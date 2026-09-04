Skechers are up to 44% off — step into fall with 11 deals on walking shoes and sandals
I'm sharing Skechers best fall styles
Labor Day sales are on, and that means there are tons of Skechers discounts for the fall. I've been searching Amazon's sale for the perfect pair to carry me through the new season, so if you want to shop with me, keep scrolling to take a look.
One of my favorite deals right now is the Skechers BOBS Skip Cute Keep It Sweet sneakers on sale from $45. They're perfect for this transitional period — the color options work nicely for fall and the simple style will match warmer and cooler outfits.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more deals, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad homepage and the Tom's Guide Amazon Storefront.
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- shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $38 now from $32
- Rumble on - Sassy Dayz (Women's): was $55 now from $33
- Foamies Precision Slide Sandal (Men's): was $49 now from $40
- Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now from $42
- On the GO 600 - Brilliancy (Women's): was $49 now from $44
- Bobs Skip Cute Keep It Sweet (Women's): was $60 now from $45
- Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now from $56
- Go Walk Joy Cushioning Sneakers (Women's): was $67 now from $59
Skechers deals
For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day.
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Skechers don't just make sneakers! Reviewers on Amazon say these heels are as comfortable as can be, and you have a choice of four different strap colors to match your favorite outfits.
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You can pick up a pair of ultra-comfortable Skechers Foamies slides for as low as $40 right now. They are molded to support your feet and dry rapidly if you get them wet, making them great pool shoes.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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These Skechers sandals have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good."
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A simple, casual sneaker that's also affordable — and will surely become a wardrobe staple if you pick up a pair. These slip-on sneakers are extremely comfortable to wear, with a Memory Foam cushioned insole that feels soft on your feet.
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These Skechers D lites combine the look of sneakers with the functionality and comfort of mules. They have a super cushy Memory Foam comfort insole, traction outsoles and a shock-absorbing supportive midsole.
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If you're looking for a shoe that looks smart, but is still comfortable, these Skechers loafers are an excellent choice. They slip on with no need to tie your laces, but have a super comfortable Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll make blisters a distant memory.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $54. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
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These slip-in Skechers shoes have all of the cushioning and comfort you've come to know and love from the brand. There's also a breathable upper to keep your feet cool and comfortable.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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