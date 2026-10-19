21 fall walking shoe deals: Biggest savings with up to 61% off Skechers, Birkenstocks and New Balance

Enjoying the fall weather? To make your walks even more enjoyable, you can save a bunch on best selling walking shoes right now. There are discounts to be found on everything from Skechers slip-ins to comfortable Birkenstock sandals.

Right now Amazon is offering deals on boots, mules, cozy slippers and more. I'm also a fan of Asics current sale as there are plenty of Sportstyle sneakers available at a lower price than usual.

Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.

Skechers

Skechers Sloan Slip-In Sneakers (Men's): was $85 now $35 at Amazon You can save 58% on the Skechers Sloan for a limited time, so if it's in stock in your size, don't miss it! The brown-and-orange colorway is super stylish, and you get a visible air cushion unit at the side. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now $45 at Amazon These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker: was $84 now $57 at Amazon A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket! Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstocks

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Fall might be here, but warm weather is still hanging around. These waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance

New Balance 515 Sneaker (Women's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon Featuring an understated style in a wide selection of colors, the New Balance 515 sneakers are a wardrobe staple. The upper is made of a mix of suede and mesh, and the soles provide all-day comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Dr Martens

Dr Martens Sanguine Leather Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $135 now $114 at Amazon Nothing screams "fall" more than a Chelsea boot. Coming from Dr Martens, this pair is extra-durable and has a water resistant coating. Not only does the pull tab make them stand out — it makes them easier to put on! Read more Read less ▼

Timberland

Save 49% Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48 at Amazon Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Asics

Asics Gel-Venture 11: was $90 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at ASICS America An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka

Hoka Skyflow (Men's): was $160 now $112 at HOKA US The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable, cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for walking and runners of all levels. Read more Read less ▼