The Black Friday sales are always a great to restock your running shoe wardrobe, because there are incredible deals available on sneakers from pretty much every brand.

Amazon's Black Friday running shoe deals are especially good on Asics, Brooks and Skechers, while most brands running their own individual sales too, with Nike and Saucony offering standout savings in particular.

I've picked out the best deals on running shoes I've tested myself below, with one that caught my eye in particular being the $50 saving on the Adidas Hyperboost Edge available at Amazon.

Running Shoe Deals

Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 at Amazon The Aero Razor is a lightweight daily trainer that comes alive in interval workouts but also feels comfortable at easy paces. For me, it matches up well with very popular shoes like the Evo SL, but is less well-known, meaning you can get it for the silly price of $63 in the sales right now. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Hyperboost Edge: was $200 now $150 at Amazon While $150 is still a lot to spend on a running shoe, the Adidas Hyperboost Edge was one of the biggest and most exciting launches of 2026, and a 25% discount is not to be sniffed at. It's a very versatile max-cushioned shoe and while the style will split opinion, I think it's eye-catching in the right way. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $71 at NIKE The Nike Pegasus 42 is the latest model of Nike's popular workhorse trainer. It's a good option for walking and gym workouts alongside running thanks to its durable, stable design. You can get this price, which is the cheapest I've seen the Pegasus 42, by picking the color of the shoe reduced to $95 and then using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 at NIKE The Nike Structure Plus is the most comfortable stability shoe in Nike's line-up, and stacking discounts allows you to get it for well under $100 in the Nike sale. Pick the color reduced to $104 in the sale, then use the code 'BFRIDAY' to take another 25% off at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 at HOKA US While the Hoka Challenger 8 is not as well known as the Bondi and Clifton, it might be a better option than both of them for many runners. It's a comfortable and versatile all-terrain shoe that's worth looking at if you mix up the surfaces you run on. Read more Read less ▼