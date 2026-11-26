Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals 2026 (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

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Happy Thanksgiving to all you Nintendo Switch fans! Today (November 26) marks one day away from Black Friday. However, Black Friday deals are already going strong. So before you settle down for your Thanksgiving meal, check out the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals along with me!

It's not a new deal (it's been running for a few days now) but the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499 is the biggest deal of Black Friday by far if you ask me. Also, while the big new holiday title, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, isn't discounted, you can save $12 on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals