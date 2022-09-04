I walked 50 miles in the Skechers Go Walk shoes — here’s what happened

The Skechers Go Walk are seriously comfortable walking shoes for most people. The arch support is fantastic, and the cushioning is top notch. Just make sure you get a snug enough fit.

I review running shoes for a living, but more often than not, you’ll find me walking around in shoes that aren’t all that practical — fashion trainers, Converse and heels. That said, as I started the long and boring process of recovering from a twisted ankle, I reached for a pair of shoes that have been on my to-test pile for a while now — the insanely popular Skechers Go Walk workout walker.

Sure, they might not look as cute as my Veja’s, but after 50 miles of walking in the Skechers, I’m never going back. But how do they compare to some of the best running shoes or the best hiking boots on the market, and how comfortable are they after longer hikes?

Read my full Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review below to find out more.

Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review: Price and availability

The Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker costs $125/£110 and comes in a number of different colorways — the original design comes in a grey and black/white colorway, but there are a number of different collections to choose from.

The shoes come in men’s sizes US 7 to US 13 and women’s sizes US 5 to US 8.5. Both the men's and women's shoes come in half sizes.

Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review: Design and fit

Let’s start by talking about the design of these shoes. I haven’t worn Sketchers since I was a kid, and the main reason why is because I’ve never thought the shoes look particularly appealing. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I was impressed with the design of the Skechers — while they won’t be making it onto any catwalks anytime soon, they didn’t look like orthopedic shoes.

I opted for the gray/turquoise colorway, but recently spotted the outspace black/lavender shoe and wished I’d seen them first.

Fit-wise, I wear a UK 4.5 in my everyday sneakers, but a UK 5 in my running shoes (confused? Check out my guide on how to buy running shoes here). As I knew I’d be working out in these, I reached for the bigger size, but definitely have a little too much room in them, and have had to pull the laces tight to get a secure fit. In other words, as you won’t be running in these shoes, buy your usual sneaker size.

Upper

The mesh upper on this shoe isn’t particularly lightweight, but thanks to the large mesh panels across the top and sides of the shoe, it is breathable. Comfort is the name of the game with the Go Walk workout walker, so there’s a thick, padded tongue to prevent any hotspots across the top of your foot as you stroll, and a good amount of padding around the collar.

I didn’t have any issues with blisters and wore the shoes solidly for a week of walking straight out of the box.

Midsole

The midsole of the Sketchers is where the magic happens. The Skechers Arch Fit insole system is podiatrist-certified and offers instant arch support as you move. The brand says this is developed with 20 years of data and 120,000-foot scans. The insole is removable and designed to give you a cushioned, comfortable walking experience.

In the midsole of the shoe, there’s also Skecher’s Hyper Burst cushioning — designed to be responsive and lightweight underfoot and a carbon-infused plate, to help for a springy toe-off.

Outsole

The outsole of the Skechers Go Walk workout walker is made from Goodyear rubber for traction and stability. While I tested these mainly on concrete sidewalks and lighter trails, I definitely wouldn’t recommend them for more technical hikes — check out the best hiking boots , which have additional ankle support, and the best trail running shoes , which will have deeper outsole lugs for more superior support.

Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review: Performance

From the get-go, I was impressed with the arch support in this shoe. I have high arches, and my foot immediately felt cradled in the shoe, allowing me to walk comfortably. The cushioning is incredibly plush — I often spend my weekends on my feet heading out on longer hikes with my energetic (read: hyperactive) cocker spaniel puppy. I was easily able to walk and stand for most of the day wearing these, and it’s no wonder so many doctors and nurses opt for the brand.

I was able to comfortably walk for miles in these shoes, I just wished I had read up on the sizing beforehand and gone down half a size to my normal running shoes — unlike when I’m running, I found my feet didn’t swell as much when walking, and I didn’t need the extra room in the toe box.

After a week of walking around seven miles a day in the shoes, they showed no signs of wear or tear, and I’d imagine they’re up there with some of the best hiking boots in terms of durability. The rocker-style Hyper Arc design of the midsole helps your foot roll forward, for a comfortable toe-off, whatever speed you’re walking. The result is a bouncy, cushioned walk.

Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a seriously comfortable pair of shoes, I’ve found them. In all my years of shoe testing, I’ve not been as instantly impressed with a pair of shoes — these gave me instant comfort, and the arch support is fantastic.

Of course, the downside is these shoes are definitely designed for walking, so if you’re a runner looking for a little more versatility, you’d probably be better off shopping for one of the best running shoes on the market. The Nike ZoomX Invincible Run 2 or the New Balance 1080v12 are both plush running shoes that could easily be used for running and walking.

Overall, these are a great option for anyone looking to add more walking to their daily fitness regime. Here’s what 30 minutes of walking per day can do for your body , and how to lose weight walking , if that is one of your goals.