17 best Black Friday Garmin deals — save up to 44% on top watches like the Fenix 9, Forerunner 170 and more
Pretty much every Garmin watch is on sale
There's no better time to buy a Garmin watch than the Black Friday sales, because it's almost always the period you'll find the lowest prices available on any Garmin.
This year the sale is especially good, because not only have excellent older Garmin watches like the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 returned to their lowest-ever price, but the latest Garmin watches like the Fenix 9 and Forerunner 170 have also been significantly discounted for the first time.
I've been testing Garmin watches for a decade and I think the only watch I can't find a deal on right now is the Enduro 4, but even there you don't have to worry, because the almost equally good Enduro 3 is down to $699 at Amazon.
I’ve picked out 17 deals on the best Garmin watches available right now, from cheaper Forerunner models all the way up to the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, which is $849 in the Amazon sale and still a better buy than the Fenix 9 in the sale, in my opinion.
Quick Links
- Shop all Garmin deals on Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 70: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 170 Music: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 970: was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1099 now $849 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 9 Pro: was $1099 now $999 @ Amazon
Garmin Black Friday Deals
I think the Forerunner 70 is the best beginner running watch available, and it actually has all the features runners of all levels really need. It's accurate and comfortable to wear 24/7 thanks to its small design, and this is the first time it's dropped under $200 on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
The Forerunner 165 is the predecessor to the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 watches, and a good pick, especially for new runners. This is one of the few Garmin deals I'm a little disappointed by this Black Friday, though, because the Forerunner 165 has dropped as low as $129 in the past.
Read moreRead less▼
The Forerunner 170 has a few extra features compared to the Forerunner 70, most notably music storage, and also comes in this delightful teal color ( which I'd say makes it worth the upgrade alone). It's a great running watch and is getting its first big discounts this Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the biggest percentage discount I've seen on a Garmin watch right now, and it makes the Instinct 3 AMOLED a strong, adventurous alternative to the Fenix and Enduro. It offers incredible battery life and a distinctive, rugged design, as well as reliable sports tracking, but it does lack the maps you get on pricier models.
Read moreRead less▼
This is one of the best deals going on for a Garmin right now, because even though the Forerunner 265 is an older watch, it's still an excellent multisport tracker with a bright AMOLED display. It even comes in two sizes and I'd say the only watch that can rival it for this price is the Coros Pace 4.
Read moreRead less▼
The Vivoactive 6 is an attractive smartwatch with impressive sports tracking credentials. It has dropped as low as $229 in the past, so a better deal might be yet to come on the watch this Black Friday, but this is still a good price on a well-rounded watch.
Read moreRead less▼
The Forerunner 965 is the best alternative to newer top models like the Forerunner 970 and even the Fenix lineup if you're looking for value this Black Friday. It has brilliant sports tracking and navigation features, and a thin, lightweight design. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better watch from any brand for $449.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Venu 4 combines its attractive, smartwatch-style design with Garmin's excellent sports tracking, and even as a marathoner, I prefer it to the more sports-focused Forerunner 570, partly because it has a built-in flashlight.
Read moreRead less▼
I don't think the Forerunner 570 offers better value than the Venu 4 or Forerunner 965 at the same price, but it does have some more striking design options than those watches, which might tempt you ot pick it up instead. It's a great sports tracker, of course, but lacks maps and a flashlight.
Read moreRead less▼
The Venu X1 stands out from other Garmins thanks to its ultra-thin design, but even though it looks like a smartwatch, it's actually packed with the same brilliant sports and navigation features as you get on the Forerunner 970. At $300 off, it might be the sleeper hit of the sales.
Read moreRead less▼
The Epix Pro is the value alternative to the latest Fenix watches, but I'm a little disappointed it hasn't dropped to a lower price than this, because it has been as cheap as $499 in the past.
Read moreRead less▼
I rate the Garmin Forerunner 970 as the best overall sports watch on the market, so getting any kind of discount on it is welcome, and this is a return to the lowest price it's ever been available. It has all of Garmin's top sports tracking and training analysis features, plus maps, all in a lightweight, durable design.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a good price for a great adventure watch if you prefer a MIP display, but the fact that the Fenix 7 Pro has been superseded by three rounds of Fenixes at this point makes me hope there might still be better deals to come. If not, this is still worth looking at as the cheapest titanium Garmin watch with maps and a MIP display on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
I've just tested the Garmin Enduro 4 and I'd say the Enduro 3 is the better value buy for sure, because it has all the same key features as the new watch for $200 less on sale. Those features include the longest battery life of any Garmin, thanks to the Enduro 4's MIP display and solar panels.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fenix 8 has now been superseded by the Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9, but I think it's still worth considering because it's cheaper than those watches on sale. You don't get the connectivity features available on newer Fenixes, but otherwise the Fenix 8 matches up well with regard to its core features, and it's also a little thinner than the new models.
Read moreRead less▼
The new Fenix 9 Pro has a few upgrades over the Fenix 8 Pro, including an all-titanium case, and is also on sale, but the Fenix 8 Pro is still a savvier buy thanks to this $350 saving, in my opinion. It has LTE and satellite connectivity on top of its outstanding sports tracking and navigation features, and is $150 less than the Fenix 9 Pro right now on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
All models of the Garmin Fenix 9 are reduced by at least $100 for Black Friday, including the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro with InReach, which is the watch I'm using as my main tracker right now. If you want the latest and greatest Garmin watch, this is the time to buy it, because it's the first time it's been discounted anywhere.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.