Ninja is famously known for its collection of trending kitchen appliances, but its ceramic cookware line seems to be rapidly gaining attention. The brand recently launched its NeverQuit Pro Pan Set —non-toxic, nonstick pots and pans with exceptional heat performance.

It’s no surprise that such a premium brand comes with a premium price tag, which is why I was so excited to spot this rare, standout deal just in time for Black Friday.

Right now, the Ninja NeverQuit™ 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set has dropped from now $249 from $399 on Amazon. That’s an incredible saving of $150 — saving you serious cash in your wallet

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Plus, to match your kitchen aesthetic, this deal is available in two stylish finishes — timeless Forest Green and my personal top pick, Bone & Silver.

Perfect for handling all your festive cooking needs, this deal isn’t likely to last long — here’s why you’ll want to snap one up right now.

Save $150 Ninja NeverQuit™ 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set: was $399 now $249 at Amazon Touted as Ninja’s most durable ceramic line to date, this 12-piece cookware set is built to be durable and long-lasting. What's more, it's made with a nontoxic ceramic coating, meaning no nasty chemicals enter your food. Plus, its premium design features a 'never-chip' feature, meaning you can safely stack these in your cabinet without damaging them. A great deal in time for the holidays.

Why the Ninja NeverQuit cookware is a must-have

Ninja NeverQuit pans stacked (Image credit: Future)

I'll admit, I'm not much of a seasoned (no pun intended) home cook, but I do love rustling up my favorites in no time. And I've learned that the best cookware makes all the difference in performance and delicious results.

I recently tested the heavy-duty frying pans to cook some salmon and was instantly impressed. Not only did the heat retention ensure it was cooked to perfection, but its non-stick surface makes it easy to move around without any sticky mess left behind.

It's also durable and weighty, and its gold handle is a nice, aesthetic touch. What's more, these pans are easy to stack for storing away without scratching the surface. And the 'lay-flat' lids are also easy to stack and maximize space.

If you're hosting a festive feast or simply want to upgrade to a premium cookware set, I'd certainly take advantage of this top deal while it still lasts.

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