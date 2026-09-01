These 21 walking shoes are on sale from $33 — the best deals from Skechers, New Balance and more
Walk more, spend less
Walking is one of my favorite ways to get moving — but having a comfortable, supportive pair of shoes can make all the difference. Fortunately, walking shoes from brands like Skechers, New Balance, and more are currently seeing major discounts, which means now is a great time to upgrade your everyday footwear.
For example, the Skechers Go Walk Max are on sale from $49 right now. These have Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that make them comfortable to wear, even when you're on your feet for hours.
If you're ready to get those daily steps in, keep scrolling to see all my favorite walking shoe finds on sale right now. Note: in some cases, prices vary depending on the size and color you select — check out the colors available in your size to get the best deals.
Quick Links
- New Balance: deals from $39
- Asics: deals from $29
- Skechers: from $48
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
Skechers
These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for outdoors, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.
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These slip-in Skechers shoes have all of the cushioning and comfort you've come to know and love from the brand. There's also a breathable upper to keep your feet cool and comfortable.
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These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good."
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The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
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Our Fitness Editor walked 50 miles in these shoes and despite struggling with the sizing (they come up a little big) she found them to be extremely comfortable. Right now you can grab a pair starting from just $50.
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On sale from $54, these Skechers sneakers are perfect to keep up with you when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon love these for their stylish looks and easy slip-on design, assuring they're great for casual walks and low-impact exercise.
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New Balance
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable walking shoes, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
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Pick up a pair of New Balance cross trainers with a discount? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are lots of different color options to choose from.
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Engineered for walking, the New Balance FuelCell Walker Elite V1 Walking Shoes are cushioned, stable, and propel your feet forward with each step. They look super sleek, too.
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Asics
The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all-around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles, or long walks.
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The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours.
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An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.
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Saucony
Keep yourself grounded on your next run with these grippy, traction-focused shoes from Saucony. With a rugged mesh upper, responsive midsole and comfortable cushioning, these sneakers will be durable enough to sustain daily training and an occasional trail run.
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Not everyone is a runner... but these Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoes are perfect for the rest of us who are always on the go. They have a cushioned Pwrrun midsole and a secure fit to keep you steady.
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These Saucony walking shoes feature a high stack with lots of cushioning, and a stylish leather upper. They're some of the best-looking walking shoes around for sure.
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Not every shoe needs to shout. The Guide 18 just quietly delivers a smooth, stable ride for easy miles and recovery runs. The rocker helps you tick along comfortably, the fit is reliable, and the optional extra widths mean it works for more feet.
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Hoka
The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable, cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for walking and runners of all levels.
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The Hoka Clifton 10 is one of the most popular running shoes from any brand, and a top option for newer runners in particular. It's comfortable, but pretty lightweight, and enjoyable for easy and fast training runs. This is another shoe that's not due for a big update in 2026, so don't wait for the Clifton 11; bag this deal instead.
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The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine.
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Cushionaire
Heading to the beach? There's no better choice than jelly shoes. These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. Transitioning between walking in water, on stones or stand will be no problem.
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If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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