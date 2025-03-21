The Pixel 9a just did something phone cameras haven't done in over a decade

Opinion
By published

Google all but eliminated the camera bump with Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Smartphone cameras have gotten a lot better over the last 10-plus years, but that has also led to the lenses getting significantly bigger. Combine that with the emphasis on creating thinner phones, and you can end up with some pretty gargantuan camera bumps.

But Google seems to have reversed that trend with the Google Pixel 9a. Rather than having a camera bar that protrudes out of the back of the device, as is the case with Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a, the dual rear cameras are almost flush with the back of the phone.

It’s not completely seamless, as there is a little lip around the edge of the cameras. But it’s arguably the smallest camera bump I’ve seen since the release of the iPhone 6 more than 11 years ago.

Google’s pulled off something I thought impossible

Iris Google Pixel 9a back of phone

(Image credit: Future)

It’s actually pretty miraculous that Google has managed to pull this off with the Pixel 9a, and I’m not entirely sure how that’s happened.

The most obvious answer would be that the Pixel 9a is actually much thicker than you’d expect. That extra thickness would help hide the camera bump, and reduce how much the lenses protrude out of the back of the phone. But the official specs paint a very different picture.

There’s a little bit of confusion here, since Google told us that the U.S. version of the Pixel 9a was 0.4-inches thick. Meanwhile the model available elsewhere is listed as 8.9mm thick (that's 0.35 inches), which is quite the discrepancy. I figured there must have been a mistake or rounding error, but then I realized it doesn’t actually matter.

google pixel 9a in iris vis pixel 8a in green side by side

Pixel 9a (left) vs Pixel 8a (right) (Image credit: Future)

The international Pixel 9a has the exact same general design as the U.S. model. So regardless of whether one is thinner than the other, the camera bump has still been eliminated.

On top of that the Pixel 8a is also 0.4-inches thick, and that has a pretty noticeable camera bump. It's not as large as the one on the Pixel 9, but it still sticks out by a fraction of an inch more than the Pixel 9a seems to. It certainly doesn’t help that Google stuck with the full-width camera bar.

Since the Pixel 9a is no thicker than its predecessor, the only explanation is that Google has figured out a way to squeeze all the camera hardware inside the Pixel 9a, either with smaller components, or by finding a way to Tetris-everything together.

The problem with giant camera bumps

Xiaomi 15 ultra review photos

(Image credit: Future)

As much as modern camera bumps are a necessary evil, they’re also pretty irritating things to deal with, particularly on the phones with gargantuan-looking camera bumps such as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. They take up so much space that it makes the phones look and feel top-heavy.

At least the symmetry of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's bump means that you can place your phone down on a flat surface without the risk of it wobbling around. Some phones, like iPhone 16 Pro Max, might have relatively average-sized camera bumps. But since they're stuck on one side of the phone, they're never going to be completely stable when you place them with the screen facing up.

Camera bars are no better. I have to avoid using my Razer Kishi mobile controller with my main phone, a Pixel 9 Pro, because the camera bar gets in the way and makes it impossible to use.

And no matter what happens, you have to contend with the fact that modern smartphone cameras are usually covered in a big sheet of glass. That's glass which could, quite easily, get damaged and break — especially if you’re clumsy. Even a case can only offer limited protection for your camera without completely blocking it.

The bigger the camera bump, the more likely it is to suffer some kind of damage, be it as simple as a scratch or something more serious like a crack or shattered glass.

Bottom line

Google Pixel 9a hands-on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Honestly, I never thought I’d see the day where camera bumps got smaller again. Not without seriously affecting the quality of the hardware inside. But with a 48MP main lens and 13MP ultrawide camera, it seems as though Google might have just avoided that particular pitfall with the Pixel 9a.

The camera may not be flush to the back of the phone, but it’s the closest I’ve seen for a very long time. Hopefully Google can keep that trend going, especially if it means bringing smaller cameras to the main Pixel series too.

Let’s just hope that whatever Google did to squeeze the cameras into the Pixel 9a hasn’t affected the camera quality in the process. Thankfully, though, Google isn’t quite as reliant on high-end camera hardware as some of its rivals, thanks to extensive experience in AI and computational photography.

We'll find out for certain once we actually test the Pixel 9a’s cameras for ourselves. But right now, the Pixel 9a's camera setup feels like a great step forward.

More from Tom's Guide

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
Leaked render of the Google Pixel 9a
Pixel 9a leak reveals Google's budget phone keeps this disappointing design feature
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Google Pixel 9a launches — price, specs and all the new features
close-up on cameras in a leaked Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a rumors — what Google’s planning as the iPhone 16e and Nothing Phone 3a ramp up the pressure
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a needs to be more like the Nothing Phone 3a — here’s how
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Latest in Google Phones
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Pixel 9a’s on-device AI isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 — here’s what’s different
Google Pixel 9 Pro deal
Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
The Pixel 9a just did something phone cameras haven't done in over a decade
Latest in Opinion
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
a photo of a woman doing a cardio workout
3 simple ways to boost your mental stamina, according to a personal trainer
iPhone 12
A port-free iPhone is fine with the EU — and if it happens, I’m ready for it
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
The Pixel 9a just did something phone cameras haven't done in over a decade
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room
Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
More about google phones
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons

Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.

Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Washing machine in laundry room

7 laundry myths debunked by the experts
See more latest
Most Popular
a photo of a woman doing a cardio workout
3 simple ways to boost your mental stamina, according to a personal trainer
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
iPhone 12
A port-free iPhone is fine with the EU — and if it happens, I’m ready for it
Choi Min-sik in Oldboy
You’ll never believe the twists in this cult classic Korean thriller — watch it now before it leaves Netflix
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and I can't get it out of my head
Woman in studio on exercise mat performing the splits while leaning on elbows and smiling at camera
I tried a contortion workout class for the first time after seeing it on TikTok — here’s what happened
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room
Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in &quot;Rebel Ridge&quot; on Netflix
There’s been 136 Netflix No. 1 movies in the last 4 years — here’s the 15 I think are worth watching
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu’s new true crime drama is one of the most shocking shows I’ve ever watched — and you can stream it now