Best Black Friday clothing and footwear deals — Skechers, Timberland, Patagonia and more from just $9
Amazon, Macy's, REI and more have Black Friday deals on clothes and shoes
With just over a week to go, Black Friday deals have already dropped across much of the internet, offering excellent discounts on clothing, shoes and boots just as the wintry weather descends and holiday invitations ramp up.
I'm here rounding up the best deals on our favorite apparel, from fleeces and boots to hats, socks and sneakers. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes.
Quick links
- Skechers deals at Amazon: from $42
- 20% off at Skechers
- Anthropologie clothing deals from $9: extra 40% off
- Macy's clothing deals: up to 70% off
- Nike Black Friday deals: from $9, extra 25% off with the code EARLYBF
- REI holiday sale: up to 50% off clothing and footwear
Best Black Friday clothing deals
A great stocking stuffer or gift for your co-worker's secret Santa, these holiday-themed socks are currently heavily discounted, and come in 19 designs.
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For something a little special, why not splurge on these luxurious cashmere socks for yourself, a partner or son. This deal is limited to just today, so get in quick for bargain cashmere.
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Highly rated for its soft and warm fabric and classic fit, this Columbia fleece is a winter essential that's available in 26 colorways, from this flattering gray to two-tone shades of green, so you're sure to find a color to suit you.
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My fitness colleague Dan pulled this hat out in his round up of the best Arc’teryx deals. Made from two layers of synthetic "tech" wool, this handsome beanie is thick, soft, stretchy, and stylish.
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Macy's Black Friday deals are live across categories including men and women's clothing and footwear, with up to 70% off on essentials, gifting and holiday wear. My eye has been firmly caught by these gorgeous women's cashmere sweaters, which come in 16 different colors and offer elegance and warmth this winter.
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This lightweight rain jacket packs up small for travel days and outdoor adventures, is made from some recycled materials and is a wearable layer for keen runners.
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Both the navy and black versions of this flattering fleece are reduced at REI right now, offering a warm layer as the temperatures dip. Made from recycled polyester, it's a sleek and lightweight way to keep toasty.
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Levi's 501s are the style that never goes out of, well, style. Pick them up in every colorway right now at a 25% discount and wear them all year (with the odd wash, obviously).
If you prefer a looser fit, Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans are down to just $33.
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I've had the women's version of this snug down jacket for three years now and it's still as warm and reliably waterproof as it was the day I bought it. It has a relaxed fit so you can layer sweaters underneath, and is made from 100% recycled materials.
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Best Black Friday footwear deals
Slip-resistant soles, air-cooled memory foam inserts and workplace safety certification make these a practical choice for long days on your feet, whether you need them as work shoes or just everyday wear.
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The best slip-on Skechers we've tested for our Best Skechers shoe guide, these sneakers are lightweight and easy to take on and off. They come in a huge range of colors, from this gray and mint version to navy, black and more, and there's also a high top version for added ankle support.
Waterproof version: $69 at Skechers
Price check: From $51 at Skechers
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These sneakers are already selling fast, thanks to their slip-resistant soles, memory foam-cushioned insoles for all-day comfort and water-repellent outers. The all-black design means they'll pair easily with much of your wardrobe, too.
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These ankle boots would make a great gift for yourself or a loved one for the holidays, as the low heel and rich brown are easy to wear through the cooler months.
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These smart sneakers combine a leather and synthetic upper with a charcoal-infused Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, for all-day comfort. They also claim hands-free slip-on ease, ideal for busy days or stiff bodies.
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Timberland boots and shoes are known for their quality, from their responsibly sourced leather to their weatherproofing and durability. Add in comfortable insoles and a healthy discount, and these hiking shoes are hard to resist.
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In our roundup of the best Nike running shoes, our fitness team voted this pair the best for new runners. They rated its secure fit and superior cushioning as key selling points, as well as value for money (which of course is even better thanks to this 25% discount).
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More from Tom's Guide
- Best Black Friday running shoe deals LIVE — save up to 55% on Asics, Nike, Hoka, Puma, Skechers and more
- lululemon Black Friday: Run, don't walk! These best-selling styles are up to 60% off and are selling out fast
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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