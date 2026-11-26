My mom and I are obsessed with Skechers, and for good reason — they are seriously comfortable, with a decent amount of arch support for days when you're on your feet. I run marathons for fun, my mum walks miles every week for exercise, and below, I've hand-picked the best Skechers Black Friday deals to browse this Thanksgiving.

Put your feet up and forget about scrolling, as I've got the best deals below. Right now, my mom's go-to slip-in Go Walk sneakers are 20% off, discounted to $48 in this Black Friday deal. Not for you? I've found plenty of other deals below.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Best Skechers Black Friday deals