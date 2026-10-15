Skechers walking shoes are up to 61% off: 25 deals you can't miss
Treat your feet with these Skechers deals
Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days sale had some of the best Skechers discounts I've seen in ages. But if you missed out, there's no need to worry — there are still some great Skechers deals you can snag right now.
Currently Amazon is offering up to 61% off a range of Skechers footwear. I'm interested in grabbing the Skechers Easy Going - Urban Zip boots on sale from $69 for myself; they have a cozy chenille lining that'll be great now that temperatures are dropping.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
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- Refine 2.0 Nora (Women's): was $84 now from $32
- Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $41 now from $34
- Sloan Slip-In Sneakers (Men's): was $85 now from $35
- Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now from $42
- Segment Rilar (Men's): was $95 now from $56
- Cozy Chateau - Cozy Mini Blossom (Women's): was $80 now from $63
- Summits Key Pace Slip-ins (Men's): was $72 now from $64
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $91
Skechers deals (Women's)
These Skechers have seen an impressive 61% discount. Inredibly easy to wear, they feature a stretch knit upper, arch-fit insoles and are machine washable. The neutral design makes them easy to style, too.
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Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them.
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These Skechers sandals have seen significant discounts in certain sizes and colors, so grab a pair and put them away for next summer! These have a super soft Yoga Foam sole and unlike most sandals, stay securely on your feet thanks to their stretchy knit upper.
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The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette sold for $20 on Prime Day, which is an outstanding deal. But $42 is still a good price for them. have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
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These Skechers Go Walk Flex Sandals are perfect to enjoy the last of the warm fall weather, especially paired with socks. These will be great to put away for next summer, too.
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Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.
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If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers were originally priced at $85, but now you can get them for $64.
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The Skechers Slip-ins Summits are the ultimate comfort sneaker thanks to a sleek, low-profile design that comes without a lot of bulk or flash. The lacing is there for aesthetics; you can't tighten the shoe with them. These almost feel like slippers and are probably better used for wearing around the house or to the gym than out and about on the sidewalk.
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Need a practical gift? These shoes are perfect for the job since they look super stylish and are extremely comfortable. The rose petal decor further elevates the look.
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The look of Ugg boots, plus the comfort of Skechers. As well as a slip-in cloudlike feel, these boots also have a pretty embroidered floral design and rhinestones at the top cuff.
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Zip up and stay cozy! These boots have a weather-proof coating, with a chenille lining to keep warm and an air-cooled memory foam sole to stop you from keeping too warm.
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These are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes, best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper dupes for the Hoka Clifton 9 trainers, without the price tag. Best suited to beginners, or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review for all the info.
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Though they're on the expensive side of Skechers' offerings, these running shoes make a statement and offer tons of comfortable cushioning. The Goga Mat insole propels you forwards and the rocker shape helps your steps transition naturally.
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We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Skechers deals (Men's)
You can save 58% on the Skechers Sloan for a limited time, so if it's in stock in your size, don't miss it! The brown-and-orange colorway is super stylish, and you get a visible air cushion unit at the side.
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Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for $44 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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The Skechers Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning, along with an extra-padded heel for comfort. We rank them as one of the best Skechers you can buy.
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These Skechers have the look of a pair of smart leather shoes, but are durable, slip-resistant, and feature super-soft memory foam cushioning. They're built for long work days when you can't get off your feet, and will keep you feeling comfortable for hours.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!
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The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions.
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For a more elevated look (without sacrificing comfort,) these Skechers are on sale with 40% off. As well as a Gel-Infused Memory Foam insole to keep you light on your feet, the Segment Rilar look excellent and are made with classic oiled leather.
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Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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