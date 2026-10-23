Skechers walking shoes are up to 61% off — 21 best deals on sneakers, slip-ins and fall boots

Black Friday excitement is building! If you just can't wait, there's no need to worry — Amazon is offering huge price drops on Skechers right now. Whether you're on the hunt for sneakers or cozy fall boots, I'm sharing all the best styles.

The shoe I'm most interested in right now is the Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit on sale from $50. Not only are they the perfect comfy fall sneakers, they have one of the best color selections of any pair of Skechers you can buy right now.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Skechers Virtue Stunner (Women's): was $58 now $23 at Amazon This is another hefty Skechers discount that you'll have to act fast to grab, if they're available in your size. Currently on 61% off, these super-simple, super-comfortable shoes have a soft knit upper and air-cooled memory foam insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $51 now $34 at Amazon Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit Slip-Ins (Women's): was $89 now $50 at Amazon I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. As well as looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Max Cushioning Endeavour Pace Rhythm (Women's): was $105 now $92 at Amazon Though they're on the expensive side of Skechers' offerings, these running shoes make a statement and offer tons of comfortable cushioning. The Goga Mat insole propels you forwards and the rocker shape helps your steps transition naturally. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now $42 at Amazon Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker: was $84 now $57 at Amazon A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket! Read more Read less ▼