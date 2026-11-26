My favorite Ninja non-toxic cookware is $150 off — and I’m grabbing one before it sells out
Ninja’s NeverQuit cookware has crashed in price
Ninja is famously known for its collection of trending kitchen appliances, but its ceramic cookware line seems to be rapidly gaining attention. The brand recently launched its NeverQuit Pro Pan Set —non-toxic, nonstick pots and pans with exceptional heat performance.
It’s no surprise that such a premium brand comes with a premium price tag, which is why I was so excited to spot this rare, standout deal just in time for Black Friday.
Right now, the Ninja NeverQuit™ 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set has dropped from now $249 from $399 on Amazon. That’s an incredible saving of $150 — saving you serious cash in your wallet
Plus, to match your kitchen aesthetic, this deal is available in two stylish finishes — timeless Forest Green and my personal top pick, Bone & Silver.
Perfect for handling all your festive cooking needs, this deal isn’t likely to last long — here’s why you’ll want to snap one up right now.
Touted as Ninja’s most durable ceramic line to date, this 12-piece cookware set is built to be durable and long-lasting. What's more, it's made with a nontoxic ceramic coating, meaning no nasty chemicals enter your food. Plus, its premium design features a 'never-chip' feature, meaning you can safely stack these in your cabinet without damaging them. A great deal in time for the holidays.
Why the Ninja NeverQuit cookware is a must-have
I'll admit, I'm not much of a seasoned (no pun intended) home cook, but I do love rustling up my favorites in no time. And I've learned that the best cookware makes all the difference in performance and delicious results.
I recently tested the heavy-duty frying pans to cook some salmon and was instantly impressed. Not only did the heat retention ensure it was cooked to perfection, but its non-stick surface makes it easy to move around without any sticky mess left behind.
It's also durable and weighty, and its gold handle is a nice, aesthetic touch. What's more, these pans are easy to stack for storing away without scratching the surface. And the 'lay-flat' lids are also easy to stack and maximize space.
If you're hosting a festive feast or simply want to upgrade to a premium cookware set, I'd certainly take advantage of this top deal while it still lasts.
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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