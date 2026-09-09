Score up to 44% off Skechers, New Balance and Saucony — 19 walking shoe deals to save your feet this fall
Don't miss these huge savings on Skechers, New Balance and more walking shoes
No one likes walking in the sweltering summer heat. Okay, some people do, but fall walks are about to have their moment! There are a ton of walking shoe sales to take advantage of from major brands right now, with discounts on everything from Skechers to New Balance to Saucony.
One of my favorite sales right now is at Skechers' site. You can get an extra 20% off select Skechers when you use discount code "EXTRA20" at checkout. There are a ton of super comfortable options to choose from.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals. Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.
Quick Links
- Asics: deals from $49
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
- New Balance: deals from $39
- Skechers: extra 20% off select styles
Skechers
A simple, casual sneaker that's also affordable — and will surely become a wardrobe staple if you pick up a pair. These slip-on sneakers are extremely comfortable to wear, with a Memory Foam cushioned insole that feels soft on your feet.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for outdoors, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.
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With this much cushioning, it's hard to know if you'll be walking or gliding. You also get an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and supported! There are lots of colors to choose from, so get picking.
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New Balance
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
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Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme.
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Engineered for walking, the New Balance FuelCell Walker Elite V1 Walking Shoes are cushioned, stable, and propel your feet forward with each step. They look super sleek, too.
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Asics
The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours.
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An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.
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Saucony
Keep yourself grounded on your next hike with these grippy, traction-focused shoes from Saucony. With a rugged mesh upper, responsive midsole and comfortable cushioning, these sneakers will be durable enough to sustain daily training and an occasional trail run.
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Not everyone is a runner... but these Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoes are perfect for the rest of us who are always on the go. They have a cushioned Pwrrun midsole and a secure fit to keep you steady.
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Not every shoe needs to shout. The Guide 18 just quietly delivers a smooth, stable ride for easy miles and recovery runs. The rocker helps you tick along comfortably, the fit is reliable, and the optional extra widths mean it works for more feet.
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These Saucony walking shoes feature a high stack with lots of cushioning, and a stylish leather upper. They're some of the best-looking walking shoes around for sure.
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Hoka
The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable, cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for walking and runners of all levels.
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The Hoka Clifton 10 is one of the most popular running shoes from any brand, and a top option for newer runners in particular. It's comfortable, but pretty lightweight, and enjoyable for easy and fast training runs. This is another shoe that's not due for a big update in 2026, so don't wait for the Clifton 11; bag this deal instead.
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Nortiv 8
These reliable non-slip work boots are now on sale for just $43. They're also water resistant and designed to flexible and comfortable for long work days. One reviewer raves about these shoes, saying they're "One of the most durable and comfortable pairs of workboots I've ever worn."
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Though running is in these shoes’ name, I’ve been using them as my go-to shoes for walks and on my daily commute. The soft cushioning and plush collar have eliminated my problems with sore feet, and best of all, they fit well right off the bat without causing blisters or needing to break in.
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Cushionaire
Heading to the beach? There's no better choice than jelly shoes. These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. Transitioning between walking in water, on stones or stand will be no problem.
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Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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