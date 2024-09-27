I took over 200 photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — here’s the winner

So far, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is proving to be a champ at taking photos with its refreshed cameras, showing off its much improved macro and low light performance. In my iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra photo shootout, Apple’s flagship easily cruised to the finish line, but what I’m much more excited about is how an iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL showdown turns out.

That’s because I’ve spent nearly a year with the Pixel 8 Pro, which I think was one of the most underrated phones released in the last year. With its spiritual successor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google gives us a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 42MP selfie shooter. In my Pixel 9 Pro XL review, I mention how it’s still the AI phone to beat with its new generative features and intuitive photo editing tools.

Apple’s obviously not looking to sit quietly, so the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to extend its lead in our best camera phones list. Given how our Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max photo shootout turned out not long ago, this might be yet another easy victory for Apple. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is armed with a 48MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 5x zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Soon after Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event this month in Cupertino, I brought along both phones to nearby Half Moon Bay to shoot some photos with them — then proceeded to view what I captured on a monitor later on for a proper side-by-side comparison.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Daytime

Starting off by the beach, the iPhone’s main camera does a much better job at capturing the scene — but I will say that the Pixel 9 Pro XL does an excellent job as well.

Both manage to capture the textures of the Adirondack chairs in the foreground, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s image gets more of my attention due to its warmer color temperature and brighter exposure. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a smidge under exposed and the colors are oversaturated.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Dynamic range

For their dynamic range performance, I pointed the two camera phones toward the beer taps at the bar because of the strong light source coming from the outside.

The first thing I notice is that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a stronger contrast, but it doesn’t tone down the highlights as well as the iPhone 16 Pro Max because the bright areas outside are overblown. Meanwhile, the iPhone manages to balance out the exposure between the shadows and highlights better.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Image 1 of 8 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Colors

This mosaic in downtown Half Moon Bay has a ton of color, and when I look quickly, the iPhone and Pixel photos look identical to me. But when I zoom into different parts of the photo, like the orange pumpkin in the lower bottom, the iPhone’s brighter exposure gives it the extra pop that gets my attention.

Even though it’s not as apparent here, I notice that the Pixel 9 Pro XL tends to produce the more saturated looking colors between the two.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Image 1 of 10 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Ultrawide

I know it might be hard to see it here, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s ultrawide camera has the wider 123-degree field of view — so you’ll get more of the shot in frame compared to the iPhone’s 120-degree FOV.

For this sample, I like the Pixel's shot more, partly for how the colors pop and its stronger contrast. Both ultrawide cameras capture a lot of detail with the stained glass windows, but the iPhone is a tad softer with the details. Just look at the edges of the window frame and the siding of the church.

Winner: Pixel 9 Pro XL

Image 1 of 8 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Macro

These macro photos of this flower are dramatic. I can’t believe how close I’m able to get to it with their respective macro modes, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max pulls off the better capture. I’m astounded by the amount of detail, including all of the pollen around the petals and even the hidden spiker right smack in the middle.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL also catches a superb shot that’s rich in detail, but it doesn’t achieve the same level of definition — plus it’s really heavy with the color saturation.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Image 1 of 26 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Selfie

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s meatier 42MP selfie is the clean winner in these selfie shots I captured of myself. Not only does this new autofocus camera have a wider 103-degree field of view that lets me fill out the scene more, but it captures sharper details around my face — like my hairline and yes, my wrinkles. The iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 12MP selfie cam isn’t too shabby either, but the Pixel wins this round.

Winner: Pixel 9 Pro XL

Image 1 of 6 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Portrait

One thing to note about taking portrait photos with the Pixel 9 Pro XL is that the minimum zoom is 1.5x, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max can shoot them at 1x zoom. Both phones manage to capture my colleague Kate with plenty of crisp details, including the Apple Watch Series 10 on her wrist.

But when I look around the edges of her face, I like how the iPhone casts that soft blur around the edges — whereas the Pixel doesn’t have as much consistency, like how some parts of the edges are in focus and others are not.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Zoom

In true flagship form, both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature dedicated telephoto cameras with 5x optical zooms. You’ll be able to get closer to faraway objects than their main cameras without losing much detail, but these shots I captured at 5x zoom are tough.

They both manage to match each other in terms of detail and clarity, like the textures of the giant eye and the letters around it. But this one comes down to how the iPhone 16 Pro Max brightens the shadows more, like the part of the tree in the lower left corner.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Image 1 of 8 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Panorama

I really love how these panoramas turned out. Most importantly, they manage to have a consistent exposure throughout the shot — plus they contain a ton of detail. There are the ripples in the far background overlooking Half Moon Bay Beach, as well as the license plates of the cars on the left. The biggest difference for me, however, is how the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s shot looks brighter and more vivid.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

Image 1 of 4 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Low light

Since the bar at Half Moon Bay brewery was already dark, I tried out the night modes of each camera phone on my lonely beer. Results were mostly the same, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s tendency for saturating the colors is pronounced here again — and there’s this odd green tint to the reflecting area in the back.