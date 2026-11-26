My 65-year-old mom and I (34) are obsessed with Skechers — here are the Black Friday deals we’re buying
Grab these while you can
My mom and I are obsessed with Skechers, and for good reason — they are seriously comfortable, with a decent amount of arch support for days when you're on your feet. I run marathons for fun, my mum walks miles every week for exercise, and below, I've hand-picked the best Skechers Black Friday deals to browse this Thanksgiving.
Put your feet up and forget about scrolling, as I've got the best deals below. Right now, my mom's go-to slip-in Go Walk sneakers are 20% off, discounted to $48 in this Black Friday deal. Not for you? I've found plenty of other deals below.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
Quick links
- Shop all Black Friday deals
- Bobs Skip Cute - City Stride Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $25
- Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-Ins: was $59 now $39
- Skechers Women's Go Walk Flex Grand Entry: was $60 now $48
- Skechers Aero Razor Running Shoes: was $140 now $63
- Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker: was $85 now $64
- Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0: was $99 now $78
Best Skechers Black Friday deals
These Skechers are on sale in limited quantities, so act fast! They are cute enough to go with any outfit, are easy to slip on, and have a canvas upper. They are also on sale in black and white.
Read moreRead less▼
These instantly shot to the top of my Christmas list. For a fraction of the price of Uggs, these cosy slippers have memory-foam insoles, faux-fur trim, and a traction outsole to keep you cosy this winter.
Read moreRead less▼
The perfect casual sneaker with a twist — a see-through mesh upper. These sneakers are extra lightweight and extremely comfortable; a perfect way to add a little something stylish to your favorite outfits.
Read moreRead less▼
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
Read moreRead less▼
These slip-in shoes are seriously comfortable, whether you're walking around the block with your dog or heading on a longer adventure. With sink-in comfort, a plush midsole, and a breathable, slip-in upper, you can't go wrong. Especially with a Black Friday discount.
Read moreRead less▼
These slip-in shoes are perfect for walking workouts, as well as traveling. They have Skechers' famous arch support to keep your feet comfy, and they are currently 20% off during the Black Friday sales.
Read moreRead less▼
I've been impressed by these Skechers running shoes, as you can see in our Skechers Aero Razor review! This is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. With 50% off, run, don't walk, to grab this deal.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers were originally priced at $85, but now you can get them for $64.
Read moreRead less▼
These are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper dupes for the Hoka Clifton 9 trainers, without the price tag. Best suited to beginners or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review for all the info.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air-cooled memory foam on board.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.