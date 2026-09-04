Skechers are up to 44% off — step into fall with 11 deals on walking shoes and sandals

Labor Day sales are on, and that means there are tons of Skechers discounts for the fall. I've been searching Amazon's sale for the perfect pair to carry me through the new season, so if you want to shop with me, keep scrolling to take a look.

One of my favorite deals right now is the Skechers BOBS Skip Cute Keep It Sweet sneakers on sale from $45. They're perfect for this transitional period — the color options work nicely for fall and the simple style will match warmer and cooler outfits.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more deals, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad homepage and the Tom's Guide Amazon Storefront.

Skechers deals

Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $38 now $32 at Amazon For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Foamies Precision Slide Sandal (Men's): was $49 now $40 at Amazon You can pick up a pair of ultra-comfortable Skechers Foamies slides for as low as $40 right now. They are molded to support your feet and dry rapidly if you get them wet, making them great pool shoes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On the GO 600 - Brilliancy (Women's): was $49 now $44 at Amazon These Skechers sandals have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Bobs Skip Cute Keep It Sweet (Women's): was $60 now $45 at Amazon A simple, casual sneaker that's also affordable — and will surely become a wardrobe staple if you pick up a pair. These slip-on sneakers are extremely comfortable to wear, with a Memory Foam cushioned insole that feels soft on your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Delson 3.0 Roth Loafer (Men's): was $68 now $54 at Amazon If you're looking for a shoe that looks smart, but is still comfortable, these Skechers loafers are an excellent choice. They slip on with no need to tie your laces, but have a super comfortable Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll make blisters a distant memory. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker: was $80 now $54 at Amazon A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $54. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket! Read more Read less ▼