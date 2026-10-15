Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days sale had some of the best Skechers discounts I've seen in ages. But if you missed out, there's no need to worry — there are still some great Skechers deals you can snag right now.

Currently Amazon is offering up to 61% off a range of Skechers footwear. I'm interested in grabbing the Skechers Easy Going - Urban Zip boots on sale from $69 for myself; they have a cozy chenille lining that'll be great now that temperatures are dropping.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $51 now $34 at Amazon Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Appeal 4.0-Livin' in This Sport Sandal (Women's): was $49 now $41 at Amazon These Skechers sandals have seen significant discounts in certain sizes and colors, so grab a pair and put them away for next summer! These have a super soft Yoga Foam sole and unlike most sandals, stay securely on your feet thanks to their stretchy knit upper. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $42 at Amazon The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette sold for $20 on Prime Day, which is an outstanding deal. But $42 is still a good price for them. have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now $45 at Amazon These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now $57 at Amazon Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summit Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $69 now $64 at Amazon The Skechers Slip-ins Summits are the ultimate comfort sneaker thanks to a sleek, low-profile design that comes without a lot of bulk or flash. The lacing is there for aesthetics; you can't tighten the shoe with them. These almost feel like slippers and are probably better used for wearing around the house or to the gym than out and about on the sidewalk. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Max Cushioning Endeavour Pace Rhythm (Women's): was $105 now $91 at Amazon Though they're on the expensive side of Skechers' offerings, these running shoes make a statement and offer tons of comfortable cushioning. The Goga Mat insole propels you forwards and the rocker shape helps your steps transition naturally. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Sloan Slip-In Sneakers (Men's): was $85 now $35 at Amazon You can save 58% on the Skechers Sloan for a limited time, so if it's in stock in your size, don't miss it! The brown-and-orange colorway is super stylish, and you get a visible air cushion unit at the side. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now $42 at Amazon Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for $44 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker: was $84 now $57 at Amazon A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket! Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer (Men's): was $89 now $53 at Amazon The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Segment Rilar (Men's): was $95 now $56 at Amazon For a more elevated look (without sacrificing comfort,) these Skechers are on sale with 40% off. As well as a Gel-Infused Memory Foam insole to keep you light on your feet, the Segment Rilar look excellent and are made with classic oiled leather. Read more Read less ▼