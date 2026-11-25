The Hoka Black Friday sale is heating up, with big discounts available on some of the brand's most popular running shoes like the Clifton and Bondi.

Whether you're looking for a comfortable road shoe, a supportive trail shoe, or something that does both, you can find it in the Hoka sale right now.

I’ve been testing and reviewing Hoka running shoes for over 10 years and have tried pretty much the brand's entire line-up, along with past versions of those shoes that sometimes offer better value in the sales. I’ve picked out what I think are the seven best deals on Hoka sneakers I’ve tested.

Hoka running shoe deals

Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $104 at REI This is the cheapest I've seen the Arahi 8, which I think is very similar to the Hoka Arahi 9 based on my testing, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe. It's comfortable and has a smooth, supportive ride for daily training. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $105 at HOKA US The Skyward Laceless is not technically a running shoe, but it is probably the Hoka shoe I wear most often. It's a max-cushioned, slip-on sneaker that delivers a lot of comfort for long days on your feet, and I love wearing it when recovering from tough runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 offers a similar ride and level of comfort to the Clifton 10 while having a more substantial outsole that grips on light trails as well as being comfortable on the road. It's a great all-rounder for runners who mix up the surfaces they run on, and several colors are still available in the Hoka sale. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $140 at HOKA US Pretty much every color of the Bondi 9 is discounted in the Hoka sale right now, so you can take your pick. It's a max-cushioned cruiser that offers a little more comfort than even the Clifton provides. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Speedgoat 7: was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Speedgoat 7 is the latest model of Hoka's reliable trail-running shoe and offers a comfortable ride and secure grip across a wide variety of terrain. The colors and sizes included in the sale are limited, so you'll need to move as speedily as a goat to grab this deal. Read more Read less ▼