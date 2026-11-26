The Walmart Black Friday sale is live, and today (November 26) is when we're really starting to see the sales picking up. For example, I have a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones on the desk next to me as I type this, and I can see they've dropped to $99 at Walmart, saving you an epic $200. I wish I'd paid that little for them.

Here's the good news: Myself and the rest of the Tom's Guide team will be scouring Walmart all day to bring you the biggest and best savings. You don't need to make the mistake I did and overpay for tech when some of the savings are this good.

For instance, you can also score this 28-inch Blackstone Griddle for $150 for your next cookout or shop 4K TV deals starting from just $168.

All through the day, we'll be sharing the best Walmart deals live, so make sure you check back regularly!

Editor's Choice

Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99 at Walmart The Beats Studio Pro are a pretty regular Black Friday spot from us, but this year they've hit an all-time low price! If you're an Apple user then I'd recommend these headphones as cheaper alternatives to Apple's own brand AirPods Max. They offer 40 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality (it's not all bass anymore) for the price and respectable noise cancellation. They're a good option for the commute. Read more Read less ▼

Blackstone Original Pre-Seasoned Outdoor Griddle, 28": was $224 now $150 at Walmart It might seem weird to be shopping for a griddle in the fall, but think ahead to next year and you can save some serious cash (and time) in advance. This Blackstone griddle boasts a 517 sq. in. cooking surface perfect for hot dogs, hamburgers and even pancakes. Plus, with two heat zones, you can cook different items individually at the perfect temperature. Read more Read less ▼

TV sale: 4K TV deals from $168 @ Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday TV sale includes 4K TVs starting from just $168! You'll find some cheaper deals on smaller, low-resolution sets, but c'mon — it's 2026. If you're going to be picking up a new TV, then it should be 4K as standard for clear picture quality. Read more Read less ▼