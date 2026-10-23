Skechers walking shoes are up to 61% off — 21 best deals on sneakers, slip-ins and fall boots
These are the best Skechers walking shoe deals for fall
Black Friday excitement is building! If you just can't wait, there's no need to worry — Amazon is offering huge price drops on Skechers right now. Whether you're on the hunt for sneakers or cozy fall boots, I'm sharing all the best styles.
The shoe I'm most interested in right now is the Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit on sale from $50. Not only are they the perfect comfy fall sneakers, they have one of the best color selections of any pair of Skechers you can buy right now.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
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- Virtue Stunner (Women's): was $58 now from $23
- Refine 2.0 Nora (Women's): was $84 now from $34
- Go Walk Arch Fit N-Joy Nate (Men's): was $78 now from $38
- Keepsakes Cozy - Cozy Cascade (Women's): was $55 now from $41
- Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now from $42
- Segment Rilar (Men's): was $95 now from $59
- Summits Key Pace Slip-ins (Men's): was $72 now from $61
- Go Walk Max Cushioning Hyper Burst Zoltar (Men's): was $94 now from $81
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $91
Skechers deals (Women's)
This is another hefty Skechers discount that you'll have to act fast to grab, if they're available in your size. Currently on 61% off, these super-simple, super-comfortable shoes have a soft knit upper and air-cooled memory foam insoles.
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These Skechers have seen an impressive 59% discount. Incredibly easy to wear, they feature a stretch knit upper, arch-fit insoles and are machine washable. The neutral design makes them easy to style, too.
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Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them.
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You can't have enough cozy pairs of slippers, especially this time of year. These Skechers stand out for their pretty embroidered design on the cuff, and have a soft fuzzy lining — plus Skechers memory foam.
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I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. As well as looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around.
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Double the cozy! Skechers seems to have taken some style cues from Ugg here with a slip-in, wool-lined boot. The heart-shaped charm on the side is a nice touch.
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If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers were originally priced at $85, but now you can get them for $64.
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Need a practical gift? These shoes are perfect for the job since they look super stylish and are extremely comfortable. The rose petal decor further elevates the look.
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The Skechers Glide-Step offer improved movement and momentum, making every step feel lighter and more energetic. These Soft Mirage sneakers deliver all that as well as a sleek, understated style.
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These cozy Skechers boots are basically an essential this season. They slip on easily and bring both cushioning and warmth that you won't want to go without on your fall walks.
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These are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes, best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper dupes for the Hoka Clifton 9 trainers, without the price tag. Best suited to beginners, or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review for all the info.
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We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
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Though they're on the expensive side of Skechers' offerings, these running shoes make a statement and offer tons of comfortable cushioning. The Goga Mat insole propels you forwards and the rocker shape helps your steps transition naturally.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Skechers deals (Men's)
Need some extra support? These Skechers Arch Fit sneakers bring all that and more. The removeable insole absorbs shock and the upper is breathable and stretchy. I also love the sporty look these offer.
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Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles.
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The Skechers Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning, along with an extra-padded heel for comfort. We rank them as one of the best Skechers you can buy.
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These Skechers have the look of a pair of smart leather shoes, but are durable, slip-resistant, and feature super-soft memory foam cushioning. They're built for long work days when you can't get off your feet, and will keep you feeling comfortable for hours.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!
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Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price.
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These Skechers are simple, reliable and easy to style — but also provide tons of cushioning and energy to your walks. You also get a Goga Mat insole that keep the shoes breathable and lightweight.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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