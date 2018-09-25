Moto Phones Now Up to $400 Off in Anniversary Sale

Motorola turns 90 and to celebrate its diamond anniversary, the phone maker is slashing the price of many of its flagship handhelds.
From the Editors' Choice Moto G6 to the shaterproof Z2 Force, Motorola is taking anywhere from $20 to $321 off its current lineup of phones and Moto Mod add-ons. Not to be outdone, Amazon will join in on the price-cutting and in some instances, it's actually undercutting Moto's sale prices. Below we've rounded up the best deals in Moto's sale.
Smartphones
- Moto G5 Plus for $204.99 ($25 off)
- Moto G6 for $219.99 ($30 off)
- Moto X4 (32GB) for $229.99 ($170 off)
- Moto G5S Plus for $239.99 ($40 off)
- Moto Z2 Force for $299 ($421 off)
- Moto Z2 Play for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Moto X4 (64GB) for $359.99 ($60 off)
Moto Mods
- Motorola Speaker for $44.99 ($15 off)
- JBL SoundBoost 2 for $59 ($20 off)
- Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa for $99.89 ($50 off)
Motorola's anniversary sale ends Saturday, Sept. 29.
