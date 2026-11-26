Get notified of updates

Grab Apple's everyday laptop with at least $200 off! (Image credit: Future) The MacBook Air sits perfectly in the middle of Apple's laptop range. It's more feature-packed than the MacBook Neo, but also lighter and more portable than the MacBook Pro. For many, that makes it the ideal laptop. It's also available in two different sizes – both of which are on offer at Amazon right now. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air come with at least 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Touch ID, and a 12MP Center Stage webcam. Great specs for a great machine – and now very affordable thanks to these Black Friday deals. MacBook Air M5 (13-inch): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

MacBook Air M5 (15-inch): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon By Will Salmon

Amazon slashes $100 off the price of the iPad mini (Image credit: Future) If you're after a small, lightweight iPad that is easy to slip in a bag or your pocket then the iPad mini is the perfect choice. Happily, Amazon has a couple of great Black Friday deals that will save you $100 off the RRP of the mini 7 and mini 8. The slightly older iPad mini 7 is now down to $499 – a really good prices for the 8.3-inch tablet with a Liquid Retina display. If you're willing to pay $100 more then you can get the iPad mini 8 for $599, which adds an OLED display and is slightly larger (8.5-inches) and thinner. Both are excellent iPads and exceptional value at this price. iPad mini 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

iPad mini 8: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon By Will Salmon

Apple Magic Mouse gets a sweet $20 discount (Image credit: Shutterstock) The geniuses at Apple applied their typical design flair to reinvent the humble mouse. The result was a device that has proved a little divisive, but those who love the Magic Mouse's lightweight, button-less design swear by it. Personally, I'm a fan. It looks cool, has a long battery life and the capacitive touch surface just feels right to me. If you haven't used one before, then now is a great chance to try. The Apple Magic Mouse costs $79.99, but is down to $59.99 at Best Buy in the Black Friday deals. Apple Magic Mouse: was $79.99 now $59.99 @ Best Buy By Will Salmon

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are back in stock — and still just $149 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have been on sale at $149 for quite a few days now and were sold out at Amazon yesterday. Well, now they're back and it's still worth taking advantage of this great $100 saving. This is the lowest cost the AirPods Pro 3 have been and we don't expect them to drop further unless Amazon decides to really surprise us. For that $149 you get earbuds that promise the world's best in-ear noise cancellation, live translation, and heart rate sensing. They're really very good indeed and now extremely affordable. AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon By Will Salmon

Mac mini M6 drops even lower — grab it now for just $779! (Image credit: Tom's Guide) And here's another price drop! Yesterday the Mac mini M6 was selling for $799 down from $899. Today, Amazon has snipped a further $20 off the asking price for this great desktop computer. It's not quite the lowest we've seen it and there's always a chance it may drop further, but it's still a very good price. The Mac mini M6 comes with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Just add a monitor, mouse, and keyboard and you're looking at a seriously powerful piece of kit. Mac mini M6: was $899 now $779 @ Amazon By Will Salmon

Save 50% on 6 months of Apple TV right now! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) I genuinely love Apple TV. In fact, I think it's the best streaming service on the market right now. Sure, it doesn't have as massive a library as Prime or Netflix, but the quality of its original series is unmatched. Here are just some of the brilliant shows you can watch when you subscribe to Apple TV: Slow Horses, Widow's Bay, Foundation, For All Mankind, Star City, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Pluribus, Severance. I could go on... Anyway, this limited time Black Friday deal offers your six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month, down from the usual $14. Great offer, great service. Go on, give it a go... Apple TV: was $14 a month, now $7 a month for six months By Will Salmon

Score the MacBook Neo at its original $599.99 release price! (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Boom! Just when we were getting used to the MacBook Neo at $649, Amazon has cut its price by a further $50. That means this great laptop is currently back at its original retail price of $599.99. We called this the "best budget laptop ever" in our MacBook Neo review earlier this year and it is indeed a terrific machine. 8GB of RAM and an a18 Pro iPhone chip may not sound like much, but it's more than enough to make this the ideal MacBook for students or those on a budget. MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599.99 @ Amazon By Will Salmon

(Image credit: Apple/Tom's Guide) AirTags are just incredibly useful, but they're arguably not the most exciting piece of kit that Apple manufactures. That's why taking advantage of these Black Friday deals feels so good. Typically, you'll get the best savings by buying a pack of four AirTags, which costs $79 down from $99. This Black Friday, however, it's worth taking the individual option instead. A single AirTag currently costs $18 at Amazon, meaning that if you order four separately you'll get them for just $72. That's a great price for these very useful trackers. Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 pack): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon By Will Salmon

AirPods Max 2 price crash! Get $130 off these premium headphones (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you're a music lover then these wireless headphones are well worth checking out. Apple's AirPods Max 2 are some of the best over-ear headphones on the market right now and are a huge improvement on the previous model, with better overall sound and Active Noise Cancellation, as well as a beautiful anodized aluminum design. That quality comes at a price – these are expensive headphones, but we'd argue that they're worth it. And, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can now get them with a tasty $130 saving at Best Buy! Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 @ Best Buy By Will Salmon