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Black Friday TV deals LIVE: Big savings on the best TVs from Roku, Best Buy, LG, Hisense and more
We're tracking the best deals on LG, Samsung, TCL and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday TV deals are the best way to upgrade your living room for less. Picking up a new TV isn't as simple as walking into a Big Box retailer picking one that catches your eye. Picking the right model is hard work, and you haven't even figured out if they're on sale yet.
My job is to help you skip the endless scrolling through retailer websites (and your AI agent's tendency to glaze over the true savings). We know TVs here at Tom's Guide, and we've been tracking all the best deals to help you find what you're looking for.
If you want something basic, Amazon's Smart TV sale has deals starting at $69, but if OLED panels are on your wishlist then head over to Best Buy which has OLED TVs from $599. Naturally one of our favorite OLED TVs, the LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV has had its price cut from $1,999 to $1,199 at Best Buy. Or if you want a big screen with built-in smarts, Roku TVs run on the same software as the best streaming devices, so a 65-inch HiSense U6 Pro Mini-LED screen might be the best $529 you'll spend this year
If those deals aren't for you, be sure to check back later because we'll be updating this post with the best Black Friday TV deals throughout the day. There's something out there for you, and we're going to find it.
TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $479 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $529 @ Amazon
- Roku 85" Select QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG 5" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Editor's Picks
The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you.
The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
LIVE: Latest Updates
On a budget? Don't worry, I've got you
If you're on a budget best described as "as close to zero as possible", I know finding the right TV can feel like a Sisyphean challenge.
But don't worry — I tested the Amazon Ember 4-Series earlier in the year and enjoyed watching TV and YouTube on it. Although it's not the brightest TV in the world, if I had to buy a TV right now, I think it would be this one. It's just $199 and comes with Amazon Fire (including Alexa+).
It comes in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch panel sizes.
- Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
Reviewer recommended TV deals
We review a lot of TVs here at Tom's Guide, and picking between them can be a little tricky. Fortunately my colleague Dylan Hass knows exactly which models you should be looking at, with his own list of the 11 Black Friday TV deals he recommends based on first hand testing.
- LG 75" 4K TV: was $528 now $498 @ Walmart
- Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon
- TCL 75" QM6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $697 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S84H 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
Turn your TV into a stylish art piece
TVs are great when they're in use, but who wants to see a giant black mirror in their living room the rest of the time? Samsung's Frame aims to fix that by turning your TV into an art piece.
The 55-inch matte texture, anti-glare frame will cycle through a selection of photos and art pieces to put your TV to good use all the time. This deal also comes with an Xbox Nano controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate
55-inch Samsung Frame: was $1,147 now $858 @ Amazon
Excellent picture quality is even better value than before
TCL's SQD-Mini LED display technology is fantastic, on account of the excellent colors, high brightness and excellent HDR performance — especially at a mid-range price point.
This 65-inch model also comes with an excellent port selection, Google TV software, and an incredible collection of AI powered features. The best part is that it's $650 off the normal price.
TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $849 @ Best Buy
OLEDs don't need to be expensive at this time of year
OLED TVs can be pretty pricey, especially if you want a good one. The good news for you is that our pick for the best budget OLED TV is now down below $600.
The 48-inch LG B6 OLED TV is exclusive to Best Buy, and it's one of the best TVs you can buy for its price. We found that the B6 has great color accuracy, incredible gaming features, and with this new low-price it's better value than ever before.
LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
More bargain TV options
If you want a cheaper Roku-powered TV, then this deal is the one for you. The 32-inch Roku Select Series Smart TV offers full HD resolution, Roku-powered streaming, and support for your voice assistant of choice. All without needing to use up an HDMI port for a streaming stick
Roku 32-Inch Select Series Smart TV: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon
Pretend your TV doesn't exist when you're not watching it
If you want a TV that can masquerade as something other than a TV, TC:L's Designer Frame TV is worth checking out. Like Samsung's Frame, this TV turns into a digital art frame that blends into your living room.
Included is a free curated gallery of famous artwork, a matte screen to eliminate glare, an ultra-slim design, a frame-like mount to hang it. The screen also supports 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision HDR.
TCL 55" Designer QLED 4K TV: was $899 now $677 @ Amazon
TCL 65" Designer QLED 4K TV: was $997 now $847 @ Amazon
You won't find cheaper TVs than this
Amazon is a great place to pick up TVs on the cheap, especially during sales events like Black Friday. That's especially true if you don't need a giant screen, which is where the Insignia series really shines.
You can pick up a 24-inch Insignia F20 series Fire TV for just $59, while a 32-inch model is just $10 more. Both screens come with built-in Fire TV software with Alexa voice control, plus two HDMI ports with ARC support for soundbars. It also has built-in parental controls for those of you picking this up for your kid's bedroom.
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon
Big screens with bigger savings
If you're looking for a big Mini-LED TV on a budget, the Hisense U6SF Pro is an idea option, especially in this 75-inch size. With it you get four HDMI ports, including two high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, up to 144Hz refresh rate, a glare free finish, a built-in subwoofer and Amazon's Fire TV software built in.
Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon
Grab a great value Roku TV for even less
Roku's smart TVs let you free up an HDMI port by skipping the plug-in streaming box by putting the same software on the screen itself. That way you get access to all the best streaming apps and live feeds, without having to worry about extra remotes or channel inputs.
This 50-inch model is $100 off for Black Friday, with the QLED panel offering 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10. Also on offer is a Roku voice remote, Dolby Audio tuning, and integration into your existing smart home ecosystem.
Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K QLED Smart TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
LG's flagship OLED TV is $900 off right now
LG make some of our favorite OLED TVs, and the current LG C6 flagship is no exception to that. This is a TV that offers excellent brightness and color quality, which reflects so little surrounding light that it feels a bit like magic.
Other benefits include bunch of game-boosting features, up to 165Hz refresh rate a much-improved Magic Remote, four HDMI 2.2 ports, and support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG HDR. And it can be yours with $900 off the usual price.
LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
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