11 best Black Friday running shoe deals — save up to 55% on Asics, Adidas, Hoka, Skechers and more
Some excellent running shoes are going for a song
The Black Friday sales are always a great to restock your running shoe wardrobe, because there are incredible deals available on sneakers from pretty much every brand.
Amazon's Black Friday running shoe deals are especially good on Asics, Brooks and Skechers, while most brands running their own individual sales too, with Nike and Saucony offering standout savings in particular.
I've picked out the best deals on running shoes I've tested myself below, with one that caught my eye in particular being the $50 saving on the Adidas Hyperboost Edge available at Amazon.
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- Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 @ Amazon
- Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $71 @ Nike
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $82 @ Saucony
- Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 @ Nike
- Adidas Adizero Evo SL: was $150 now $100 @ Amazon
- Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $110 @ Hoka
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Adidas Hyperboost Edge: was $200 now $150 @ Amazon
Running Shoe Deals
The Aero Razor is a lightweight daily trainer that comes alive in interval workouts but also feels comfortable at easy paces. For me, it matches up well with very popular shoes like the Evo SL, but is less well-known, meaning you can get it for the silly price of $63 in the sales right now.
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While $150 is still a lot to spend on a running shoe, the Adidas Hyperboost Edge was one of the biggest and most exciting launches of 2026, and a 25% discount is not to be sniffed at. It's a very versatile max-cushioned shoe and while the style will split opinion, I think it's eye-catching in the right way.
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The Nike Pegasus 42 is the latest model of Nike's popular workhorse trainer. It's a good option for walking and gym workouts alongside running thanks to its durable, stable design. You can get this price, which is the cheapest I've seen the Pegasus 42, by picking the color of the shoe reduced to $95 and then using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout.
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The Puma Velocity Nitro 4 is similar to the Nike Pegasus as a high-drop daily trainer with a long-lasting, comfortable design. It's a bit lighter than the Pegasus though, and I rate it more highly as a good value cushioned shoe that always appears in sales.
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Saucony's sale allows you to stack discounts by adding a reduced shoe to your cart and then using the code 'CHEER' at checkout for a further 25% off. That means you can get the Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 for just $82, which is an amazing price for an impressive plated trainer like this.
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The Nike Structure Plus is the most comfortable stability shoe in Nike's line-up, and stacking discounts allows you to get it for well under $100 in the Nike sale. Pick the color reduced to $104 in the sale, then use the code 'BFRIDAY' to take another 25% off at checkout.
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The Adidas Adizero Evo SL is a long term favorite of mine because of its fun, fast ride. The price of the Evo SL varies with the size and color you pick on Amazon, with the cheapest I've seen it being $100 for the white and red shoe. If you want a more reliable discount, Adidas has the Evo SL for $120 in its sale.
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The Hoka Clifton 11 is about as minor an update as running shoe updates get, so I'd definitely get the Hoka Clifton 10 instead in the Hoka sale. This deal reduces the Clifton 10 to the lowest price I've yet seen it. It's very comfortable for both walking and running, and a variety of colors are on sale.
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The Asics Gel-Kayano 32 is a supportive stability shoe with a lot a comfortable foam in its midsole. With the Asics Gel-Kayano 33 launching recently, the previous model is available in a few sales, with this deal for $124 on Amazon being the price to beat.
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While the Hoka Challenger 8 is not as well known as the Bondi and Clifton, it might be a better option than both of them for many runners. It's a comfortable and versatile all-terrain shoe that's worth looking at if you mix up the surfaces you run on.
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The Asics Superblast 3 impressed me when I tested it this year, with a softer, bouncier feel than the Superblast 2. However, the Superblast 2 is still better than most other new shoes I tried in 2026, and it's $50 cheaper than its successor. It's a highly cushioned daily trainer that can handle everything from easy runs to interval workouts.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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