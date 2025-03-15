I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner

Features
By published

Which phone takes the best close-ups?

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

If you love taking macro photos and are considering the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 Pro Max, you've come to the right place.

I used both of these phone to take over 200 macro photos and then selected several comparisons for this face-off to determine a winner.

We've looked at the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera performance in a number of ways already, but macro photography is a special case. Most phones, including these two, don't have dedicated macro cameras, instead relying on their ultrawide cameras and some software trickery to deal with the unique needs of this photographic technique.

Samsung and Apple both using similarly-specced ultrawide cameras for their flagship phones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly higher resolution (50MP) compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max (48MP), and a larger aperture (f/1.9 vs. f/2.2), but nonetheless this is a close match-up on paper.

So how about real-life performance? Join me for this Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max macro shootout to see which phone delivers the biggest results when it comes to small details.

Bench

Our first pair of photos is of a bench in Hyde Park, featuring some carved letting. At this distance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra shows far more detail of the woodgrain and tiny moss growths within this letter "F."

The iPhone has produced a warmer-colored picture, which is less accurate but still looks good overall. If it could bring out the darkest parts of the image like the Galaxy, we'd have a draw, but this is Samsung's round.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Donut

Next up is the toppings of a caramel donut, with layers of icing and little honeycomb pieces. Despite the overall color palette of this subject, the iPhone's photo is still way too yellow here.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy's shot is clearer and more accurately colored. And to the sharp-eyed among you — yes, I did notice the loose strand of thread and removed it before I ate the donut.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Flower

I took this next pair of photos of a yellow flower at two different distances to see how our contenders cope with shifting distances.

Starting out at the farther of our two distances, the iPhone immediately stands out for its brightness, helping more of the details shine through. There's still good detail and contrast in the Galaxy's shot, but not as much light to properly view them.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Flower extreme close-up

At a closer distance, the two phones have produced shots of a similar brightness. But the Galaxy image is much sharper, with the iPhone struggling to focus this close to its subject.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Key

Moving back indoors, we have this shot of the blade of a cupboard key. The Samsung's photo is sharper and brighter, with better dynamic range.

But the iPhone has a small advantage of its own in being able to focus at this distance from further away, hence why it doesn't cast as much of a shadow in the image.

The different focal point that proved the iPhone's downfall in the last comparison has helped it out in this instance.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Latte art

As a coffee nerd, I had to try out these cameras with a photo of some great latte art on a cappuccino.

I like how the iPhone version of this shot shows off the light reflecting off the tiny bubbles much more clearly, while still keeping the rest of the shot balanced properly.

The Galaxy image is maybe a tad too bright, spoiling the lovely brown of the milky coffee.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Scarf

Finally, I took a look at my favorite scarf (likely the source of the loose strand that landed on the donut earlier) through the lens of these two phones.

It's another round where the iPhone's color temperature is a little off, but detail-wise both phones have done well, albeit with slightly different focus areas.

Winner: Draw

Verdict

After this close call of close-up photo performance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has scored a win.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes some great looking macro photos, and it won the flower rounds and the latte round.. But the hardware/software combination that the Galaxy S25 Ultra uses makes for more consistent macro shots, especially in terms of color.

For more Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max camera comparisons, take a look at our overall 200-photo face-off, and our professional-style headshot comparison.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max — here’s the winner
Taking a photo with the Galaxy S25 Ultra
I shot professional headshots with the Galaxy S25 Ultra — here’s how it compares to the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
I put Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max cameras through an 11-round shoot-out — and I'm shocked
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max — 7 ways Samsung beats Apple
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand.
I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL — here’s the winner
A Galaxy S25 Ultra held alongside a Galaxy S24 Ultra
I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra — here’s the winner
Latest in Samsung Phones
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
Try Galaxy home screen on iPhone 16 Pro Max
You can now try Samsung's latest One UI 7 software on your iPhone — here's how
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price comes into focus with latest leak
Samsung Galaxy A56 (left) and iPhone 16e (right) laying next to each other on a woodgrain table.
4 reasons why Samsung's Galaxy A56 is a better buy than the iPhone 16e
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped for a huge outer screen upgrade — here’s what we know
Latest in Features
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper
You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
Woman sleeping on a new mattress in a brightly lit room
Keep waking up at night? Your mattress might be stopping you from sleeping through — here's why
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
More about samsung phones
Samsung Galaxy A56 (left) and iPhone 16e (right) laying next to each other on a woodgrain table.

4 reasons why Samsung's Galaxy A56 is a better buy than the iPhone 16e
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
Scotland&#039;s Darcy Graham in action during a Guinness Six Nations.

France vs Scotland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide, players to watch
See more latest
Most Popular
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper
You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
Woman sleeping on a white bed
9 expert tips for falling asleep faster, easier and for longer this World Sleep Day
Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Christian Bale in The Prestige
'The Prestige' is one of Christopher Nolan's most underrated thrillers — and it's now streaming on Hulu
ExpressVPN protocol Lightway code on a PC
What is ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol?
A woman lying in bed reading a book and sipping a glass of red wine, with the Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
10 popular sleep myths debunked for World Sleep Day — and the real science behind restful nights
Woman doing a sit-up with a dumbbell
Skip the gym — all you need is 10 minutes and 2 dumbbells to strengthen your core
Galaxy Z Fold playing severance
I swapped my iPhone 15 Pro Max for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 to see what offers the best streaming experience — here’s what happened
Perplexity logo on a smartphone display
What is Perplexity AI? — everything there is to know about the search engine and chatbot
Man performing a push-up on yellow exercise mat at home during workout
I just tried the ‘Chelsea’ CrossFit workout — and it strengthens your entire body with just 3 bodyweight exercises
Pro-ject colorful Audio system
I gave up my $3,000 speakers for this stunning stereo system — and the results blew me away