Black Friday deals are here, and that includes Black Friday Skechers deals! If you want to treat your feet to some extra-comfortable footwear this holiday season or are looking for a nice gift, check out all the best Black Friday Skechers deals at Amazon.

Sure, you can find Skechers discounts pretty much any time of the year. But Black Friday is when discounts are at their biggest, so you don't want to miss out on these savings!

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Save 62% Skechers Bobs Skip Cute - City Stride (Women's): was $65 now $25 at Amazon These Skechers are on sale in limited quantities, so act fast! They have an effortless style that goes with any outfit, are easy to slip on, and have a canvas upper. If you need a pair of casual sneakers, don't hesitate to grab a pair. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $36 now $30 at Amazon Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now $43 at Amazon These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Skechers Virtue Divinity Slip-Ins (Women's): was $92 now $45 at Amazon These Skechers have a stretchy knit upper, making them both easy to wear and easy to style! Certain sizes and colors are discounted by up to 51%, so grab a pair if they're available in your size. Read more Read less ▼

50% off! Skechers Arch Fit Uno (Women's): was $89 now $45 at Amazon This Skechers deal is only available in limited quantities, so act fast! With up to 50% off certain sizes and colors, it probably won't be in stock much longer. These look super cool thanks to their perforated bungee upper, and have tons of cushioning with a visible air panel in the sole. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer (Men's): was $85 now $28 at Amazon These Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer are up to 66% off right now — so don't miss out if they're available in your size! These provide extra support thanks to their arch fit soles, and have an air cooled memory foam insole. Plus, you can wash them in the washing machine if they get dirty. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Skechers Cessnock Bungee Slip On (Men's): was $69 now $37 at Amazon Slip-resistant soles, air-cooled memory foam inserts and workplace safety certification make these a practical choice for long days on your feet, whether you need them as work shoes or just everyday wear. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker (Men's): was $56 now $49 at Amazon Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality. Read more Read less ▼