The Shark air purifier I use at home is up to $150 off during the Black Friday sales, and it's the solution I swear by for dust, pets and seasonal allergies
Pure of heart and air
During the Black Friday sales event, it can seem like there are discounts on everything you don't actually need. But this air purifier from Shark is something you actually need.
During the holiday season, extra visitors, cooking, and shedding pets can make it hard to feel on top of cleaning in your home. Having an air purifier can help to reduce dust and dander to make everything feel cleaner without any extra effort.
The Shark NeverChange Detect iQ, with savings of up to $150 on Amazon, comes in three different sizes, with price reductions on all three. These are the deals you can get on the device and its best uses.
The Shark NeverChange Detect iQ is a sleek machine with quiet operation. It has a HEPA filter, which ensures even the smallest contaminant particles are taken out of the air. The system promises that you won't need to change the filter for up to six years. This version is for coverage of 750 square feet, ideal for kitchens, living rooms, and studio apartments.
The Shark NeverChange Detect iQ Compact is the smaller version of the air purifier. It checks the air 3,600 times per hour, uses sensors to identify cooking fumes and aerosol sprays, and automatically adjusts the cleaning based on changing conditions. This version is perfect for 300-square-foot spaces such as nurseries, bedrooms or offices.
The Shark NeverChange Detect iQ Max is the biggest version of the air purifier for spaces up to 1,650 square feet. This includes large rooms, open-concept homes and basements. The hi-res screen shows quality information on the air around you, including humidity, temperature, and clean air percentage.
After a week of using the purifier, I noticed a reduced level of dust floating around my home. With natural day-to-day movements and cleaning, dust can easily get kicked up, and decorating for the holiday season will likely increase these levels.
My home is not dusty by any means, and I clean and hoover regularly, but when I clean since using the air purifier, I hardly pick any dust up at all. This has been a game-changer for me since, as well as dealing with seasonal allergies, my skin is extremely sensitive to triggers like disturbed dust, so I've been able to manage it with far less stress.
It's allowed my immune system to rest and made cleaning easier. I would recommend this device to anyone, and with savings of up to $150, it's a great deal.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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