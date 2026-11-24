I found 21 Black Friday Skechers deals with up to 75% off walking shoes, sneakers and slip-ins
Shop the best Skechers Black Friday deals
Black Friday deals are here, and that includes Black Friday Skechers deals! If you want to treat your feet to some extra-comfortable footwear this holiday season or are looking for a nice gift, check out all the best Black Friday Skechers deals at Amazon.
Sure, you can find Skechers discounts pretty much any time of the year. But Black Friday is when discounts are at their biggest, so you don't want to miss out on these savings!
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
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- On-the-go Flex Radiant Skimmer (Women's): was $84 now from $20
- Bobs Skip Cute - City Stride Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $25
- Arch Fit Solano - Archer Slip-Ins (Men's): was $85 now from $28
- Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $36 now from $30
- Bobs Billie - Jazzy Log (Women's): was $59 now from $33
- Cessnock Bungee Slip On (Men's): was $69 now from $37
- Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now from $54
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $63
- Go Walk Workout Walker (Women's): was $135 now from $117
Skechers deals (Women's)
These Skechers have seen an epic discount with up to 75% off certain sizes and colors, so act fast if they're available in your size. They feature Skechers' signature slip-in comfort, plus an eye-catching snake print upper.
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These Skechers are on sale in limited quantities, so act fast! They have an effortless style that goes with any outfit, are easy to slip on, and have a canvas upper. If you need a pair of casual sneakers, don't hesitate to grab a pair.
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Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them.
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The perfect casual sneaker with a twist — a see-through mesh upper. These sneakers are extra lightweight and extremely comfortable; a perfect way to add a little something stylish to your favorite outfits.
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These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
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These stylish slip-in shoes are seriously comfortable, whether you're walking around the block with your dog or heading on a longer adventure. With sink-in comfort, a plush midsole, and a breathable, slip-in upper, you can't go wrong. Especially with a Black Friday discount!
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
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These Skechers have a stretchy knit upper, making them both easy to wear and easy to style! Certain sizes and colors are discounted by up to 51%, so grab a pair if they're available in your size.
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This Skechers deal is only available in limited quantities, so act fast! With up to 50% off certain sizes and colors, it probably won't be in stock much longer. These look super cool thanks to their perforated bungee upper, and have tons of cushioning with a visible air panel in the sole.
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We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
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If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers were originally priced at $85, but now you can get them for $64.
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These are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes, best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper dupes for the Hoka Clifton 9 trainers, without the price tag. Best suited to beginners, or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review for all the info.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Skechers deals (Men's)
These Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer are up to 66% off right now — so don't miss out if they're available in your size! These provide extra support thanks to their arch fit soles, and have an air cooled memory foam insole. Plus, you can wash them in the washing machine if they get dirty.
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Slip-resistant soles, air-cooled memory foam inserts and workplace safety certification make these a practical choice for long days on your feet, whether you need them as work shoes or just everyday wear.
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Even though these sneakers slip onto your feet, you won't have to worry about slipping over! These Skechers work sneakers have traction outsoles to keep you steady, and the glide-step soles are extra flexible to move with you on long days.
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These Skechers road running shoes are a steal, on sale starting from just $49. Featuring Skechers' Glide-Step technology, each step you take will feel smoother and bring more momentum.
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Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality.
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These Skechers have the look of a pair of smart leather shoes, but are durable, slip-resistant, and feature super-soft memory foam cushioning. They're built for long work days when you can't get off your feet, and will keep you feeling comfortable for hours.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $54. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!
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If your workplace calls for protective footwear, there's no need to sacrifice comfort. These Skechers have a steel toe, meet ASTM F2413-2011 electrical hazard requirements and have a cushioned memory foam insole.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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