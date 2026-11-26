There's no better time to buy a Garmin watch than the Black Friday sales, because it's almost always the period you'll find the lowest prices available on any Garmin.

This year the sale is especially good, because not only have excellent older Garmin watches like the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 returned to their lowest-ever price, but the latest Garmin watches like the Fenix 9 and Forerunner 170 have also been significantly discounted for the first time.

I've been testing Garmin watches for a decade and I think the only watch I can't find a deal on right now is the Enduro 4, but even there you don't have to worry, because the almost equally good Enduro 3 is down to $699 at Amazon.

I’ve picked out 17 deals on the best Garmin watches available right now, from cheaper Forerunner models all the way up to the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, which is $849 in the Amazon sale and still a better buy than the Fenix 9 in the sale, in my opinion.

Garmin Black Friday Deals

Garmin Forerunner 70: was $249 now $199 at Amazon I think the Forerunner 70 is the best beginner running watch available, and it actually has all the features runners of all levels really need. It's accurate and comfortable to wear 24/7 thanks to its small design, and this is the first time it's dropped under $200 on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $191 at Amazon The Forerunner 165 is the predecessor to the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 watches, and a good pick, especially for new runners. This is one of the few Garmin deals I'm a little disappointed by this Black Friday, though, because the Forerunner 165 has dropped as low as $129 in the past. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 170 Music: was $349 now $299 at Amazon The Forerunner 170 has a few extra features compared to the Forerunner 70, most notably music storage, and also comes in this delightful teal color ( which I'd say makes it worth the upgrade alone). It's a great running watch and is getting its first big discounts this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449 now $249 at Amazon This is the biggest percentage discount I've seen on a Garmin watch right now, and it makes the Instinct 3 AMOLED a strong, adventurous alternative to the Fenix and Enduro. It offers incredible battery life and a distinctive, rugged design, as well as reliable sports tracking, but it does lack the maps you get on pricier models. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $299 at Amazon This is one of the best deals going on for a Garmin right now, because even though the Forerunner 265 is an older watch, it's still an excellent multisport tracker with a bright AMOLED display. It even comes in two sizes and I'd say the only watch that can rival it for this price is the Coros Pace 4. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Vivoactive 6: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Vivoactive 6 is an attractive smartwatch with impressive sports tracking credentials. It has dropped as low as $229 in the past, so a better deal might be yet to come on the watch this Black Friday, but this is still a good price on a well-rounded watch. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 at Amazon The Forerunner 965 is the best alternative to newer top models like the Forerunner 970 and even the Fenix lineup if you're looking for value this Black Friday. It has brilliant sports tracking and navigation features, and a thin, lightweight design. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better watch from any brand for $449. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 at Amazon I don't think the Forerunner 570 offers better value than the Venu 4 or Forerunner 965 at the same price, but it does have some more striking design options than those watches, which might tempt you ot pick it up instead. It's a great sports tracker, of course, but lacks maps and a flashlight. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 at Amazon The Venu X1 stands out from other Garmins thanks to its ultra-thin design, but even though it looks like a smartwatch, it's actually packed with the same brilliant sports and navigation features as you get on the Forerunner 970. At $300 off, it might be the sleeper hit of the sales. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $617 at Amazon The Epix Pro is the value alternative to the latest Fenix watches, but I'm a little disappointed it hasn't dropped to a lower price than this, because it has been as cheap as $499 in the past. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 970: was $749 now $649 at Amazon I rate the Garmin Forerunner 970 as the best overall sports watch on the market, so getting any kind of discount on it is welcome, and this is a return to the lowest price it's ever been available. It has all of Garmin's top sports tracking and training analysis features, plus maps, all in a lightweight, durable design. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $999 now $649 at Amazon This is a good price for a great adventure watch if you prefer a MIP display, but the fact that the Fenix 7 Pro has been superseded by three rounds of Fenixes at this point makes me hope there might still be better deals to come. If not, this is still worth looking at as the cheapest titanium Garmin watch with maps and a MIP display on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Enduro 3: was $799 now $699 at Amazon I've just tested the Garmin Enduro 4 and I'd say the Enduro 3 is the better value buy for sure, because it has all the same key features as the new watch for $200 less on sale. Those features include the longest battery life of any Garmin, thanks to the Enduro 4's MIP display and solar panels. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749 at Amazon The Fenix 8 has now been superseded by the Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9, but I think it's still worth considering because it's cheaper than those watches on sale. You don't get the connectivity features available on newer Fenixes, but otherwise the Fenix 8 matches up well with regard to its core features, and it's also a little thinner than the new models. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The new Fenix 9 Pro has a few upgrades over the Fenix 8 Pro, including an all-titanium case, and is also on sale, but the Fenix 8 Pro is still a savvier buy thanks to this $350 saving, in my opinion. It has LTE and satellite connectivity on top of its outstanding sports tracking and navigation features, and is $150 less than the Fenix 9 Pro right now on sale. Read more Read less ▼