15 best early Prime Day Skechers deals: get up to 75% off walking shoes, slip-ons and sandals

There's an extra Prime Day happening this October — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is almost here. However, I wouldn't wait to shop these early Skechers deals! Not only are the prices low, but you'll also be able to get a head start on fall walks.

Right now Amazon is taking up to 75% off popular Skechers. I've spotted some massive discounts; you just have to hurry as the biggest sales disappear fast.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon coupon codes.

Skechers deals

Save 75% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $20 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Sneaker (Men's): was $39 now $35 at Amazon Skechers' Go Walk shoes are always popular, and when they're discounted, buying a pair is pretty much a no brainer. These Ultra sneakers look awesome, especially in the gray colorway with a pop of green. Plus, you get Ultra Go cushioning to propel your steps. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $51 now $36 at Amazon Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's): was $40 now $38 at Amazon These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for casual walks, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Skechers Pier-lite Memory Maker (Women's): was $64 now $39 at Amazon The Skechers Pier-Lite are the perfect companion for evenings out! The wedges give you 1.5 extra inches of height, but these sandals are extremely comfortable with a stretch knit upper and a soft Luxe Foam footbed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $49 now $43 at Amazon For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now $47 at Amazon These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Max Cushioning Endeavour Kauska (Men's): was $85 now $63 at Amazon Skechers has packed as much cushioning as possible into this sneaker, so you'll be able to walk in ultimate comfort. They're stylish, too — with a dappled appearance on the upper and a band of color around the side. Read more Read less ▼