Under Armour apparel lives rent-free in my head and wardrobe, and they can barely do wrong in my eyes. With that in mind, you can bet I went straight to the Under Armour section of Amazon to see what early Black Friday deals I could find.
These deals are now live, making it the perfect time to grab them for bargain prices. But you’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are five of the Black Friday Under Armour apparel deals I'm recommending this winter.
Quick links
- Visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now
- Shop all Under Armour deals at Amazon
- Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $28, now $15 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Briefs: was $44, now $25 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour High Waisted Ankle No-Slip Leggings: was $35, now $20 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo: was $45, now $27 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Fleece Pants Men's: was $60, now $34 @ Amazon
Best Under Armour deals
The Tech 2.0 is infamous on Amazon for being lightweight, stretchy, comfortable and moisture-wicking, meaning you stay dry and free during any and every workout.
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Great briefs for workouts don't come along easily. Under Armour UA Performance Tech Space Dye 6 briefs use a soft fabric for comfort and are moisture-wicking, helping you stay dry while being able to fully stretch.
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Medium support with a snug fit gives balanced support without the squeeze for mid-impact cardio and strength training. Super-light HeatGearÂ fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down. Material wicks sweat and dries really fast. Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit.
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Buy cheap, buy twice when it comes to golf shirts. This model has a textured fabric that's soft, light and breathable, with material that wicks sweat and dries really fast.
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It's comfy season! Ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed interior for extra warmth and an elastic waistband with hand and back pockets. Get ready to chill.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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