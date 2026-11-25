Black Friday deals aren't always the steal they seem to be, but having worked these sales for the last few years, I've learned to spot what really is a bargain.

As a personal trainer, I've spent many years testing fitness gear, outdoor apparel and activewear, including brands like Under Armour, Lululemon and Gymshark, and I can tell you, there are some epic discounts to be had right now.

You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 7 of the best Black Friday apparel deals I'm loving right now.

Save 34% ($101) Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: was $300 now $199 at REI Known as one of the more expensive, premium outdoor apparel brands, this deal is a staff pick. This jacket does it all: Lightweight, breathable, wind-resistant, moisture-resistant, durable, water-repellent, and PFAS-free. Resilient Coreloft Compact 60 insulation means it stays breathable, warm and light, and performs when wet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($24) Lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups: was $68 now $44 at lululemon (US) Voted most likely to be worn multiple times a week, this bra offers medium support and is best used for yoga. You can choose between cups B-D, and there are various colorways up for grabs. I live in Lululemon sports bras because they're built to last and support me properly. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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