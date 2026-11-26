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Get $41 off The Last of Us Part I right now! (Image credit: Sony) Yes, just like the parody on GTA 6, this is indeed the remaster of the remake of The Last of Us. Chances are a lot of you have already played it! But if you haven't (or you haven't played this version), the huge improvement in visual fidelity, animation and gameplay with more aggressive enemies and an increased focus on tactics, makes it well worth revisiting. Also, well worth noting that this is without a doubt the best story ever told in gaming. There's a reason I have a tattoo dedicated to the game after all! And now, you can get $41 off. The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 @ Amazon By Jason England

PS5 games are massive, so it's time to upgrade your storage (Image credit: Future) I mean GTA 6 is 212GB, and that's not even the worst of it (looking at you, Call of Duty). Today's games take up a lot of storage, and if you're reliant on the on-board space, you're going to fill that up fast. That's why adding an SSD to your PS5 is becoming essential, and one of the best I've tested in terms of zippy speeds and strong sustained performance is actually one of the smallest. The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M can read/write just as fast as the onboard storage (GTA 6 loads within a few milliseconds of the time on SSD as it takes on the internal storage). And you can get $87 off it right now! Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (1TB): was $287 now $199 @ Sandisk

Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M (2TB): was $449 now $369 @ Amazon By Jason England

Elden Ring is just $15...I repeat — ELDEN RING IS JUST $15!!! (Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.) If you haven't tried this Miyazaki masterpiece that has won a whole bunch of game awards, you literally have no excuse now. For the price of your average McDonald's meal, you can snag one of the best Soulslike games from the maker of Dark Souls — massive in scope, glorious in combat. And at this price? It's one of those "don't even think about it" kind of deals to just snag right now. Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon By Jason England

Spider-Man 2 is just $30 right now! (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) So Wolverine is Insomniac's newest game, but its not their best. I'm torn between Ratchet & Clank and this masterpiece: Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There's honestly nothing more satisfying gameplay wise than webbing your way across the city and fighting crime. Plus the storyline here is incredibly gripping and visually, it's stunning. If you haven't got round to picking it up, it's 57% off right now. That is an absolute steal on this game! Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon By Jason England

Marvel's Wolverine is now just $49 (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games) So I bought Marvel's Wolverine at launch. Personally, I love it. It's no Spider-Man (more on that later as that is also discounted too), and at its full $69 price given the size and scope of it, I can appreciate that some folks may not be the biggest fans. However, with $20 off? This is where it becomes a much more tantalizing prospect to become Logan and get super violent. It's a great story, looks incredible and the combat feels very satisfying. Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon By Jason England

And here's the best value-for-money racing wheel for Gran Turismo 7 — 22% off (Image credit: Future) Gran Turismo 7 plays great on a controller of course! But to really get the best out of it, you're going to need a racing wheel. Yes, there is the Logitech G923 bundle for $120 off, but you'll be doing yourself a disservice with this one. It's a gear-driven wheel (using gears inside to identify steering movements and provide force feedback), which means it's not the most reliable and the feedback you get is week. But that's where the Thrustmaster T598 comes in — arguably one of my favorite value racing wheels of the past few years. You get surprisingly strong direct drive and a great feel in a compact package. And right now, it's also $120 off. The price is a little more than the Logitech, but it's so worth it for the night and day difference. Thrustmaster T598: was $549 now $249 @ Amazon By Jason England

Gran Turismo 7: $30 off right now! (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) As you may already know about me, I'm the motor racing guy on the team — addicted to sim racing, and realizing just how different the real thing is. One of the games that has stuck with me throughout my three decades of PlayStation gaming is Gran Turismo, and the 7th edition has had me hooked for hundreds of hours. If you haven't played it yet, you owe it to yourself to get it for this dirt cheap price of $29! Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon By Jason England

I'll be your host for today (Image credit: Jason England) Here I am getting my first PlayStation for my Birthday. Anyone can call themselves a "30-year PlayStation gamer," but dug this out for the special occasion that I get to take you through the best Black Friday PS5 deals! I'll be sharing some of my favorite games on sale, accessories to really enhance your time playing and keeping a close eye on any console stock I find (as well as some personal tips). By Jason England