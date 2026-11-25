Run, don't walk, the New Balance Black Friday sale has dropped. I've been reviewing sneakers for a living for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to sale season. To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked my favorite New Balance deals below.

Whether you're training for your first 5K or your fifth marathon, the New Balance 1080v14 is a solid everyday running shoe, and right now it has 55% off in this Black Friday sale, discounted to $74. It's not just running shoes on offer either; you can score some stylish everyday sneakers for a fraction of their normal price. These popular men's New Balance 515 sneakers, for example, are down to $37 in the Black Friday sale. Read on to find more of my New Balance Black Friday picks.

Best New Balance deals

Everyday sneaker deals

New Balance Women's 603: was $89 now $79 at Amazon It's not quite as big a saving as other shoes on this list, but how could I resist these super-fashionable sneakers in this season's most-wanted print? Grab these before I do. Read more Read less ▼

Running shoe deals

Save 55% New Balance 1080v14: was $164 now $74 at Amazon The New Balance 1080v14 is a fantastic everyday running shoe, with a decent amount of cushioning underfoot. I've run hundreds of miles in this shoe, and I think it's fantastic for beginners and experienced runners alike. It has 55% off right now. Grab it while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Save $53 New Balance Fresh Foam Rebel v5: was $144 now $91 at Amazon This is a cushioned daily running shoe, that could easily get you round a faster tempo session or half marathon. It's responsive underfoot and right now you can save 37% in the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save $58 New Balance Fresh Foam More v6: was $159 now $101 at Amazon This is a max-cushioned running shoe that would also suit walking workouts and easy miles. It's super plush and super comfortable. Save 35% on the shoe today in the New Balance Black Friday sale. Remember, the best way to find the biggest savings for you is to cycle through all the different colorways in your size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 New Balance Ellipse : was $149 now $109 at Amazon This is a pretty new release, so I'm surprised to see it on sale. It's a great cushioned everyday running shoe, that looks stylish enough to wear in the office too. Read more Read less ▼