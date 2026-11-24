7 best Black Friday smart ring deals on Oura, Ultrahuman, RingConn and more with up to $180 off
These clever little devices tell you a lot about your health
In a lot of ways, 2026 has been the year of the screenless tracker, with screen-free devices being more popular than ever for comfortable, discreet, distraction-free tracking. If you've been waiting for the Black Friday sales to drop to add a smart ring to your index finger, you've landed in the right place.
I review smart rings for a living, and right now, my go-to tracker, the Oura Ring 5 is on sale for $299, saving you 25% off the regular price. To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked all of my top smart ring deals below. Thank me later.
Quick Links
- Shop all Black Friday deals
- RingConn Gen 2: was $299 now $209
- Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249
- Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $288
- Ultrahuman Ring Pro Silver: was $479 now $299
- Oura Ring 5 Silver: was $399 now $299
- Oura Ring 5 Gold: was $499 now $394
- Ultrahuman Ring Pro Gold: was $479 now $379
Best Oura Black Friday deals
The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available.
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The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic features a beautiful, colorful exterior. The most affordable ceramic Oura Ring 4 deals right now are on the midnight and cloud colorways.
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The Oura Ring 5 just hit a new low of $299 in the silver and stealth colorways. This is the lowest price we've seen the new smart ring at, and it's a fantastic deal. If you're torn, I'd say it's worth spending a little more and going for the Oura Ring 5 over the Oura Ring 4.
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This is the smart ring I'm currently wearing, and I get non-stop compliments on it, as it really does look like jewelry. This is the lowest price I've seen the Oura Ring 5 in gold go, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper as Black Friday gets closer. The new Rose Gold colorway is also on sale for the best price.
As a reminder, the best way to find the cheapest option for you is to cycle through all the different colorways in your ring size.
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Best Ultrahuman Black Friday deals
The Ultrahuman Ring Pro is the top-tier smart ring, with up to 15 days of battery life and subscription-free health tracking. It is 38% off in the silver colorway right now during the Black Friday sales.
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The gold colorway of the Ultrahuman Ring Pro is also on sale, with 21% off in the Black Friday sale. Again, this might seem more expensive than the Oura Ring 5, but you won't have to pay an ongoing subscription to see your stats.
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Best RingConn deals
In our best smart rings round-up, we said the RingConn Gen 2 was the best affordable smart ring on the market, and this is true in the Black Friday sales. It's subscription-free and tracks the basics well.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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