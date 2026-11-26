If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals on Asics running shoes, you'll mostly find them on older models of the brand's most popular shoes.

This means you can save big on the likes of the Novablast, Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano, and as someone who has been testing Asics shoes for many years, I've found that the older shoe is usually just as good as the latest model.

I've picked out the seven best Asics Black Friday deals on shoes I've tested myself, with options to suit different kinds of runners.

Asics Running Shoe Deals

Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 at Amazon The Asics Sonicblast is a plated training shoe that's pitched as being best for your fast workouts, but is actually versatile enough to feel comfortable at easy paces as well. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better plated trainer for $85 from any brand. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 at Amazon You have your pick of the Gel-Cumulus 27 and the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 on sale right now, with the older shoe offering better value. I've tested both shoes and the Gel-Cumulus 28 has a livelier ride thanks to a new midsole foam, but the Gel-Cumulus 27 gets the job done as a comfortable daily trainer and is $20 cheaper thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 28: was $145 now $109 at REI REI has cut the price of all colors of the Gel-Cumulus 28 in its holiday sale, and at $109, it's coming in cheaper than older models of the Gel-Nimbus and Novablast right now. This is the latest version of the shoe which uses the energetic FF BlastMax foam also found in the Novablast. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $129 at Amazon The Gel-Kayano is Asics' best stability running shoe, offering a lot of comfort as well as extra support for overpronators. I've tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some updates I appreciated, I still rate the Gel-Kayano 32 as the better buy thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 at Amazon The Novablast is one of the most popular running shoes on the market, which is probably why the deals available on the older model are quite modest, but this is still a saving to consider. I prefer the Novablast to the Nimbus and Cumulus myself because it's a little lighter and livelier at any pace. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 at Amazon I've just finished my testing of the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29, which is considerably softer than the 28 thanks to a new midsole foam. I'm not entirely sure which one I prefer, though, so I wouldn't shy away from saving $40 by picking up the older Nimbus on sale. Read more Read less ▼