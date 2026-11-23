We're big fans of Skechers at Tom's Guide. The ever-popular sneakers are super comfy and available in a wide range of styles and colors. They're also great value, especially now we're in the thick of the Black Friday sales.

One style is proving particularly popular at the moment: Men's Glide-Step slip-ins. The good news is that Amazon has deals on six different pairs right now. We've gathered them together in the list below so you can see the range, with prices starting at just $51.20.

We're only scratching the surface of the Skechers deals available on Amazon here, so when you've checked out these pairs, make sure to see what else is on offer this Black Friday from Amazon. Your tired feet will thank you!

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.