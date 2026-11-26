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Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals LIVE, with $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (it’s finally on sale!)
Nintendo fans, it's time to save
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Happy Thanksgiving to all you Nintendo Switch fans! Today (November 26) marks one day away from Black Friday. However, Black Friday deals are already going strong. So before you settle down for your Thanksgiving meal, check out the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals along with me!
It's not a new deal (it's been running for a few days now) but the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499 is the biggest deal of Black Friday by far if you ask me. Also, while the big new holiday title, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, isn't discounted, you can save $12 on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- Super Mario Party Jamboree: was $59 now $30
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Nintendo's Black Friday sale has arrived! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save 43% off this PowerA Switch controller...
This Switch 2 controller is comfortable, affordable and best of all — it comes in a ton of different colors and designs. This Pikachu version is extremely eye-catching and is on sale for 43% off for Black Friday. The lowest price ever for this one is $29, but this is pretty close and still excellent value if you want a controller with some serious style points. You even get up to 30 hours of battery life on a charge and two extra mappable buttons.
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch 2: was $69 now $39
Donkey Kong Bananza crashes to lowest price ever...
Donkey Kong Bananza was our choice for the best Nintendo Switch 2 game from launch day right up until The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time released. That's to say that it's one heck of a good title! This game is pure fun from start to finish, with gorgeous graphics and levels you can smash up to find secrets and collectibles.
Big Nintendo games like this go on sale digitally maybe two or three times a year, but discounts on physical copies are even more rare. Right now you can get a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza for $49, its lowest price ever. I always advocate for buying physical copies, since you can share them with friends, resell them once you're done with them, and of course admire them on your shelf.
DK Bananza also has a "Deal selling fast" label on Amazon today, so don't hang around! It could be gone before long.
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The biggest deal of the day is $50 off the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle...
The biggest Nintendo deal of Black Friday is for sure the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. It's $50 off, knocking it back down to its original, pre-price hike cost. Today, Amazon added a "selling fast" label to this deal — which doesn't surprise me at all! Hopefully stock will hold out until Black Friday, but if you want to make sure you don't miss out, grab it now!
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon
Welcome!
Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate! And happy almost Black Friday to all. There's less than 24 hours to go until the big day, so now's your last chance to beat the rush. Take a break and look at all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals with me and make sure to check out early to avoid disappointment in case anything sells out!
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