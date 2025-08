Samsung Phones

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 does shockingly well in infamous bend test — there's just one problem

Samsung Phones

Galaxy Z Fold 7 hinge comes under fire from Reddit — I fixed smartphones for a living and I'm not worried

Samsung Phones

I've been testing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for a week — 7 things I like and 4 things I don't

Samsung Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the world's thinnest foldable — there's just one problem

Samsung Phones

I swapped my Galaxy Z Fold 5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — here’s why I’m not ready to upgrade

Samsung Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 5 reasons to buy (and 3 reasons to skip)

Samsung Phones

Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Here's how Google can beat Samsung