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Black Friday PS5 deals LIVE: $54 DualSense controllers, console stock checker and the best game discounts vetted by a 30-year PlayStation gamer
The best deals on games, accessories, and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Welcome to our live Black Friday PS5 deals tracker. I've been glued to PlayStation controllers for 30 years — from the original grey box right up to today's PS5 — which means I've seen every deal trick in the book.
This year is a weird one for Sony fans. Between GTA 6 launch hype and ongoing hardware shortages, console discounts are basically unicorns. Lucky for you, I know where to look.
But the good news? Accessories and games are where the real steals are hiding right now, with DualSense controllers dropping by 28%, 30% off epics like Marvel's Wolverine and much more.
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- PS5 Slim (digital - refurbished): $499 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 (refurbished): $519 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 slim (refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $129 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
- PS5 Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- PS5 Slim (digital): $599 @ GameStop
Editor's Picks
Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either.
Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colourways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
Sony's first set of PlayStation wireless earbuds, the Pulse Explore, are discounted this Black Friday. These are a great pick if you don't want to wear a bulky over-ear headset while playing multiplayer games.
The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Get $41 off The Last of Us Part I right now!
Yes, just like the parody on GTA 6, this is indeed the remaster of the remake of The Last of Us. Chances are a lot of you have already played it!
But if you haven't (or you haven't played this version), the huge improvement in visual fidelity, animation and gameplay with more aggressive enemies and an increased focus on tactics, makes it well worth revisiting.
Also, well worth noting that this is without a doubt the best story ever told in gaming. There's a reason I have a tattoo dedicated to the game after all!
And now, you can get $41 off.
- The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 @ Amazon
PS5 games are massive, so it's time to upgrade your storage
I mean GTA 6 is 212GB, and that's not even the worst of it (looking at you, Call of Duty). Today's games take up a lot of storage, and if you're reliant on the on-board space, you're going to fill that up fast.
That's why adding an SSD to your PS5 is becoming essential, and one of the best I've tested in terms of zippy speeds and strong sustained performance is actually one of the smallest.
The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M can read/write just as fast as the onboard storage (GTA 6 loads within a few milliseconds of the time on SSD as it takes on the internal storage). And you can get $87 off it right now!
- Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (1TB): was $287 now $199 @ Sandisk
- Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (2TB): was $449 now $369 @ Amazon
My favorite headset for GTA 6 just got a Vice makeover
If your place is a little too cramped for a soundbar or surround sound speakers, a decent headset is the best way to really enhance the audio experience of Leonida as you play GTA 6.
And my personal favorites come from Nacon — the RIG R5 Spear for a wired option and the R8 Spectre Pro for a wireless afair.
The all-encompassing surround sound is seriously impressive (especially for the price you can get them now) with great attention to the finer details and nicely booming bass.
Right now, you can save big on both headsets, which gives you enough money leftover for these custom faceplates that give your cans a GTA flavor!
- Nacon RIG R5 Spear: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
- Nacon RIG R8 Spectre Pro: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
- Nacon Coastal Cruise mod plates (for RIG R5 Spear): $29 @ Nacon
- Nacon Horizon Haze mod plates (for RIG R7/R8 Spectre Pro): $29 @ Nacon
Elden Ring is just $15...I repeat — ELDEN RING IS JUST $15!!!
If you haven't tried this Miyazaki masterpiece that has won a whole bunch of game awards, you literally have no excuse now.
For the price of your average McDonald's meal, you can snag one of the best Soulslike games from the maker of Dark Souls — massive in scope, glorious in combat.
And at this price? It's one of those "don't even think about it" kind of deals to just snag right now.
- Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon
Spider-Man 2 is just $30 right now!
So Wolverine is Insomniac's newest game, but its not their best. I'm torn between Ratchet & Clank and this masterpiece: Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
There's honestly nothing more satisfying gameplay wise than webbing your way across the city and fighting crime. Plus the storyline here is incredibly gripping and visually, it's stunning.
If you haven't got round to picking it up, it's 57% off right now. That is an absolute steal on this game!
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
Marvel's Wolverine is now just $49
So I bought Marvel's Wolverine at launch. Personally, I love it. It's no Spider-Man (more on that later as that is also discounted too), and at its full $69 price given the size and scope of it, I can appreciate that some folks may not be the biggest fans.
However, with $20 off? This is where it becomes a much more tantalizing prospect to become Logan and get super violent. It's a great story, looks incredible and the combat feels very satisfying.
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Console stock check!
So let me start with the bad news — the PS5 Pro is either out of stock or being scalped on the used market. If you see one of these for anything more than $1,000, do not buy.
Now to the good news for those who are keen to get in on the GTA 6 hype, but don't have the box to play it: there is PS5 stock available to grab! PlayStation's own certified refurbished program has some decently-priced systems, and GameStop has a brand new units too.
And yes, Walmart technically has the PS5 digital Slim too, but for $900!? Hell no.
- PS5 Slim (digital - refurbished): $499 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 (refurbished): $519 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 slim (refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim (digital - new): $599 @ GameStop
And here's the best value-for-money racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 — 22% off
Gran Turismo 7 plays great on a controller of course! But to really get the best out of it, you're going to need a racing wheel.
Yes, there is the Logitech G923 bundle for $120 off, but you'll be doing yourself a disservice with this one. It's a gear-driven wheel (using gears inside to identify steering movements and provide force feedback), which means it's not the most reliable and the feedback you get is week.
But that's where the Thrustmaster T598 comes in — arguably one of my favorite value racing wheels of the past few years. You get surprisingly strong direct drive and a great feel in a compact package.
And right now, it's also $120 off. The price is a little more than the Logitech, but it's so worth it for the night and day difference.
- Thrustmaster T598: was $549 now $249 @ Amazon
Gran Turismo 7: $30 off right now!
As you may already know about me, I'm the motor racing guy on the team — addicted to sim racing, and realizing just how different the real thing is.
One of the games that has stuck with me throughout my three decades of PlayStation gaming is Gran Turismo, and the 7th edition has had me hooked for hundreds of hours.
If you haven't played it yet, you owe it to yourself to get it for this dirt cheap price of $29!
- Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
I'll be your host for today
Here I am getting my first PlayStation for my Birthday. Anyone can call themselves a "30-year PlayStation gamer," but dug this out for the special occasion that I get to take you through the best Black Friday PS5 deals!
I'll be sharing some of my favorite games on sale, accessories to really enhance your time playing and keeping a close eye on any console stock I find (as well as some personal tips).
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