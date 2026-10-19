21 fall walking shoe deals: Biggest savings with up to 61% off Skechers, Birkenstocks and New Balance
Step into fall savings
Enjoying the fall weather? To make your walks even more enjoyable, you can save a bunch on best selling walking shoes right now. There are discounts to be found on everything from Skechers slip-ins to comfortable Birkenstock sandals.
Right now Amazon is offering deals on boots, mules, cozy slippers and more. I'm also a fan of Asics current sale as there are plenty of Sportstyle sneakers available at a lower price than usual.
Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.
Quick Links
- Asics: deals from $49
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
- New Balance: deals from $39
- Skechers: 20% off for members
Skechers
These Skechers have seen an impressive 61% discount. Inredibly easy to wear, they feature a stretch knit upper, arch-fit insoles and are machine washable. The neutral design makes them easy to style, too.
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You can save 58% on the Skechers Sloan for a limited time, so if it's in stock in your size, don't miss it! The brown-and-orange colorway is super stylish, and you get a visible air cushion unit at the side.
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!
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Birkenstocks
A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Fall might be here, but warm weather is still hanging around. These waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole.
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The classic Birkenstock look, without the leather. These EVA big buckle sandels come in a cool Gray Taupe color and are water-friendly, too.
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These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.
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Cushionaire
If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits.
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Classic Mary Janes meet sophisticated ballet flats in this shoe that is lightweight, soft and flexible. They're great for everyday wear and even though they feature a velvet material, they are breathable.
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New Balance
Featuring an understated style in a wide selection of colors, the New Balance 515 sneakers are a wardrobe staple. The upper is made of a mix of suede and mesh, and the soles provide all-day comfort.
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Engineered for walking, the New Balance FuelCell Walker Elite V1 Walking Shoes are cushioned, stable, and propel your feet forward with each step. They look super sleek, too.
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Dr Martens
Nothing screams "fall" more than a Chelsea boot. Coming from Dr Martens, this pair is extra-durable and has a water resistant coating. Not only does the pull tab make them stand out — it makes them easier to put on!
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Right now Dr. Martens’ 1460 8 Eye Boots have seen a discount at Amazon. Made of vegan leather, their slip-resistant soles and tough construction make them great for both work and everyday wear.
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Timberland
Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles.
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These ankle boots offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
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Asics
Designed for everyday wear, these Asics sneakers are inspired by classic 80s jogging shoes. On the inside, they're packed with today's best cushioning and durability.
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The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours.
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An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.
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Hoka
The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable, cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for walking and runners of all levels.
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The Hoka Clifton 10 is one of the most popular running shoes from any brand, and a top option for newer runners in particular. It's comfortable, but pretty lightweight, and enjoyable for easy and fast training runs. This is another shoe that's not due for a big update in 2026, so don't wait for the Clifton 11; bag this deal instead.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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