts I saw (and loved) over Black Friday
You won't find deals on all our tried and tested best mattress you can buy online just yet, but shopping now helps you beat the rush (and you don't have to worry about sizes selling out.)
Below I've rounded up my favorite early mattress sales to browse this weekend. I doubt these beds will get any cheaper before Memorial Day, so you can shop with confidence...
5 early Memorial Day mattress sales to shop today
1. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,349 now $949 at Saatva
Our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review panel were unanimous in praising the support of this mattress. However, the Memory Foam Hybrid can be a little bouncy so if you share with a partner, you might want to upgrade to the five-star motion isolation of the Saatva Classic (our all-time favorite mattress.) In the Saatva Memorial Day sale you can save $400 on all orders over $1,000 at Saatva with our link, reducing a queen Memory Foam Hybrid to $1,599 (was $1,999.) Add on Saatva's 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery and you have well-priced sleep luxury.
2. Helix Midnight Mattress: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 at Helix
Use code TOMS27 to save 27% sitewide at Helix. That knocks a queen Helix Midnight mattress down to just $972.36 from $1,332. This mid-range price tag is good value for one of our best mattresses for side sleepers, and it impressed our Helix Midnight Mattress review team with its cushioned pressure relief and back support. But we found it did retain some warmth so if you're worried about overheating at night as we enter the summer months, consider adding the GlacioTex cooling upgrade. A 100-night trial and lifetime warranty are included.
3. Tulo Green Tea Hybrid 12" Plush Mattress: twin was $699.99 now $319.99 at Mattress Firm
I'm closely tracking the Mattress Firm Memorial Day savings and it's budget deals that are catching my eye right now. Like this saving on the Tulo Green Tea Hybrid, now only $399.99 (was $899.99.) The plush feel should suit side sleepers while the simple design and low price tag are appealing if you're setting up a guest room. All Mattress Firm mattresses come with a 120-night trial while Tula also offers a 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★★ (5 reviews)
4. Zinus Cooling Airflow 10" Memory Foam Mattress: full from $118 at Walmart
Walmart's Memorial Day deals are just getting started but while we wait for the offers to roll in, feast your eyes on this exceptional saving: a queen 10" Zinus all-foam mattress is now only $128 at Walmart (was $148.) That's a bargain price even for one of the best cheap mattress and ideal if you need a short-term sleep fix or a bed for a sporadically used guest room. To be upfront, I doubt this mattress has much durability but Zinus is typically a reliable brand so I'm expecting decent value for money, so it's a great option for a guest room.
User score: ★★★★½ (6,700+ reviews)
5. Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top Organic Mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,359 at Naturepedic
Memorial Day is a peak sales event so it attracts discounts from brands that can be quiet when it comes to deals. Take Naturepedic. This organic mattress brand has launched a 20% off sitewide sale for Memorial Day, offering a rare opportunity to save on the luxurious and eco-friendly Concerto mattress. In our Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top Mattress review we found it perfect for side sleepers and while the plush feel is too soft for some, the pressure relief is top notch. Right now a queen is reduced from $2,799 to $2,239.20 with code MEMORIAL20 and it comes with a 100-night trial and 20 year warranty.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
