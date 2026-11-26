By now, you've probably heard that ChatGPT can help you plan your Thanksgiving menu, figure out how long to cook a turkey and come up with creative ways to use leftovers. But some of my favorite ways to use the chatbot have absolutely nothing to do with cooking.

Whether you're waiting for dinner, trying to entertain the kids or looking for something to do after everyone has eaten, ChatGPT can be a surprisingly good source of entertainment.

From finding out how well your family really knows each other to creating your very own holiday-themed game, here are five fun ways to use ChatGPT this Thanksgiving.

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1. Host your own family game show

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When you're done with the board games, you can turn ChatGPT into a game show host. All you need is to use Voice Mode to have the chatbot read questions aloud, keep track of scores and announce the winner.

The fun part is that you can tailor the questions to the people in the room. Mix Thanksgiving trivia with pop culture, general knowledge and funny facts about your family.

Try this prompt: Act as an energetic game show host for our Thanksgiving gathering. Create five rounds of questions that appeal to both kids and adults, including Thanksgiving trivia, pop culture, riddles and silly challenges. Ask one question at a time, let us answer and keep track of each team's score. Include a dramatic final round.

2. Turn your family photos into something ridiculous

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If you've already taken the obligatory Thanksgiving family photo, upload it to ChatGPT and have a little fun with it.

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Ask ChatGPT to reimagine everyone as characters in an '80s sitcom, passengers aboard the Mayflower or royalty attending an extravagant medieval feast. You could even turn your family into the stars of a fictional Thanksgiving movie.

Let everyone take turns choosing a theme and vote on the funniest result. You might end up with something worth framing.

Try this prompt: Transform this family photo into a hilariously dramatic 1980s sitcom promotional poster for a fictional Thanksgiving special. Give everyone period-appropriate outfits, exaggerated expressions and big hairstyles while preserving their recognizable facial features. Come up with a funny title for the show.

3. Solve a Thanksgiving mystery

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Who stole Grandma's pumpkin pie? Why has the turkey mysteriously disappeared? And why is Uncle Bob suddenly refusing to answer questions?

ChatGPT can create an interactive mystery game in which everyone at the table becomes a detective. Unlike a traditional mystery game, the chatbot can respond to your questions and introduce new clues as you play.

You can customize the difficulty depending on who's participating and keep the mystery lighthearted if younger children want to join in.

Try this prompt: Create an interactive, family-friendly Thanksgiving mystery called "The Case of the Missing Pumpkin Pie." Introduce five suspicious fictional characters, each with a motive and a secret. Let us investigate by questioning suspects and examining evidence. Keep the culprit a secret until we make our final accusation. Make the mystery solvable in about 15 minutes.

4. Create a video game from scratch

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One of the most entertaining things you can do with ChatGPT is build your own simple browser-based game without knowing how to code.

And Thanksgiving lends itself to some wonderfully ridiculous ideas. Imagine a game in which a turkey has to escape the dinner table, a pumpkin pie falls from the sky or a player has to dodge flying Brussels sprouts.

Have everyone contribute an idea, then ask ChatGPT to combine them into a playable game. Depending on your ChatGPT interface, you may be able to preview it directly or save the generated HTML file and open it in a web browser.

Try this prompt: Build a playable browser game called "The Great Thanksgiving Escape." The player controls a turkey trying to escape a kitchen while dodging flying vegetables and collecting pumpkin pies for bonus points. Include colorful retro arcade graphics, keyboard and touchscreen controls, a high score and a restart button. Make everything work in a single HTML file with no external dependencies.

5. Find out how well your family really knows each other

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This might be my favorite idea because it could lead to conversations you wouldn't otherwise have around the dinner table.

Ask ChatGPT to host a personalized version of a "Most Likely To" game or a family edition of The Newlywed Game. Everyone writes down their answers before revealing them, and the person with the most matching answers wins.

The questions can be funny, nostalgic or completely unexpected. Just keep them away from anything that might reignite an old family argument. ChatGPT can help entertain your relatives, but there's only so much it can do about Thanksgiving drama.

Try this prompt: Host a funny, heartwarming game of "How Well Do You Know Your Family?" for our Thanksgiving gathering. Give us 20 questions, one at a time, that encourage us to guess each other's answers. Include childhood memories, favorite foods, funny habits and ridiculous hypothetical situations. Keep everything lighthearted and appropriate for all ages.

Bottom line

So much of the conversation around AI focuses on how it can help us get more done and be more productive. But one of the things I enjoy most about ChatGPT is experimenting with what it can do when there's absolutely nothing I need to accomplish.

This Thanksgiving, rather than disappearing into your phone while everyone else scrolls through theirs, try using ChatGPT to get everyone laughing, talking or playing something together. Who knows, you might just start a new Thanksgiving tradition.

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