7 of my favorite Hoka running shoes have hit the Black Friday sales — save up to 40% on the Clifton, Bondi, Challenger and more
Big discounts on Hoka's best running shoes
The Hoka Black Friday sale is heating up, with big discounts available on some of the brand's most popular running shoes like the Clifton and Bondi.
Whether you're looking for a comfortable road shoe, a supportive trail shoe, or something that does both, you can find it in the Hoka sale right now.
I’ve been testing and reviewing Hoka running shoes for over 10 years and have tried pretty much the brand's entire line-up, along with past versions of those shoes that sometimes offer better value in the sales. I’ve picked out what I think are the seven best deals on Hoka sneakers I’ve tested.
Quick Links
- Shop all shoes in the Hoka sale
- Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $99 @ Hoka
- Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $105 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $110 @ Hoka
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Hoka Bondi 9: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Speedgoat 7: was $165 now $132 @ Hoka
- Hoka Tecton X3: was $275 now $165 @ Hoka
Hoka running shoe deals
This is the cheapest I've seen the Arahi 8, which I think is very similar to the Hoka Arahi 9 based on my testing, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe. It's comfortable and has a smooth, supportive ride for daily training.
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The Hoka Clifton 11 is basically the same shoe as the Hoka Clifton 10 based on my testing, so I'd definitely opt for the older shoe thanks to this deal, which reduces the Clifton 10 to the lowest price I've yet seen it. It's very comfortable for both walking and running, and a wide range of colors are on sale.
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The Skyward Laceless is not technically a running shoe, but it is probably the Hoka shoe I wear most often. It's a max-cushioned, slip-on sneaker that delivers a lot of comfort for long days on your feet, and I love wearing it when recovering from tough runs.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 offers a similar ride and level of comfort to the Clifton 10 while having a more substantial outsole that grips on light trails as well as being comfortable on the road. It's a great all-rounder for runners who mix up the surfaces they run on, and several colors are still available in the Hoka sale.
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Pretty much every color of the Bondi 9 is discounted in the Hoka sale right now, so you can take your pick. It's a max-cushioned cruiser that offers a little more comfort than even the Clifton provides.
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The Hoka Speedgoat 7 is the latest model of Hoka's reliable trail-running shoe and offers a comfortable ride and secure grip across a wide variety of terrain. The colors and sizes included in the sale are limited, so you'll need to move as speedily as a goat to grab this deal.
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While a springy, carbon plate trail shoe isn't something everyone needs, if you are tackling epic ultramarathons and want a fast and comfortable ride, the Hoka Tecton X3 is one of the best shoes available. I've never seen it this cheap before, and there are still plenty of sizes available.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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