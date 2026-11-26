Coffee can feel like an overwhelming pastime. There's so much noise online about coffee — grind size, flow rate, milk texture — that I'm surprised any newbies are brave enough to take the plunge and buy their first espresso machine.

But the most important difference is the type of espresso machine you buy. There are loads of different types of machines for different types of coffee drinkers: superautomatic, semi-automatic, manual, bean-to-cup/all-in-one... the list goes on. Today, let's get to the bottom of it.

What type of espresso machine is best for you, and which should you buy? I'm using Casabrews, Ninja, and De'Longhi espresso machines to exemplify my points today — and they're all on sale for Black Friday.

De'Longhi Rivelia: was $1,299.95 now $915 at Amazon The De'Longhi Rivelia is my favorite automatic espresso machine. It has two hoppers so you can switch out beans if you so please, and it makes both hot and cold drinks at the push of a button (but you have to buy the cold frother separately, unfortunately). Read more Read less ▼

Casabrews 3700 Essential: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon The Casabrews 3700 Essential is the best espresso machine under $100 (of the ones I've tested). This machine makes delicious coffee, and while you need to spend a little time learning how to use it, it's totally worth it. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus: was $499.99 now $419.99 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus is like the best of all worlds. It has a built-in grinder and tamping assist to prevent messes, and it has both manual and automatic milk frothing. This machine is great for learning how to be a barista. Read more Read less ▼

Automatic vs manual espresso machine: Key differences

There's one key difference between automatic and manual machines: ease of use. (Size and price also come into play!)

Ease of use

Automatic machines are called that for a reason: press a button, and you get hot coffee in seconds.

An automatic coffee machine selection screen generally looks something like this.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some machines have upwards of 50 recipes. The De'Longhi PrimaDonna Aromatic ($2,499) offers 38 recipes — some of which I, an ex-barista, had never heard of — including hot and cold beverages. At the press of a button, the machine makes your drink for you.

Depending on price, some automatic machines have integrated milk frothing, like the pictured De'Longhi Rivelia ($1,499) or the De'Longhi Magnifica Duo ($999)

You don't have to do anything. No grinding, no tamping, no calculating dosage volume. As long as there are beans in the hopper, water in the tank, and electricity in the machine, it'll take care of everything.

Automatic machines are ideal if you drink a lot of coffee, but either you don't have time to make it yourself, or you don't want to make it yourself. Both are valid.

But what about a manual espresso machine? Manual espresso machines vary in functionality — some have built-in grinders, so closer to automatics, but some are incredibly hands-on. Let's run through a few examples.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This is the Casabrews 3700 Essential. It's the cheapest espresso machine I've rated highly, and my only recommendation for a sub-$100 espresso machine. If you want the cheapest manual espresso machine on the market, I'd go for this one.

This machine necessitates either a separate grinder or getting your coffee ground for espresso at a local cafe. It comes with dual-walled (pressurized) coffee baskets. While a pressurized basket means it doesn't make "technically" perfect espresso, it's a fantastic machine to learn on, as it's incredibly forgiving.

However, you do need to spend a bit of time learning the ropes. Unlike an automatic machine, you have to do everything yourself. You need to grind the coffee, put the coffee in the portafilter, press "start", and steam your milk.

If you want to get into coffee as a hobby, or you like the routine of making coffee, then I would recommend a manual machine such as this.

However, if you want to make your life easier and you have a little more money to spend, I'd also recommend looking at manual espresso machines with built-in grinders, like the Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As you can see, this machine has a lot more going on than the Casabrews 3700 Essential. The Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus has a built-in grinder (on the left) and tamping assist (also on the left).

Although you still need to put beans in the hopper and adjust grind size yourself, this machine takes a lot of the hassle out of your morning brew. The Luxe Cafe Mini doesn't have automatic milk frothing, but the Luxe Cafe Mini Plus (pictured) does. The Mini will set you back $449, while the Plus goes for $499. Right now, though, the Mini Plus is $419, and the Mini is $399.

The long and short of it is this: No time to spend making coffee? Just want coffee, stat? Automatic — De'Longhi Rivelia.

Want to learn the art of coffee, and don't mind buying a grinder or getting your beans ground at a cafe? Manual — Casabrews 3700 Essential.

Still want to make the coffee yourself, but you want a built-in grinder? Manual with a built-in grinder — Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus.

Size

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although not as integral as ease of use, size is also something to consider. In general, automatic machines are pretty huge. Here's a size comparison of our three case studies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dimensions Weight De'Longhi Rivelia (automatic) 16.9 x 9.7 x 14.6 inches 21.4 pounds Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus (manual, grinder) 10.2 x 12.2 x 13.4 inches 19 pounds Casabrews 3700 Essential (manual, no grinder) 12.6 x 5.7 x 12.5 inches 8.1 pounds

If you're short on space, the answer's kind of obvious — it should probably be a manual with no grinder. However, you need to remember you will either require a separate grinder or have to get your beans ground at a cafe.

Obviously, though, automatic machines are much larger than manuals. I would only recommend automatics if you're sure you have the space for them — they look bigger and bulkier than the numbers might suggest.

For everyone in between, I'd go for the Ninja.

Price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Obviously, the more features a machine has, the higher its price. In general, automatic machines will set you back at least $1,000 — the only models I've tested under this are the $999 De'Longhi Magnifica Duo and the $999 Jura ENA4 — the latter of which can't make milk drinks. Honestly, what's the point? If you like black coffee, just get a drip machine like the Moccamaster KBGV Select ($270 right now on Black Friday deal).

After automatic machines come manual machines with built-in grinders. This price can range from $3,000 (Breville Oracle Dual Boiler) to $229 (Amzchef Espresso Machine with Grinder). As someone who's tested all the cheapest models and all the high-end models, I would be wary of a machine charging less than $400. I'd recommend machines like the Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini (pictured, $499), Breville Barista Express ($699), and De'Longhi Arte Evo ($699) — the latter of which can make cold(ish) brew!

Automatic vs manual espresso machine: Which should you buy?

I want you to answer these three questions.

Do I want to make my coffee, or do I want the machine to make it for me?

How much money do I want to spend?

How much room do I have?

Do I want to buy a grinder, or get my beans ground at a cafe?

To help you out, I made a quiz!

What did you get? Here are my top recommendations for each type.

Automatic vs manual espresso machine: My favorite machines

Depending on your quiz results, I'd recommend one of these three machines. Let me know which one you go for in the comments — I'd love to hear about it!

Automatic Save $384.95 De'Longhi Rivelia: was $1,299.95 now $915 at Amazon The De'Longhi Rivelia is my favorite automatic espresso machine. It has two hoppers so you can switch out beans if you so please, and it makes both hot and cold drinks at the push of a button (but you have to buy the cold frother separately, unfortunately). Read more Read less ▼

Manual with no grinder Save 15% Casabrews 3700 Essential: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon The Casabrews 3700 Essential is the best espresso machine under $100 (of the ones I've tested). This machine makes delicious coffee, and while you need to spend a little time learning how to use it, it's totally worth it. Read more Read less ▼

Manual with grinder Save $80 Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus: was $499.99 now $419.99 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus is like the best of all worlds. It has a built-in grinder and tamping assist to prevent messes, and has both manual and automatic milk frothing. This machine is great to learn how to be a barista on. Read more Read less ▼

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