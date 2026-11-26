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On a budget? Don't worry, I've got you (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you're on a budget best described as "as close to zero as possible", I know finding the right TV can feel like a Sisyphean challenge. But don't worry — I tested the Amazon Ember 4-Series earlier in the year and enjoyed watching TV and YouTube on it. Although it's not the brightest TV in the world, if I had to buy a TV right now, I think it would be this one. It's just $199 and comes with Amazon Fire (including Alexa+). It comes in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch panel sizes. Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Turn your TV into a stylish art piece (Image credit: Samsung) TVs are great when they're in use, but who wants to see a giant black mirror in their living room the rest of the time? Samsung's Frame aims to fix that by turning your TV into an art piece. The 55-inch matte texture, anti-glare frame will cycle through a selection of photos and art pieces to put your TV to good use all the time. This deal also comes with an Xbox Nano controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate 55-inch Samsung Frame: was $1,147 now $858 @ Amazon By Tom Pritchard

Excellent picture quality is even better value than before (Image credit: Tom's Guide) TCL's SQD-Mini LED display technology is fantastic, on account of the excellent colors, high brightness and excellent HDR performance — especially at a mid-range price point. This 65-inch model also comes with an excellent port selection, Google TV software, and an incredible collection of AI powered features. The best part is that it's $650 off the normal price. TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $849 @ Best Buy By Tom Pritchard

OLEDs don't need to be expensive at this time of year (Image credit: Tom's Guide) OLED TVs can be pretty pricey, especially if you want a good one. The good news for you is that our pick for the best budget OLED TV is now down below $600. The 48-inch LG B6 OLED TV is exclusive to Best Buy, and it's one of the best TVs you can buy for its price. We found that the B6 has great color accuracy, incredible gaming features, and with this new low-price it's better value than ever before. LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy By Tom Pritchard

More bargain TV options (Image credit: Roku) If you want a cheaper Roku-powered TV, then this deal is the one for you. The 32-inch Roku Select Series Smart TV offers full HD resolution, Roku-powered streaming, and support for your voice assistant of choice. All without needing to use up an HDMI port for a streaming stick Roku 32-Inch Select Series Smart TV: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon By Tom Pritchard

You won't find cheaper TVs than this (Image credit: Insignia) Amazon is a great place to pick up TVs on the cheap, especially during sales events like Black Friday. That's especially true if you don't need a giant screen, which is where the Insignia series really shines. You can pick up a 24-inch Insignia F20 series Fire TV for just $59, while a 32-inch model is just $10 more. Both screens come with built-in Fire TV software with Alexa voice control, plus two HDMI ports with ARC support for soundbars. It also has built-in parental controls for those of you picking this up for your kid's bedroom. Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon By Tom Pritchard

Big screens with bigger savings (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you're looking for a big Mini-LED TV on a budget, the Hisense U6SF Pro is an idea option, especially in this 75-inch size. With it you get four HDMI ports, including two high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, up to 144Hz refresh rate, a glare free finish, a built-in subwoofer and Amazon's Fire TV software built in. Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon By Tom Pritchard

Grab a great value Roku TV for even less (Image credit: Roku) Roku's smart TVs let you free up an HDMI port by skipping the plug-in streaming box by putting the same software on the screen itself. That way you get access to all the best streaming apps and live feeds, without having to worry about extra remotes or channel inputs. This 50-inch model is $100 off for Black Friday, with the QLED panel offering 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10. Also on offer is a Roku voice remote, Dolby Audio tuning, and integration into your existing smart home ecosystem. Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K QLED Smart TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon By Tom Pritchard

LG's flagship OLED TV is $900 off right now (Image credit: Tom's Guide) LG make some of our favorite OLED TVs, and the current LG C6 flagship is no exception to that. This is a TV that offers excellent brightness and color quality, which reflects so little surrounding light that it feels a bit like magic. Other benefits include bunch of game-boosting features, up to 165Hz refresh rate a much-improved Magic Remote, four HDMI 2.2 ports, and support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG HDR. And it can be yours with $900 off the usual price. LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy By Tom Pritchard