The best Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE on household essentials, TVs, robot vacuums, gaming accessories and more
I'm finding the biggest and best Walmart deals live
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Walmart Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
The Walmart Black Friday sale is live, and today (November 26) is when we're really starting to see the sales picking up. For example, I have a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones on the desk next to me as I type this, and I can see they've dropped to $99 at Walmart, saving you an epic $200. I wish I'd paid that little for them.
Here's the good news: Myself and the rest of the Tom's Guide team will be scouring Walmart all day to bring you the biggest and best savings. You don't need to make the mistake I did and overpay for tech when some of the savings are this good.
For instance, you can also score this 28-inch Blackstone Griddle for $150 for your next cookout or shop 4K TV deals starting from just $168.
All through the day, we'll be sharing the best Walmart deals live, so make sure you check back regularly!
Quick links
- shop all Walmart Black Friday deals
- Holiday decor: deals from $5
- Sertapedic Won't Go Flat Pillow, Standard/Queen: was $10 now $5
- Apparel sale: holiday PJs, slippers from $8
- Appliances: air fryers, robot vacuums and more from $39
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99
- Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle, 28": was $224 now $150
- Laptop sale: deals from $159
- TV sale: 4K TV deals from $168
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $179
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499
Editor's Choice
The Beats Studio Pro are a pretty regular Black Friday spot from us, but this year they've hit an all-time low price! If you're an Apple user then I'd recommend these headphones as cheaper alternatives to Apple's own brand AirPods Max. They offer 40 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality (it's not all bass anymore) for the price and respectable noise cancellation. They're a good option for the commute.
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It might seem weird to be shopping for a griddle in the fall, but think ahead to next year and you can save some serious cash (and time) in advance. This Blackstone griddle boasts a 517 sq. in. cooking surface perfect for hot dogs, hamburgers and even pancakes. Plus, with two heat zones, you can cook different items individually at the perfect temperature.
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TV sale: 4K TV deals from $168 @ Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday TV sale includes 4K TVs starting from just $168! You'll find some cheaper deals on smaller, low-resolution sets, but c'mon — it's 2026. If you're going to be picking up a new TV, then it should be 4K as standard for clear picture quality.
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The Apple Watch SE 3 is Apple's entry-level smartwatch but you know what? For most people, that'll be more than enough. It's the best option in terms of value and will let you track your workouts, sleep and notifications. We're paying close attention to Apple tech because of the company's price hikes and $179 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal you can buy right now.
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Nintendo gamers waiting to get onto the Switch 2 platform should jump on this deal. It's a bundle that gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership. You're saving a total of $87 compared to buying all of them separately.
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JBL's little party speaker has dipped to under $20
I'm in need of a new Bluetooth speaker. My old faithful UE Boom 2 has served me well for probably a decade at this point, but I think it's time is near. My colleagues on the TG reviews team tell me that JBL makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers around, so this deal caught my eye.
The compact JBL Go Essential 2 is reduced from $39.95 down to under $20for Black Friday at Walmart right now. It's got an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and the sound volume isn't bad, either. I wish it came in some more interesting colors, but both the black and blue versions are discounted right now.
- JBL Go Essential 2: was $39.95 now $19.94 @ Walmart
Welcome to our Walmart Black Friday live hub!
It's less than 24 hours until Black Friday properly hits, but clearly nobody told Walmart. The retailer has already gone live with a ton of deals that I'm going to be picking through over the course of the day. I'll draft some of my Tom's Guide colleagues in to help, of course. Between us, we've got decades of experience finding the best sales on appliances, gadgets and even subscriptions.
So stick with us to see what Walmart has in store today, and happy Thanksgiving to all those who celebrate!
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