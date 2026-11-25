New Balance Black Friday deals just dropped: Here are 9 of my top picks starting from $35
Trust me, I review sneakers for a living
Run, don't walk, the New Balance Black Friday sale has dropped. I've been reviewing sneakers for a living for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to sale season. To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked my favorite New Balance deals below.
Whether you're training for your first 5K or your fifth marathon, the New Balance 1080v14 is a solid everyday running shoe, and right now it has 55% off in this Black Friday sale, discounted to $74. It's not just running shoes on offer either; you can score some stylish everyday sneakers for a fraction of their normal price. These popular men's New Balance 515 sneakers, for example, are down to $37 in the Black Friday sale. Read on to find more of my New Balance Black Friday picks.
Best New Balance deals
- Shop all Black Friday deals
- New Balance women's 237 v1 sneakers: was $84 now $35
- New Balance men's 515 sneakers: was $79 now $37
- New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v14: was $164 now $74
- New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v9: was $159 now $75
- New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5: was $144 now $91
- New Balance Fresh Foam More v6: was $159 now $101
Everyday sneaker deals
These cute everyday sneakers are comfortable enough to wear if you're on your feet all day, and have 58% off in this Black Friday sale.
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These everyday sneakers go with just about everything and are seriously comfortable. Plus, for $37, you can't really go wrong.
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It's not quite as big a saving as other shoes on this list, but how could I resist these super-fashionable sneakers in this season's most-wanted print? Grab these before I do.
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Running shoe deals
The New Balance 1080v14 is a fantastic everyday running shoe, with a decent amount of cushioning underfoot. I've run hundreds of miles in this shoe, and I think it's fantastic for beginners and experienced runners alike. It has 55% off right now. Grab it while you can.
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This is a solid trail shoe that'll get you through the winter months of training on mud and gravel. It's grippy, it's cushioned, and it has 53% off in the Black Friday sale.
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This is a cushioned daily running shoe, that could easily get you round a faster tempo session or half marathon. It's responsive underfoot and right now you can save 37% in the Black Friday sale.
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This is a max-cushioned running shoe that would also suit walking workouts and easy miles. It's super plush and super comfortable. Save 35% on the shoe today in the New Balance Black Friday sale. Remember, the best way to find the biggest savings for you is to cycle through all the different colorways in your size.
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This is a pretty new release, so I'm surprised to see it on sale. It's a great cushioned everyday running shoe, that looks stylish enough to wear in the office too.
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While I wouldn't recommend running in this boot, if you're looking for a hiking boot to keep you comfortable this winter, you can't go wrong with the New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro Hiker. Right now, it's on sale to $117 in this stone colorway and there are still plenty of sizes on offer.
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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