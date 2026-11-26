7 of my favorite Asics running shoes are on sale for Black Friday — savings of up to 53% on the Gel-Nimbus, Novablast, Gel-Kayano and more
Some of the best Asics running shoes are on sale
If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals on Asics running shoes, you'll mostly find them on older models of the brand's most popular shoes.
This means you can save big on the likes of the Novablast, Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano, and as someone who has been testing Asics shoes for many years, I've found that the older shoe is usually just as good as the latest model.
I've picked out the seven best Asics Black Friday deals on shoes I've tested myself, with options to suit different kinds of runners.
Quick Links
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 28: was $145 now $109 @ REI
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
- Asics Superblast 2: was $200 now $149 @ Amazon
Asics Running Shoe Deals
The Asics Sonicblast is a plated training shoe that's pitched as being best for your fast workouts, but is actually versatile enough to feel comfortable at easy paces as well. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better plated trainer for $85 from any brand.
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You have your pick of the Gel-Cumulus 27 and the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 on sale right now, with the older shoe offering better value. I've tested both shoes and the Gel-Cumulus 28 has a livelier ride thanks to a new midsole foam, but the Gel-Cumulus 27 gets the job done as a comfortable daily trainer and is $20 cheaper thanks to this deal.
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REI has cut the price of all colors of the Gel-Cumulus 28 in its holiday sale, and at $109, it's coming in cheaper than older models of the Gel-Nimbus and Novablast right now. This is the latest version of the shoe which uses the energetic FF BlastMax foam also found in the Novablast.
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' best stability running shoe, offering a lot of comfort as well as extra support for overpronators. I've tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some updates I appreciated, I still rate the Gel-Kayano 32 as the better buy thanks to this deal.
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The Novablast is one of the most popular running shoes on the market, which is probably why the deals available on the older model are quite modest, but this is still a saving to consider. I prefer the Novablast to the Nimbus and Cumulus myself because it's a little lighter and livelier at any pace.
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I've just finished my testing of the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29, which is considerably softer than the 28 thanks to a new midsole foam. I'm not entirely sure which one I prefer, though, so I wouldn't shy away from saving $40 by picking up the older Nimbus on sale.
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The Asics Superblast 3 is certainly an excellent running shoe, but this deal on the Superblast 2 is still tempting. It's a max-cushioned sneaker that feels great at almost any pace, and you can save $50 on the shoe in the Amazon sale right now.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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