Black Friday Skechers deals on Glide-Step sneakers — 6 shoes that are so comfy you’ll forget you’re even wearing them
Save money on these super-comfortable sneakers
We're big fans of Skechers at Tom's Guide. The ever-popular sneakers are super comfy and available in a wide range of styles and colors. They're also great value, especially now we're in the thick of the Black Friday sales.
One style is proving particularly popular at the moment: Men's Glide-Step slip-ins. The good news is that Amazon has deals on six different pairs right now. We've gathered them together in the list below so you can see the range, with prices starting at just $51.20.
We're only scratching the surface of the Skechers deals available on Amazon here, so when you've checked out these pairs, make sure to see what else is on offer this Black Friday from Amazon. Your tired feet will thank you!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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