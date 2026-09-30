15 best early Prime Day Skechers deals: get up to 75% off walking shoes, slip-ons and sandals
These are the best Skechers deals before Prime Big Deal Days
There's an extra Prime Day happening this October — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is almost here. However, I wouldn't wait to shop these early Skechers deals! Not only are the prices low, but you'll also be able to get a head start on fall walks.
Right now Amazon is taking up to 75% off popular Skechers. I've spotted some massive discounts; you just have to hurry as the biggest sales disappear fast.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon coupon codes.
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- Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $70 now from $20
- Go Walk Flex Ultra Sneaker (Men's): was $39 now from $35
- Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $41 now from $36
- Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now from $42
- Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $49 now from $43
- Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now from $47
- Easy Going - Modern Hour 3 Ankle Boot (Women's): was $85 now from $68
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $91
- Go Walk Workout Walker (Women's): was $135 now from $117
Skechers deals
This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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Skechers' Go Walk shoes are always popular, and when they're discounted, buying a pair is pretty much a no brainer. These Ultra sneakers look awesome, especially in the gray colorway with a pop of green. Plus, you get Ultra Go cushioning to propel your steps.
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Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them.
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These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for casual walks, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.
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The Skechers Pier-Lite are the perfect companion for evenings out! The wedges give you 1.5 extra inches of height, but these sandals are extremely comfortable with a stretch knit upper and a soft Luxe Foam footbed.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day.
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The Skechers Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning, along with an extra-padded heel for comfort. We rank them as one of the best Skechers you can buy.
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
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If your workplace calls for protective footwear, there's no need to sacrifice comfort. These Skechers have a steel toe, meet ASTM F2413-2011 electrical hazard requirements and have a cushioned memory foam insole.
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Skechers has packed as much cushioning as possible into this sneaker, so you'll be able to walk in ultimate comfort. They're stylish, too — with a dappled appearance on the upper and a band of color around the side.
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The ideal slip-in boot for fall — these have a super-soft and cosy chenille lining that feels extra luxurious this time of year. They come in a perfect color palette of muted shades of brown, black, navy and green.
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These slip-in Skechers look a LOT more expensive than they are, and you wouldn't know they are slip-in sneakers at all. A great option for any walking workouts, these have a decent amount of cushioning underfoot. Plus, you can save a few bucks in this current deal.
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We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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